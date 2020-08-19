MHSAA meets to talk soccer, volleyball, but no decision reached yet

Soccer and volleyball coaches and players were anxiously awaiting a decision from the Michigan High School Athletic Association on Wednesday for the status of their fall season.

While the MHSAA met Wednesday, no decision was reached.

“Nothing today from us," MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said. "Council will reconvene tomorrow.”

Last week, the MHSAA announced it was moving football to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but keeping, for now, the rest of the fall sports playing in the fall.

An online petition has been started by parents seeking to reverse the MHSAA's decision on football.

