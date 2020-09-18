SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 1

The Detroit News
Thursday

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 35, Walled Lake Central 3

White Lake Lakeland 14, Walled Lake Northern 7

OAA

Berkley 20, Lincoln Park 6

Birmingham Groves 42, Farmington 31

Bloomfield Hills 21, Troy Athens 13

North Farmington 34, Rochester Adams 33 (OT)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 37, Birmingham Seaholm 13

West Bloomfield's Jordan Hoskins (10) chases Oak Park's James Bunley (9) in the first half. Oak Park vs West Bloomfield at Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Mich. on Sept. 18, 2020.

Others

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 28, Walled Lake Western 7

Friday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Denby 6, Detroit Renaissance 0

Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Osborn, 4

Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech, 6

Detroit Mumford 37, Detroit East English 0

Detroit Southeastern 13, Detroit Pershing 0

Detroit Western 34, Detroit Cody 0

Catholic League

Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle

Clarkston Everest 41, Allen Park Cabrini 0

GP Woods Liggett at Riverview Gabriel Richard

Macomb Lutheran North at MH Bishop Foley

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Royal Oak Shrine

Blue Water Area

Algonac at Almont

Armada at Richmond

Charter

Romulus Summit North at Detroit Leadership, 4

Southfield Bradford at Detroit Voyageur

Warren Collegiate at Mount Clemens

Downriver

Allen Park 29, Trenton 7

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Taylor 6

Southgate Anderson at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Wyandotte 17, Woodhaven 7

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon 70, Owosso 0

Huron

Grosse Ile at Monroe Jefferson

Milan at Flat Rock

New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport

Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7

KLAA

Belleville 29, Livonia Stevenson 26

Brighton 1, Novi 0 (forfeit)

Dearborn 42, Westland John Glenn 13

Hartland 38, Salem 0

Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial

Northville at Canton

Plymouth 24, Howell 17

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 22, Waterford Kettering 21

Waterford Mott at Milford

MAC

Clawson at St. Clair Shores South Lake

Clinton Township Clintondale at MH Madison

Eastpointe 42, St. Clair 0 

Grosse Pointe North at Roseville

Grosse Pointe South 24, Romeo 14

Macomb Dakota 29, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Utica

Marysville 39, Hazel Park 26

New Haven at Center Line

Port Huron 51, Fraser 12

Port Huron Northern at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Sterling Heights Stevenson 7, Utica Eisenhower 3

Utica Ford at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Warren Fitzgerald at Marine City

Warren Lincoln at Madison Heights Lamphere

Warren Mott 21, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18

Michigan Metro

Detroit University Science & Math at Ecorse

OAA

Clarkston at Southfield A&T

Ferndale at Auburn Hills Avondale

Oxford 1, Lake Orion 0 (forfeit)

Rochester at Pontiac

Troy at Royal Oak

West Bloomfield 39, Oak Park 0

SEC

Chelsea 35, Dexter 12

Ypsilanti at Saline

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Adrian

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Romulus

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 1, Redford Union 0 (forfeit)

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Thurston

Melvindale at Garden City

Others

Det. Country Day at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

Detroit University Prep at Livonia Clarenceville

Hamtramck at River Rouge

Harper Woods at Detroit Catholic Central

U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 0

Saturday

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Detroit Loyola, 1

Others

Detroit CMA at Waterford Lakes, 7:30

