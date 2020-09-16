Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.
Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Cass Tech
Beard: Cass Tech
Coughlin: Cass Tech
Yuhas: Cass Tech
Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: Brother Rice
Coughlin: Brother Rice
Yuhas: De La Salle
Allen Park at Trenton
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Trenton
Coughlin: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Wyandotte at Woodhaven
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Wyandotte
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport
Goricki: New Boston Huron
Beard: Carleton Airport
Coughlin: Carleton Airport
Yuhas: Carleton Airport
Belleville at Livonia Stevenson
Goricki: Belleville (best bet)
Beard: Belleville (best bet)
Coughlin: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Northville at Canton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Coughlin: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Novi at Brighton
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Coughlin: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
South Lyon at Waterford Kettering
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: Waterford Kettering
Yuhas: Waterford Kettering
Macomb Dakota at Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Coughlin: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Romeo at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Romeo
Clarkston at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Coughlin: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Clarkston
West Bloomfield at Oak Park
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: Oak Park
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Ypsilanti at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Coughlin: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Detroit Country Day at L’Anse Creuse North
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Coughlin: Country Day
Yuhas: Country Day