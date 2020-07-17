Fall sports seasons will begin in Michigan as traditionally scheduled, but the MHSAA has announced contingency plans if there are interruptions due to COVID-19.

High school football practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 10 with all other fall sports starting Aug. 12.

Football practice in Michigan will begin on Aug. 10 (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The MHSAA said it is possible that, if there are COVID-related developments, lower-risk fall sports could continue while higher-risk fall sports are postponed until later in the school year.

Football, girls volleyball, girls swimming and boys soccer are considered moderate or high-risk sports because they have contact or are played indoors.

The other fall sports in Michigan are boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls cross country.

If all fall sports are suspended, they will be concluded in the spring, played at the same time as the spring sports, with the seasons potentially extending into July.

“Our student-athletes just want to play, and we’ve gone far too long without them playing. But doing so safely, of course, remains the priority,” MHSAA director Mark Uyl said. “Our plan moving forward is fall in the fall, starting on time. We’re excited to continue moving forward to bring back sports safely. It’s important for keeping students in our schools and keeping students in our sports programs.

“We remain grateful to the Governor for the opportunity to build the schedule and policies for returning sports to schools. We will continue to support her directives and those of the state and local health departments as we work to create the safest environment for all involved in our activities.”

The MHSAA is developing COVID-related safety protocols for all fall sports and will provide those to schools in the coming weeks.

