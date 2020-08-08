Clarkston — Four-star guard Rocco Spindler announced that he will play his college football at Notre Dame during a news conference Saturday evening at Clarkston High School’s football field.

Spindler, the son of former Lions defensive lineman Marc Spindler, picked the Irish over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and defending national champion LSU.

Buy Photo Rocco Spindler (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Spindler, ranked as the No. 1 player in the state by The News, is rated as the No. 3 guard nationally by Rivals.com and 247 Sports Composite.

Spindler and two-way lineman Garrett Dellinger helped Clarkston win the Division 1 state championship during their freshmen year in 2017, then back to the state title game their sophomore year, a 31-30 loss to Chippewa Valley at Ford Field.

Dellinger committed to LSU earlier this summer.