Michigan 2021 football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted.
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2021 class. Stars are according to the 247Sports composite, unless otherwise noted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars
Markus Allen, Northmont High, Clayton, Ohio, wide receiver, 6-2, 190 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars.
Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech, center, 6-3, 298 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars.
Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy, defensive end, 6-4, 220, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars.
Tristan Bounds, Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall, offensive tackle, 6,-7.5, 285 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars.
Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, LB, 6-2, 228 pounds, four stars. Brian Perroni, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars.
Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, center, 6-4, 285 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars.
Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, WR, 6-2, 187 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's).
Tommy Doman (left), Orchard Lake St. Mary's, punter, 6-3, 170 pounds, five stars (Kohl's). Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars.
Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights Stevenson, OT, 6-5, 285 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars.
Dominick Giudice, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei, defensive end, 6-4, 250 pounds, three stars. Richard O'Donnell, 247Sports
Fullscreen
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars.
TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.), DE, 6-4, 240 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @guyjr11
Fullscreen
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars.
Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School, tight end, 6-4.5, 222 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars.
Jaydon Hood, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-1, 215 pounds, four stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars.
Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, CB, 5-10, 165 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars.
J.J. McCarthy, La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, quarterback, 6-2, 195 pounds, five stars. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars.
Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Illinois), OLB, 6-2, 210 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.
Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars.
Casey Phinney, Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, ILB, 6-2, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars.
Quintin Somerville, Saguaro Scottsdale (Ariz.), SDE, 6-3, 230 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars
Xavier Worthy, Central East High, Fresno, Calif., wide receiver, 6-1, 160 pounds, three stars 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It’s one thing to have an offer from national power Georgia as an eighth grader at McBride Middle School, like Damon Payne did before stepping on campus at Belleville High School.

    But it’s another to back those lofty expectation by putting in the hard work on the field and in the weight room the way Payne has since. Payne is now ranked the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country by the 247Sports Composite heading into his senior year.

    Payne, a rare five-star player, will be announcing his college decision on July 26 with most of the recruiting analysts picking him to go to Alabama.

    Payne – ranked No. 2 by The Detroit News among the Top 50 players from the 2021 class – announced the July 26 date on twitter Friday. He had previously announced that his final 10 included Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona State, USC and Alabama.

    Payne took a trip down south with several of his teammates, including Devontae Dobbs, as a 15-year-old during his freshman year and came away with an offer from Alabama coach Nick Saban.

    “I was on a spring break trip that Coach (Jermain Crowell) takes us on every year and we went to Alabama,” Payne said back in 2018. “I was with my coaches and they were having a conversation and Coach Saban started talking to me and in the middle of our conversation he offered me, and I was just shocked. He said to keep working hard, keep developing into a better player.”

    More: Clarkston star Rocco Spindler says no to IMG Academy, sets commitment date

    Obviously, Saban’s words had a big impact on Payne. Michigan has also been recruiting Payne steadily since his freshman year at Belleville.

    Payne has always been big, playing at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds his freshman year, then continuing to get stronger, playing at 6-4 and 310 pounds this past fall.

    Now Payne is leaner, getting down to 290 and showing his quickness during conditioning this summer.

    “He’s gotten stronger,” Crowell told The Detroit News. “Played at 310 last year. This year he’s down to 290, so he’s faster, leaner and I think it’s going to help him be more explosive. He’s the top defensive tackle in the country. He’s big, fast and strong. He’s hard to stop.

    “I think last year with him trying to get bigger, it was experimental on his end, but now he understands, especially going both ways and not coming off the field, that leaner is better.”

    Payne took a visit to Michigan in early February, then told The News after watching his teammates sign national letter of intents on Feb. 5: “I like Michigan. I really like it up there. I’m building a relationship with Coach Nua (defensive line coach Shaun Nua), and I want to get up there more.”

    Obviously, Payne didn’t get the chance to make more trips due to COVID-19, deciding not to take his official visits this fall.

    Payne earned a spot on The Detroit News Dream Team this past fall after getting in on 59 tackles, including 22 tackles for lost yardage, and eight sacks. He did not allow a sack as an offensive lineman.

    While Payne will make his decision next weekend, his teammate, four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin – ranked No. 7 and also a Detroit News Dream Team member – will be announcing his decision on Friday.

    Buddin, who had 61 tackles, including 29 tackles for lost yardage and 18 quarterback hurries, has the majority of the recruiting analysts saying he will be headed to Penn State. Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota are also high on his list.

    “He’s put on almost 20 pounds; he’s now a 6-3, 225-pound linebacker,” said Crowell of Buddin. “He’s gotten way bigger and way stronger.”

    Detroit native and Penn State defensive coordinator Tim Banks has been able to get some of the top 2021 players from the state and especially Metro Detroit, including the King twins, Kalen (No. 9, cornerback) and Kobe (No. 14, linebacker) of Detroit Cass Tech, and Jaylen Reed (No. 10, safety) from Detroit King.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE