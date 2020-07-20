Jaden Akins, a four-star point guard from Farmington, has Michigan State and Michigan among his top six choices to play college basketball in 2021.

The 6-foot-3 Akins revealed his top six Monday on Twitter, with DePaul, Florida, Northwestern and Mississippi State also making the cut.

Buy Photo Point guard Jaden Akins (foreground) has Michigan State and Michigan in his top six schools, he revealed on Twitter. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Akins, who will play this season at the newly formed Ypsilanti Prep Academy with 2022 Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, is ranked No. 71 overall in the country according to the 247Sports composite, and No. 2 in the state of Michigan.

Akins was a second-team Division 1 all-state selection by The Detroit News last season at Farmington.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have Michigan State the front-runner to land Akins. The Spartans already boast a pair of verbal commitments in their 2021 class in five-star guard Max Christie, and four-star wing Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Frederick Douglass Academy.

Michigan has three commitments in its 2021 class: Four-star guard Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian, four-star forward Isaiah Barnes (Illinois), and three-star fiorward Will Tschetter (Minnesota).