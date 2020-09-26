SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
HIGH SCHOOLS

Friday's high school football scores

Detroit News staff
View Comments

Friday

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 38, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit CMA 28, Detroit Collegiate 8

Detroit Renaissance 28, Detroit Cody 0

Catholic League

Detroit Loyola 26, Dearborn Divine Child 22

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Warren De La Salle

Riverview Gabriel Richard 14, Macomb Lutheran North 0

Blue Water Area

Croswell-Lexington 36, Richmond 0

Imlay City at Algonac

North Branch 28, Almont 0

Charter

Romulus Summit North at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Southfield Bradford at Detroit Edison

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Trenton 22, Taylor 7

Woodhaven 16, Allen Park 8

Wyandotte 38, Lincoln Park 0

Huron

Carleton Airport 24, Monroe Jefferson 21

Grosse Ile at New Boston Huron

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 29, Flat Rock 6

Riverview 27, Milan 12

KLAA

Belleville 69, Dearborn Fordson 0

Canton 28, Novi 25

Howell 25, Salem 7

Livonia Churchill 21, Dearborn 14

Northville 24, Brighton 14

Westland John Glenn 35, Livonia Franklin 31

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 16, Walled Lake Northern 10

White Lake Lakeland 32, South Lyon East 21

Walled Lake Western 45, Waterford Mott 21

Waterford Kettering 27, Milford 7

Stevenson's Jordan Ramsey flexes some muscle after running in a touchdown in the first half.

MAC

Center Line at Clawson

Fraser 42, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28

Grosse Pointe North 17, St. Clair 0

Grosse Pointe South 17, Utica Eisenhower 7

Madison Heights Lamphere 64, New Haven 0

Marine City 38, Clinton Township Clintondale 0

Marysville 49, Madison Heights Madison 12

Port Huron at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

Port Huron Northern 21, Sterling Heights 14

Roseville 44, Warren Cousino 6

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 6

St. Clair Shores South Lake 40, Warren Lincoln 18

Sterling Heights Stevenson 12, Macomb Dakota 7

Warren Fitzgerald 62, Hazel Park 36

Michigan Metro

Ecorse 42, Melvindale ABT 0

OAA

Berkley 49, Pontiac 0

Birmingham Seaholm 41, Farmington 2

Bloomfield Hills 34, Royal Oak 7

Clarkston 35, Oxford 14

Ferndale 28, Troy Athens 23

Lake Orion 38, Oak Park 6

Rochester 41, Auburn Hills Avondale 16

Rochester Adams 31, Birmingham Groves 21

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, North Farmington 14

West Bloomfield 17, Southfield A&T 15

SEC

Ann Arbor Skyline 23, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7

Chelsea 37, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7

Monroe 42, Jackson 14

Saline 43, Ann Arbor Huron 19

Temperance Bedford 33, Ypsilanti 10

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 37, Melvindale 14

Garden City 15, Romulus 12

Redford Thurston 17, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 14

Redford Union 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30, Burton Bendle 0

Bay City Western 55, Southgate Anderson 7

Clarkston Everest 19, Comstock Park 7

East Lansing 21, River Rouge 6

Pontiac Notre Dame 35, Harper Woods 14

Troy 13, Walled Lake Central 6

Saturday

Detroit PSL

Detroit East English at Detroit Denby, noon

Detroit Henry Ford at Detroit Osborn, 3

Catholic League

Detroit Catholic Central at Birmingham Brother Rice, 7:30

Waterford Lakes at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 1

Charter

Detroit Leadership at Detroit Voyageur, 1

Others

Mount Clemens at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, 1

View Comments