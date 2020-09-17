North Farmington earns 34-33 overtime win over Rochester Adams as prep football returns

Rochester – The excitement and joy was all over the face of North Farmington quarterback Jacob Bousamra.

The senior quarterback/defensive back was back on the field playing football again, and celebrating his team’s 34-33 overtime win Thursday over Rochester Adams.

“It was the most fun I’ve had in a long time, it was a great game,” Bousamra said. “we just came up on top. We made a lot of mistakes, but..”

There were only families in the stands, and there weren’t the number of fans that there would be for this rivalry.

But Bousamra and his teammates simply appreciated simply being back on the field.

“When the season first got canceled I was so said,” said Bousamra, who threw a 6-yard go-ahead touchdown in overtime to Jasper Beeler, and was part of the defensive stand that brought down Adams running back Griffin Henke on a game-deciding two-point attempt. “But when it came back there were doubts at first but after a week everyone was so ready to go.

“It’s so much fun to be playing under the lights.”

Bousamra connected with Justin Whitehorn on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, tying the game.

“We’ve had a great rivalry going back a lot of years there with them,” said John Herstein, North Farmington coach. “They’re a class act and anytime we can go out there and beat them, you have to feel real good.”

Herstein said his team only had one intra-squad scrimmage before Thursday’s opener.

“It’s been tough, we didn’t know what to expect from them,” Herstein said. “We didn’t do any big-hitting, so we weren’t sure what it would be like. It took a while for us to get used to the speed of their offense. They execute really well.

“It was a slow start but our guys found a way to come back and get some stops when we needed it.”

This was opening night of the high school football season in Michigan – it should have been Week 4 – but no one was complaining at Adams.

Adams’s successful onside kick on the opening play of the game set the tone for a robust quarter and half.

Adams went six plays in 49 yards, capped by Henke’s 4-yard touchdown run.

But North Farmington came right back.

A 49-yard touchdown pass from Bousamra to Justin Bryant on the first play from scrimmage for North Farmington cut the lead to 7-6 (extra point was blocked).

The fireworks didn’t end there.

Adams’ Parker Picot returned the kickoff 94 yards down to the 4-yard line. From there, Henke took it tin to put Adams ahead 14-6.

But North Farmington rolled for two touchdowns later in the quarter, and defensively buckled down against Adams’ offense.

“I knew it would be real sloppy, with the amount of time we had to get ready and how we want to execute,” said Adams coach Tony Patritto said, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier in the summer. “We all have to have perspective considering the circumstances for so many families. I’m so happy for these kids to come out and play.”

“Our kids played with a lot of heart.”

Thursday’s games

Berkley 20, Lincoln Park 6

Birmingham Groves 42, Farmington 31

North Farmington 34, Rochester Adams 33 (OT)

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 28, Walled Lake Western 7

White Lake Lakeland 14, Walled Lake Northern 7