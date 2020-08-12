No season could be bad news for Michigan State's recruitment of Donovan Edwards

West Bloomfield – Michigan State’s chances to land West Bloomfield four-star running back Donovan Edwards might have taken a hit Tuesday when the Big Ten announced it was shutting down its fall sports, including football.

On Monday, Edwards took a break during West Bloomfield’s first day of practice and talked about his recruitment. He said he met MSU new head coach Mel Tucker this past winter but wanted to see the Spartans’ offense in action to see how he would fit in.

While the majority of The Detroit News’ top class of 2021 players have already announced where they are headed to play college football, Edwards was still holding out hope to take his official visits before making his decision.

Edwards hasn’t narrowed his list of colleges yet, saying he is focused on his senior year, trying to help West Bloomfield get to Ford Field for the second time in four years, and this time come away with a state title. West Bloomfield lost to OAA Red rival Clarkston 3-2 in the Division 1 state title game in 2017, and lost to Belleville in a regional final the last two seasons.

While MSU now seems like a long shot for Edwards, Michigan remains high on his list.

“I don’t know anymore now, I was definitely saying yes to the official visits, but I don’t know now what’s happening,” said Edwards, who was wearing Ohio State gloves during practice. “Really, my mind is just focused on a state championship. I haven’t narrowed it yet. I have a couple schools I’m interested in but can’t say too much right now.

“Michigan is right up there. It’s my hometown and I could really make a great impact there. That’s what I believe, I know it could happen.

“I planned on seeing what Michigan State would do with its offense; now that’s not going to happen. I really wanted to see how I would fit in. Coach Tucker was telling me how I’d fit in but I wanted to see them play.”

Edwards, who rushed for 1,326 yards and 16 TDs last season, averaging nine yards a carry, has 43 offers, including defending national champion LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn and Notre Dame. He is ranked the No. 2 running back nationally by 247Sports.

Edwards was planning to enroll early but that is now up in the air since college football could be played in the spring, putting the scholarship allotment for schools in doubt.

If Edwards is allowed to enroll early, would he be allowed to play in the spring?

“If they move college football to the spring, do you let a Donovan Edwards opt out of his senior year in high school, then enroll in January and play as a 17-year-old in March or April? That’s my worry,” West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy said. “If he enrolls in January, he’s now a college student.”

If MSU misses out on Edwards, the Spartans will have a chance on four-star junior running back Dillon Tatum.

Tatum, who also plays in the secondary, has 30 offers and admits he’s a Spartans fan.

“I call Coach William Peagler, the running backs coach, once a week; I’m real interested in Michigan State,” Tatum said. “Both of my cousins went to Michigan State. One of them, Richard Beal, played for them for a year. My dad was always a Spartan fan, so it just carried down to me and I was always cheering for Michigan State.”

In addition, former Spartan Mill Coleman was Tatum’s youth football coach.

“I went to some Michigan State games growing up, Mill Coleman was my youth football coach and I’m best friends with his son, so we used to go up and watch the Spartans play,” Tatum said. “Really enjoyed going to the games.”

Michigan is also still in the mix for Tatum, who says he talks weekly with Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh.