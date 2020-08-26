MHSAA needs final verdict 'soon' on fall soccer, volleyball, swimming in Michigan

Make no mistake about it, the Michigan boys soccer, girls volleyball and girls swimming seasons are in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s hands.

If Gov. Whitmer doesn’t give a thumbs up for those seasons to start by the end of the month, MHSAA director Mark Uyl will more than likely shut them down.

Uyl and the MHSAA has already postponed football until next spring due to COVID-19.

“Our position and what our schools’ position is has been made very, very clear and it’s now up to Lansing to be able to make some decisions and give some guidance here about what’s going to be allowed and what isn’t,” Uyl said on The Huge Show Wednesday. “This is no longer a decision the MHSAA can make. We have to make sure that we’re following all current executive orders. We’re continuing to work together here on the resolution.

“We are also communicating loud and clear that the clock here is ticking and that right now everybody is in limbo and that this is not fair to our kids and our coaches. If the answer is no we need to know that. We haven’t got that answer yet and so because of that we’re going to continue to fight and push and to advocate for what our kids, our coaches and our schools are telling us to do.”

Michigan’s neighboring states in Ohio and Indiana are playing high school football while Michigan is now showing signs of having a state within a state, allowing schools in Regions 6 and 8 to play soccer, volleyball and swimming while still preventing Regions 1 and 5-7 from playing games.

Uyl wants all regions to play, especially since it will be tough for boys and girls soccer to be played at the same time in the spring, along with volleyball to be sharing time in the gym with boys and girls basketball.

More: With 'everything up in the air,' Michigan early-enrollee recruits weigh next moves

So, when does Uyl need to know the answer on Gov. Whitmer’s decision?

“The answer to that is soon and the date and the month still has to begin with A,” Uyl said. “Once that calendar would turn from August to September that just becomes a bigger and bigger obstacle.”