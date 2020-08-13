Michigan State lands commitment from four-star point guard Jaden Akins

The Detroit News

The Michigan State men's basketball team's recent recruiting run continues.

Jaden Akins, a four-star point guard from Farmington, announced Thursday he'll join the Spartans' 2021 recruiting class, becoming the fourth top-70 recruit to verbally commit to the program in the next two recruiting cycles since late June, and fifth overall.

Akins picked Michigan State from a top six that included Michigan, DePaul, Florida, Northwestern, and Mississippi State.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds, Akins is ranked the No. 70 overall recruit and No. 10 point guard in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also rated the second-best prospect in Michigan behind Detroit Fredrick Douglass Academy guard Pierre Brooks II, a Michigan State commit.

Akins was a second-team Division 1 all-state selection by The Detroit News last season at Farmington. He will play his senior season at the newly created Ypsilanti Prep Academy along with Emoni Bates, a 2022 Michigan State commit.

The commitment of Bates, considered the best high school recruit in the country regardless of class, on June 29 started a wave of recruiting victories for the Spartans. Max Christie, a five-star guard out of Illinois, committed to Michigan State's 2021 class on July 7, and five-star Canadian center Enoch Boakye joined the Spartans' 2022 class on July 28.

Akins gives Michigan State a three-man 2021 class, joining Christie and Brooks, who announced his commitment in April. As of Thursday afternoon, the class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten, and No. 4 in the country.

That class could add Bates and Boakye, should they try to reclassify. George Aramide, Boakye's coach at George Harris Prep Academy in Mississauga, Ontario, told The Detroit News last month the center is "sticking in the ’22 class for now, but he may have enough credits to graduate early. If it works out then we may reclass up to 2021, but for now he's in the 2022 class.”