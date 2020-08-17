West Bloomfield cornerback Maxwell Hairston commits to Kentucky

West Bloomfield three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston announced on Twitter Monday that he will be playing his college football at Kentucky.

Hairston had 36 offers and narrowed the field to seven, ultimately picking Kentucky over Kansas, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Washington State.

Hairston decided to make his decision on his father’s birthday. It was supposed to be West Bloomfield’s first practice with pads, but the MHSAA postponed the season until spring.

West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy doesn’t know if Hairston will be playing high school ball this spring or if he will be graduating early and enrolling this January at Kentucky to get a head start on his college career.

“I thought he was one of the better cover corners in the state last year,” Bellamy said of Hairston. “He’s a true lockdown corner. He gave up just one catch all year long and that was a touchdown pass to Deion Burks in the regional final game against Belleville.

“He’s a very competitive kid and he has the size (6-foot, 170 pounds) and speed that these coaches are looking for. He’s a young kid and he had a chance to do it every day (in practice) against our guys which are some of the best receivers in the state. He bet on himself and he competed and earned an opportunity to play big-time football.”

Kentucky has been able to get a number of top players from the state of Michigan in recent years, including lineman Justin Rogers of Oak Park (No. 1) and receiver/cornerback Earnest Sanders of Flint Beecher (No. 20) last year and linemen Marquan McCall (Oak Park) and DeAndre Square (Detroit Cass Tech) before that.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com