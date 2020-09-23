Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 2 of the high school football season.

Detroit Western at Detroit King

Goricki: King (best bet)

Beard: King (best bet)

Coughlin: King

Yuhas: King

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Allen Park at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Allen Park

Coughlin: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Riverview at Milan

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Milan

Coughlin: Milan

Yuhas: Milan

Dearborn at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Coughlin: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill (best bet)

Dearborn Fordson at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

South Lyon at Walled Lake Northern

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: South Lyon

Yuhas: South Lyon

Romeo at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Macomb Dakota

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Macomb Dakota

Coughlin: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Oak Park at Lake Orion

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Lake Orion

Yuhas: Oak Park

Oxford at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Coughlin: Clarkston (best bet)

Yuhas: Clarkston

Southfield A&T at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Ann Arbor Skyline

Goricki: Ann Arbor Pioneer

Beard: Ann Arbor Pioneer

Coughlin: Ann Arbor Pioneer

Yuhas: Ann Arbor Skyline

Garden City at Romulus

Goricki: Romulus

Beard: Garden City

Coughlin: Garden City

Yuhas: Romulus

Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Records

Goricki: 11-3, 1-0 best bet

Beard: 10-4, 1-0

Coughlin: 8-6, 1-0

Yuhas: 8-6, 1-0