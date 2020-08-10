One of the state’s top 2021 basketball prospects will come off the board later this week.
Jaden Akins, a four-star point guard from Farmington, announced on Twitter he will make his college decision at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Michigan and Michigan State are among Akins’ six finalists, which he unveiled on July 20. He’s also considering DePaul, Florida, Northwestern and Mississippi State.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds, Akins is ranked the No. 70 overall recruit and No. 10 point guard in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also rated the second-best prospect in Michigan behind Detroit Fredrick Douglass Academy guard Pierre Brooks II, a Michigan State commit.
Akins was a second-team Division 1 all-state selection by The Detroit News last season at Farmington. He will play his senior season at the newly created Ypsilanti Prep Academy along with Emoni Bates, a 2022 Michigan State commit.
The Spartans are the favorite to add Akins to their 2021 haul — one that includes five-star guard Max Christie (Illinois) and Brooks — and continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverines have three commits in their 2021 class in four-star guard Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian), four-star wing Isaiah Barnes (Illinois), and three-star forward Will Tschetter (Minnesota).
