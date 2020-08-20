Michigan volleyball, soccer, swimming given OK for Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula

The Michigan High School Athletic Association Council is allowing volleyball, soccer and swimming seasons to go on this fall in Regions 6 and 8, authorized for that activity by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Regions 6 and 8 are in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.

Schools in Regions 1-5 and 7 can continue outdoor practice, but not have games or matches, still needing to wait for executive orders to allow the for the opening of indoor facilities.

“The Council was prepared today to approve competition in volleyball, soccer and swimming for all schools in all regions, but was unable to do so because of questions remaining on which activities are still not allowed,” the MHSAA said in a press release.

“Our Council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Gov. Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.

For attendance purposes, schools in Regions 6 and 8 may have for volleyball a total of 250 people or 25 percent of the facility’s capacity, whichever is smallest. Indoor pools in Regions 6 and 8 are limited to 25 percent of pool capacity. Outdoor competition, such as soccer, in Regions 6 and 8 may have 500 people or 25 percent of capacity, whichever is smallest.

The Council also approved out-of-season coaching adjustments allowing football and spring sports coaches more contact with their athletes in advance of the 2021 season.

To provide additional offseason activity for sports that have had their full seasons cancelled or moved, the Council approved 16 contact days for football and all spring sports to be used for voluntary practices among students from the same school only.

Football may schedule their contact days from Aug. 24 through Oct. 31. Spring sports – baseball, softball, girls soccer, girls and boys track, girls and boys lacrosse, boys golf, Upper Peninsula girls golf and Lower Peninsula girls tennis, and Upper Peninsula boys tennis – may schedule their 16 contact days for voluntary practices from Sept. 8-Oct. 31.

Football and all spring sports then may conduct skill work with coaches and up to four players at a time beginning Nov. 1 until the first day of official practice this upcoming spring.