Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Detroit Western at Detroit King
Goricki: King (best bet)
Beard: King (best bet)
Coughlin: King
Yuhas: King
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Subscription: 5-star Will Johnson has Grosse Pointe South aiming high in MAC Red; Michigan in his top 5
Allen Park at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Allen Park
Coughlin: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Riverview at Milan
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Milan
Coughlin: Milan
Yuhas: Milan
Dearborn at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Coughlin: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill (best bet)
Dearborn Fordson at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
South Lyon at Walled Lake Northern
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: South Lyon
Yuhas: South Lyon
Romeo at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Macomb Dakota
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Macomb Dakota
Coughlin: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Oak Park at Lake Orion
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Lake Orion
Yuhas: Oak Park
Oxford at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Coughlin: Clarkston (best bet)
Yuhas: Clarkston
Southfield A&T at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Skyline
Goricki: Ann Arbor Pioneer
Beard: Ann Arbor Pioneer
Coughlin: Ann Arbor Pioneer
Yuhas: Ann Arbor Skyline
Garden City at Romulus
Goricki: Romulus
Beard: Garden City
Coughlin: Garden City
Yuhas: Romulus
Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
Records
Goricki: 11-3, 1-0 best bet
Beard: 10-4, 1-0
Coughlin: 8-6, 1-0
Yuhas: 8-6, 1-0