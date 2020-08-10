One of the state’s top 2021 basketball prospects will come off the board later this week.

Jaden Akins, a four-star point guard from Farmington, announced on Twitter he will make his college decision at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Buy Photo Jaden Akins (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Michigan and Michigan State are among Akins’ six finalists, which he unveiled on July 20. He’s also considering DePaul, Florida, Northwestern and Mississippi State.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds, Akins is ranked the No. 70 overall recruit and No. 10 point guard in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also rated the second-best prospect in Michigan behind Detroit Fredrick Douglass Academy guard Pierre Brooks II, a Michigan State commit.

Akins was a second-team Division 1 all-state selection by The Detroit News last season at Farmington. He will play his senior season at the newly created Ypsilanti Prep Academy along with Emoni Bates, a 2022 Michigan State commit.

The Spartans are the favorite to add Akins to their 2021 haul — one that includes five-star guard Max Christie (Illinois) and Brooks — and continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines have three commits in their 2021 class in four-star guard Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian), four-star wing Isaiah Barnes (Illinois), and three-star forward Will Tschetter (Minnesota).