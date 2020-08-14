MHSAA sacks football until spring; other fall sports can be played

Michigan high-school football has been sacked.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday afternoon that the football season has been postponed, and will be played in the spring.

The news comes as teams across the state wrap up their first week of practice, with helmets but no pads.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “But while continuing to connect with the governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the (MHSAA) council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall. No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”

The decision affects nearly 35,000 high-school football players in Michigan, and comes on the heels of several college conferences calling off fall football, including the Big Ten and Pac-12.

For now, all other fall sports will proceed as scheduled, including volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming and diving.

