High school football preview: Lakes Valley Conference

Matt Schoch

Special to The Detroit News

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish; 2019 records in parentheses.

Walled Lake Western (11-2, 8-0)

Offensive coordinator Mike Weiskopf takes over as head coach after Alex Grignon left to coach tight ends at Michigan Tech. The 23-year assistant at Western has a nice starting point in senior quarterback Zach Trainor, an Eastern Illinois commit. Last spring, Trainor was the No. 20 player on the Detroit News' Top 50 players list for incoming seniors, the only Lakes Valley player who made it. After throwing for 3,845 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, Trainor’s top wide receiver targets are seniors Cam Kinaia and Justin Gabriel. Other top players include junior safety/linebacker Aidan Vaughan, junior offensive lineman Zack Gammo and senior newcomer Pierce Muthui-Edwards, a receiver/defensive back from Harper Woods.

White Lake Lakeland (7-3, 6-2)

Lakeland has seven wins in each of the last three seasons, but this could be a breakthrough year to even more for coach Joe Woodruff’s team. Four-year starters Mike Sherrill (receiver/linebacker) and Shane Ells (running back/defensive back) will lead Lakeland. In addition, an experienced starting offense will be led by junior quarterback Tate Farquhar, and a young defense has defensive lineman Colin Carlson leading the way.

South Lyon (8-2, 7-1)

Coach Jeff Henson graduated 28 seniors last year from a decorated class. But a culture has been established at South Lyon, which has 15 seniors and program numbers on the rise with 44 freshmen. The entire offensive and defensive lines return, but skill players must emerge. Gus Taylor, Isaac McComb, Ryan Schamp, and twins Adam Walrath and Eric Walrath all play on the lines. Senior running back Jordan Singleton and quarterback Evan DeFrank should provide some spark offensively.

Waterford Mott (5-4, 4-4)

Mott went through some growing pains last year with 10 starting sophomores, but that should pay dividends this year. CJ Aldred, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive guard, should clear the way for running back Jamal Pettaway to make some hay on the ground. Senior captain Woody Sanders, a receiver/defensive back and three-year starter, and senior defensive end Xavier Chasen are also among the top players back for Chris Fahr, who is entering his ninth season.

South Lyon East (3-6, 3-5)

Eighteen seniors are back from last season for coach Joe Pesci, including many at key positions. Tailback/linebacker Ayden Oliver is a three-year, two-way starter, while running back/linebacker Nick O’Donohue and offensive lineman Jonah Westlund also will lead. Senior Zander Desentz played six games under center last season and is focusing on quarterback this year.

Waterford Kettering (4-5, 4-4)

Four starters return on the offensive line for a Kettering team looking for playmakers. Coach Kenny Schmidt’s team lost lots of production offensively, but will build around two-way linemen Bryan Donner and Cooper Traeye. As for skill players, Eric Craft (receiver/defensive back), Jordan Hamler (tight end/linebacker), Zane Grant (running back/linebacker) and Teshawn Johnson (receiver/defensive back) should contribute. Senior Caleb Roux will start at quarterback, and seniors Demajia Thomas (linebacker) and Andrew Gaytan (safety) will help lead the defense.

Walled Lake Central (0-9, 0-8)

Second-year coach Josh Perusse has a veteran team after taking their licks in his first year, returning over 90% of their collective snap counts. Senior tight end/defensive end Blake Nelson, who is attracting interest from Mid-American Conference schools and others, has become leaner and worked on his pass-catching this offseason in Texas. He’ll be joined by seniors Austin Wilson (running back/linebacker), Matt Zebko (linebacker), Rafael Davish (offensive lineman/defensive tackle) and junior Ryan Nelson (receiver/defensive back) as team leaders. Last year’s starting quarterback Haden Lane is in the mix to return under center for his senior season.

Walled Lake Northern (3-6, 3-5)

A seventh-round draft pick in 1997 by the Detroit Lions, Terry Battle takes on his first head coaching job this season. The running back never suited up in a regular-season game (some guy named Barry was solid at the position), but he played two preseasons in the Honolulu blue and silver. He takes over after stints as an assistant at Detroit Mumford and Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood after a handful of college and high school coaching seasons in Arizona. The former Arizona State standout will look to players like Brendan Ladd (receiver/defensive back), Ryan Cornelius (receiver/defensive back), Nathan Dunlap (quarterback), Cayden May (two-way lineman) and Brady Buchan (tight end/defensive line) to lead his team.

Milford (1-8, 1-7)

Bringing up a group of sophomores a couple seasons back gives coach Garfrey Smith a nice crop of experienced seniors. Milford will have about 44 players on the sidelines this year, led by seniors Ben Coloske (receiver/running back/cornerback), Connor Heitman (tight end/running back/linebacker), Alex Hiipakka (running back/linebacker) and Sebastian Naughton (receiver/defensive back). Milford will start three seniors on the offensive line with the unit led by Trevor Leigh and Victor Elicerio.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.