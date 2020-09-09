Whitmer: Face coverings required for high school football, soccer, volleyball

The Detroit News

Face covering requirements for Michigan high school athletes were clarified by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Wednesday.

Whitmer announced Executive Order 180, which specifies that face coverings must be worn at all times by athletes in practices and games when 6 feet of social distance cannot be maintained, “except for occasional and fleeting moments.”

Athletes in football, soccer and volleyball are required to wear face coverings since they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Other Michigan fall sports where distancing can be maintained are cross country and golf.

Athletes in swimming and diving are not required to have face coverings.

“Individuals have a choice about whether or not to play organized sports,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. “For those who do choose to play organized sports, we expect you to follow these strict safety measures and wear a face covering to reduce your risk and protect the health of your teammates, coaches, officials, and loved ones.”

