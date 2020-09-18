Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 1
Thursday
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East 35, Walled Lake Central 3
White Lake Lakeland 14, Walled Lake Northern 7
OAA
Berkley 20, Lincoln Park 6
Birmingham Groves 42, Farmington 31
Bloomfield Hills 21, Troy Athens 13
North Farmington 34, Rochester Adams 33 (OT)
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 37, Birmingham Seaholm 13
Others
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 28, Walled Lake Western 7
Friday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Denby 6, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Osborn, 4
Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech, 6
Detroit Mumford 37, Detroit East English 0
Detroit Southeastern 13, Detroit Pershing 0
Detroit Western 34, Detroit Cody 0
Catholic League
Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle
Clarkston Everest 41, Allen Park Cabrini 0
GP Woods Liggett at Riverview Gabriel Richard
Macomb Lutheran North at MH Bishop Foley
Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Royal Oak Shrine
Blue Water Area
Algonac at Almont
Armada at Richmond
Charter
Romulus Summit North at Detroit Leadership, 4
Southfield Bradford at Detroit Voyageur
Warren Collegiate at Mount Clemens
Downriver
Allen Park 29, Trenton 7
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Taylor 6
Southgate Anderson at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Wyandotte 17, Woodhaven 7
Flint Metro
Ortonville Brandon 70, Owosso 0
Huron
Grosse Ile at Monroe Jefferson
Milan at Flat Rock
New Boston Huron at Carleton Airport
Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7
KLAA
Belleville 29, Livonia Stevenson 26
Brighton 1, Novi 0 (forfeit)
Dearborn 42, Westland John Glenn 13
Hartland 38, Salem 0
Livonia Churchill at Wayne Memorial
Northville at Canton
Plymouth 24, Howell 17
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 22, Waterford Kettering 21
Waterford Mott at Milford
MAC
Clawson at St. Clair Shores South Lake
Clinton Township Clintondale at MH Madison
Eastpointe 42, St. Clair 0
Grosse Pointe North at Roseville
Grosse Pointe South 24, Romeo 14
Macomb Dakota 29, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Utica
Marysville 39, Hazel Park 26
New Haven at Center Line
Port Huron 51, Fraser 12
Port Huron Northern at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Sterling Heights Stevenson 7, Utica Eisenhower 3
Utica Ford at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Warren Fitzgerald at Marine City
Warren Lincoln at Madison Heights Lamphere
Warren Mott 21, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 18
Michigan Metro
Detroit University Science & Math at Ecorse
OAA
Clarkston at Southfield A&T
Ferndale at Auburn Hills Avondale
Oxford 1, Lake Orion 0 (forfeit)
Rochester at Pontiac
Troy at Royal Oak
West Bloomfield 39, Oak Park 0
SEC
Chelsea 35, Dexter 12
Ypsilanti at Saline
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Adrian
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Annapolis at Romulus
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 1, Redford Union 0 (forfeit)
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Redford Thurston
Melvindale at Garden City
Others
Det. Country Day at Macomb L’Anse Creuse North
Detroit University Prep at Livonia Clarenceville
Hamtramck at River Rouge
Harper Woods at Detroit Catholic Central
U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 0
Saturday
Catholic League
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Detroit Loyola, 1
Others
Detroit CMA at Waterford Lakes, 7:30