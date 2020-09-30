Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Carlson

Coughlin: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Carleton Airport at Riverview

Goricki: Carleton Airport

Beard: Riverview

Coughlin: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview (best bet)

Canton at Brighton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Canton

Yuhas: Brighton

Livonia Churchill at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Coughlin: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Walled Lake Western at Waterford Kettering

Goricki: Walled Lake Western (best bet)

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Macomb Dakota at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Coughlin: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Utica Ford at Utica

Goricki: Utica

Beard: Utica (best bet)

Coughlin: Utica (best bet)

Yuhas: Utica

Oak Park at Oxford

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Oxford

Yuhas: Oxford

West Bloomfield at Clarkston

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Clarkston

Ypsilanti at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Goricki: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Beard: Ypsilanti

Coughlin: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Yuhas: Ypsilanti

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Renaissance

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Records

Goricki: 9-6 last week, 20-9 overall, 2-0 best bets

Beard: 9-6 last week, 19-10 overall, 2-0 best bets

Coughlin: 9-6 last week, 17-12 overall, 2-0 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 17-12 overall, 2-0 best bets