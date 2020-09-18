Friday's prep football: Last-minute FG ensures Macomb Dakota season-opening victory

Clinton Township — Kollin Kralapp drilled a 39-yard field goal with just over a minute to go in Macomb Dakota’s season-opener at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Friday night to earn a 29-20 win with massive conference title implications in Week 1.

Dakota (1-0, 1-0 MAC Red) took a 13-0 lead before wearing down Chippewa Valley’s defense in the final frame with a seven-play drive that set up Kralapp’s 39-yarder and gave the visitors a huge edge in the Macomb Athletic Conference Red Division standings.

“I’d trust that kid with anything,” Dakota head coach Greg Baur said. “I’d trust him with my kids, with any field goal we give him. He’s a great kicker, probably one of the best kickers in the area.”

Caiden Sloan ran the ball 23 times for 99 yards and three touchdowns, and De’Javion Stepney had two interceptions plus a pick-6 to seal the game, and 10 carries for 80 yards for Dakota.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak against bitter rival Chippewa Valley (0-1, 0-1).

“It’s kind of like Michigan and Ohio State. There’s not a day in the offseason that we don’t plan for these guys,” Baur said. “We know what they do, they know what we do. That’s why it’s a classic matchup. There aren’t a lot of secrets.”

Maddox Altrimano caught five passes for 132 yards for Chippewa Valley (0-1, 0-1) and caught a touchdown pass from each Chippewa Valley quarterback, Ryan Schuster and Jack Donovan.

Dakota’s defense got rolling early, forcing two incomplete passes before Stepney picked off a pass by Donovan on third-and-20, giving Dakota starting field position at the 34 of Chippewa Valley.

“He’s our horse,” Baur said of Division 1 recruit Stepney. “He plays both ways, he plays every snap, he returns kicks. I don’t know much more you can ask of a kid. He didn’t get tired, and in the biggest moments of the game, he showed up, which is exactly what big time players are supposed to do.

“I think he’s one of the best players in the state.”

Dakota wasted no time getting in the end zone. Sloan ran the ball five straight times for 34 yards, getting into the end zone from two yards out to make it 6-0, Dakota, after a missed extra point.

On the next Chippewa Valley possession, Dakota’s defense continued its hunt for the football. It stripped Cephus Harris, recovered by Chippewa Valley, then stripped the quarterback Schuster, recovered by Dakota defensive lineman Jayden Giles.

Dakota took a 13-0 lead with a 10-play, 42-yard touchdown drive as Sloan put it in the end zone from 3 yards out for his second touchdown of the night.

“He’s still a baby,” Baur said about his promising underclassman. “He gutted it out tonight and played really well.”

Chippewa Valley’s offense got rolling with 3:59 to go in the first half. On third-and-10, Schuster fired a strike to Altamirano on a crossing route, as the junior wide receiver turned up the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown pass that cut Dakota’s lead to 13-7.

Dakota botched a punt attempt on its next possession, resulting in a turnover on downs at its own 11 that gave Chippewa Valley the ball with 2:07 left in the half. Zion Mitchell eventually punched it in from the 1-yard-line to help give Chippewa Valley a 14-13 lead with 0:24 to go in the second quarter.

After he carried the ball just twice for seven yards in the first half, Dakota started feeding Stepney. He ran it five times for 54 yards on the opening drive of the second half before Sloan punched it in from 2 yards out to cap off a 11-play touchdown drive, giving Dakota a 20-14 lead with 4:41 left in the third.

Schuster was injured on a second-down play on Chippewa Valley’s first drive of the third quarter, bringing Donovan back into the game on third-and-21. He threw a strike to Altamirano for a 64-yard touchdown pass that tied things up at 20 after a missed extra point.

Chippewa Valley got the ball back with 10:49 to go in the game and a chance to regain the lead. After Chippewa Valley marched into enemy territory, Dakota sacked Schuster twice for a combined loss of 28 yards to end the threat.

Dakota ran the ball six straight plays, resulting in fourht-and-2 at the 22-yard-line. Kralapp drilled a 39-yard field goal with ease to put Dakota up with 1:06 on the clock.

A face-mask penalty appeared to give new life to Chippewa Valley in the final seconds, but instead it opened the door for Stepney to pick off his second pass of the game. This time, he took it to the house.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

More high school football

Detroit Denby 6, Detroit Renaissance 0: Aman Williams had one catch for a 43 yard touchdown, three pass deflections and six tackles, Dewan Swillings-Young had nine tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble, and Javier Johnson had three sacks, six tackles, and one forced fumble for Denby (1-0). Renaissance is 0-1.

Detroit Loyola 39, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 0: Anthony Garrett was 17-for-24 passing for 285 yards and five touchdowns, Shenard Foster had five catches for 90 yards with two touchdowns, and Roger Martin had five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns for Loyola (1-0). Lake Shore is 0-1.

Detroit Mumford 37, East English Village 0: Bryden Evans ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Scott had eight tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for a loss for Detroit Mumford (1-0). East English is 0-1.

Detroit Southeastern 13, Detroit Pershing 0: Marquise Dancy had 15 tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown, Donald Echols had 10 tackles and two interceptions, and Kasayeis Crumsey had eight tackles and one fumble recovery for Southeastern (1-0). Pershing is 0-1.

Detroit Western 34, Detroit Cody 0: Donovan Cole threw three touchdowns, Lamont Parks had three catches for 93 yards and one touchdown, Daniel McIntosh had 12 carries for 103 yards and Mekhi Fortt had two interceptions for Western (1-0). Cody is 0-1.

Eastpointe 42, St. Clair 0: Maurice Davis had 12 rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns and Kenneth Williams threw for 128 yards and three touchdowns for Eastpointe. St. Clair is 0-1.

Plymouth 24, Howell 17: Justin McNeal ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Nick Cain had 36 yards and a touchdown for Plymouth (1-0). Jackson Kovarik had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Howell (0-1).

U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 0: Aaron Richard ran for 105 yards and one touchdown, Nathan Brown went 5-of-7 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown and Elijah Richard scored on defense with an interception return for Jesuit (1-0). Divine Child is 0-1.

