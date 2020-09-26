Friday's high school football scores
Friday
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 38, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit CMA 28, Detroit Collegiate 8
Detroit Renaissance 28, Detroit Cody 0
Catholic League
Detroit Loyola 26, Dearborn Divine Child 22
Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Warren De La Salle
Riverview Gabriel Richard 14, Macomb Lutheran North 0
Blue Water Area
Croswell-Lexington 36, Richmond 0
Imlay City at Algonac
North Branch 28, Almont 0
Charter
Romulus Summit North at Harper Woods Chandler Park
Southfield Bradford at Detroit Edison
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Trenton 22, Taylor 7
Woodhaven 16, Allen Park 8
Wyandotte 38, Lincoln Park 0
Huron
Carleton Airport 24, Monroe Jefferson 21
Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 29, Flat Rock 6
Riverview 27, Milan 12
KLAA
Belleville 69, Dearborn Fordson 0
Canton 28, Novi 25
Howell 25, Salem 7
Livonia Churchill 21, Dearborn 14
Northville 24, Brighton 14
Westland John Glenn 35, Livonia Franklin 31
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 16, Walled Lake Northern 10
White Lake Lakeland 32, South Lyon East 21
Walled Lake Western 45, Waterford Mott 21
Waterford Kettering 27, Milford 7
MAC
Center Line at Clawson
Fraser 42, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28
Grosse Pointe North 17, St. Clair 0
Grosse Pointe South 17, Utica Eisenhower 7
Madison Heights Lamphere 64, New Haven 0
Marine City 38, Clinton Township Clintondale 0
Marysville 49, Madison Heights Madison 12
Port Huron at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse
Port Huron Northern 21, Sterling Heights 14
Roseville 44, Warren Cousino 6
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 6
St. Clair Shores South Lake 40, Warren Lincoln 18
Sterling Heights Stevenson 12, Macomb Dakota 7
Warren Fitzgerald 62, Hazel Park 36
Michigan Metro
Ecorse 42, Melvindale ABT 0
OAA
Berkley 49, Pontiac 0
Birmingham Seaholm 41, Farmington 2
Bloomfield Hills 34, Royal Oak 7
Clarkston 35, Oxford 14
Ferndale 28, Troy Athens 23
Lake Orion 38, Oak Park 6
Rochester 41, Auburn Hills Avondale 16
Rochester Adams 31, Birmingham Groves 21
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, North Farmington 14
West Bloomfield 17, Southfield A&T 15
SEC
Ann Arbor Skyline 23, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7
Chelsea 37, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7
Monroe 42, Jackson 14
Saline 43, Ann Arbor Huron 19
Temperance Bedford 33, Ypsilanti 10
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 37, Melvindale 14
Garden City 15, Romulus 12
Redford Thurston 17, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14
Redford Union 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6
Others
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30, Burton Bendle 0
Bay City Western 55, Southgate Anderson 7
Clarkston Everest 19, Comstock Park 7
East Lansing 21, River Rouge 6
Pontiac Notre Dame 35, Harper Woods 14
Troy 13, Walled Lake Central 6
Saturday
Detroit PSL
Detroit East English at Detroit Denby, noon
Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Osborn, 3
Catholic League
Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice, 7:30
Waterford Lakes at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 1
Charter
Detroit Leadership at Detroit Voyageur, 1
Others
Mount Clemens at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, 1