Detroit News high school football picks: Week 1

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 1 of the high school football season.

Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Cass Tech

Beard: Cass Tech

Coughlin: Cass Tech

Yuhas: Cass Tech

Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: Brother Rice

Coughlin: Brother Rice

Yuhas: De La Salle

Allen Park at Trenton

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Trenton

Coughlin: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Wyandotte at Woodhaven

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport

Goricki: New Boston Huron

Beard: Carleton Airport

Coughlin: Carleton Airport

Yuhas: Carleton Airport

Belleville at Livonia Stevenson

Goricki: Belleville (best bet)

Beard: Belleville (best bet)

Coughlin: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Northville at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Novi at Brighton

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

South Lyon at Waterford Kettering

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: Waterford Kettering

Yuhas: Waterford Kettering

Macomb Dakota at Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Coughlin: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Romeo at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Romeo

Clarkston at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Coughlin: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Clarkston

West Bloomfield at Oak Park

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: Oak Park

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Ypsilanti at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Coughlin: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Detroit Country Day at L’Anse Creuse North

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Coughlin: Country Day

Yuhas: Country Day