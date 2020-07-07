Michigan and Michigan State are in the hunt to land one of the top 2021 prospects in the state.

Kobe Bufkin, a four-star guard from Grand Rapids Christian, named the Wolverines and Spartans among his five finalists on Tuesday. His final list also includes DePaul, LSU and Ohio State.

He is set to announce his college decision on Friday.

Kobe Bufkin (Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike)

Bufkin (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) is rated the No. 78 overall recruit in the nation, No. 15 among shooting guards and No. 3 in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He was named to The Detroit News’ Division 2 all-state first team after averaging 22 points, five rebounds and four assists last season as Christian was 20-2 before the coronavirus pandemic cut the postseason short.

Michigan and Michigan State have both been reeling in the recruits in recent weeks and are looking to add the in-state product to their 2021 recruiting hauls.

The Wolverines have received commitments from Isaiah Barnes, a four-star wing from Illinois, and Will Tschetter, a three-star forward from Minnesota, while the Spartans have landed Max Christie, a five-star guard from Illinois, and Pierre Brooks II, a four-star guard from Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy and the state’s top-ranked recruit.

Michigan State has also received a commitment from Ypsilanti’s Emoni Bates, a 2022 recruit who is widely considered the nation’s top prospect regardless of class.

As of Tuesday, Michigan State’s and Michigan’s 2021 classes rank No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, in the Big Ten and No. 4 and No. 14 in the nation in 247Sports’ team rankings.

