Belleville 20, Dearborn Fordson 19
Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) makes a great catch in front of Dearborn Fordson's Antoine Lockett (17) during the second half at Dearborn Catherman Field on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Dearborn. Belleville defeated Fordson, 20-19.
Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) makes a great catch in front of Dearborn Fordson's Antoine Lockett (17) during the second half at Dearborn Catherman Field on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Dearborn. Belleville defeated Fordson, 20-19. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) leaps over Fordson's Branden Thomas (21) and catches the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) reacts after catching the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) reacts after catching the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamari Buddin (17).
Belleville's Connor Bush (82) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with teammate Jamari Buddin (17). Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson head coach Fouad Zaban walks off the field.
Fordson head coach Fouad Zaban walks off the field. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's Hassan Mansour (4) runs with the football in front of Belleville's Darian Murray (34).
Fordson's Hassan Mansour (4) runs with the football in front of Belleville's Darian Murray (34). Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deion Burks (4) makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter.
Belleville's Deion Burks (4) makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deion Burks, right, makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter in front of Fordson's Andrew Holston.
Belleville's Deion Burks, right, makes a fingertip catch late in the fourth quarter in front of Fordson's Andrew Holston. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Damon Payne, left, shakes hands with Fordson's Ali Baiz (66) after the game.
Belleville's Damon Payne, left, shakes hands with Fordson's Ali Baiz (66) after the game. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Deshaun Lee (26) drops a pass in front of Dearborn Fordson's Leonard Smith (23) in the first half.
Belleville's Deshaun Lee (26) drops a pass in front of Dearborn Fordson's Leonard Smith (23) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) is tackled by Belleville's Ronald Jackson Jr. (22) in the first half.
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) is tackled by Belleville's Ronald Jackson Jr. (22) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) runs with the football in the first half.
Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) runs with the football in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville.
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville.
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) scores a first-half touchdown against Belleville. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith, left, celebrates scoring a first-half touchdown against Belleville with teammate Jeton Metasani.
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith, left, celebrates scoring a first-half touchdown against Belleville with teammate Jeton Metasani. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's Hassan Mansour, right, almost intercepts a pass to Belleville's Jalen Williams (3) in the first half.
Fordson's Hassan Mansour, right, almost intercepts a pass to Belleville's Jalen Williams (3) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell talks to his players on the bench in the first half.
Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell talks to his players on the bench in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson quarterback Ali Beydoun (11) runs with the football in the first half.
Fordson quarterback Ali Beydoun (11) runs with the football in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville defenders, left, line up against Fordson in the first half.
Belleville defenders, left, line up against Fordson in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's James Wheeler (3) punts the football in the first half.
Fordson's James Wheeler (3) punts the football in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit Newss, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Michael Jenkins Jr., middle, runs the football and is tackled by Fordson's Youssef Fawaz (9) in the first half.
Belleville's Michael Jenkins Jr., middle, runs the football and is tackled by Fordson's Youssef Fawaz (9) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
The Dearborn Fordson student section has some fun before Friday's game against Belleville.
The Dearborn Fordson student section has some fun before Friday's game against Belleville. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Belleville's Christopher Lunsford warms up before Friday's game against Fordson.
Belleville's Christopher Lunsford warms up before Friday's game against Fordson. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) leads his team onto the field and does a flip before Friday's game against Belleville.
Fordson's KeyShawn Smith (26) leads his team onto the field and does a flip before Friday's game against Belleville. Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News
    The state of Michigan continued to lose out on the state’s top high school players on the 2021 class with Belleville four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin announcing Friday he will play college football at Penn State. 

    Buddin picked the Nittany Lions over his other finalists – Michigan State, Minnesota at Purdue.

    Buddin – ranked No. 7 in the state for the 2021 class by The Detroit News – earned a spot on The News' Dream Team last season after getting in on 61 tackles, including 29 tackles for lost yardage to help Belleville to a Division 1 state semifinal appearance.

    Belleville coach Jermain Crowell said Buddin has spent a lot of time in the weight room this offseason, adding 20 pounds, and he will play at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds in 2020. Crowell also plans to deploy Buddin at tight end.

    Penn State co-defensive coordinator and Detroit native Tim Banks has done a strong job of recruiting the metro area, coming away with several top players, including the King twins, Kalen (No. 9, cornerback) and Kobe (No. 14, linebacker) of Detroit Cass Tech, Detroit King safety Jaylen Reed (No. 10) and now Buddin.

    Michigan, which recruited Kalen King and Buddin hard, has commitments from Sterling Heights Stevenson two-way lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 6) and Detroit Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson (No. 8). UM is also considered by many recruiting analysts to be the frontrunner for West Bloomfield four-star running back Donovan Edwards (No. 3) and Oak Park two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny (No. 5), while also still in the running for Clarkston two-way lineman Rocco Spindler (No. 1).

