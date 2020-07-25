Rayshaun Benny, a two-way lineman out of Oak Park, has Michigan and Michigan State on his list of top eight schools, unveiled Saturday.

Also on Benny's list: Arkansas, Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State and Tennesee.

Oak Park lineman Rayshaun Benny released his top eight college choices on Saturday. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him No. 189 overall in the country for the 2021 class, No. 19 among offensive tackles, and No. 6 overall in the state of Michigan. He is ranked No. 5 on The Detroit News' top 50 2021 recruits.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have Michigan as the favorite, with Michigan Insider's Sam Webb telling Detroit News contributer Allen Trieu this month he believes Michigan is the "most consistent presence" among Benny's suitors.

Benny's Oak Park teammate, Davion Primm, is a Michigan State verbal commitment, and Penn State has made a huge impact recruiting the state in the 2021 class, most recently securing a pledge from four-star Belleville linebacker Jamari Buddin — one of four Penn State commitments among The News' top 14 seniors.