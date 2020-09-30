Detroit News high school football picks: Week 3
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Carlson
Coughlin: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Carleton Airport at Riverview
Goricki: Carleton Airport
Beard: Riverview
Coughlin: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview (best bet)
Canton at Brighton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Coughlin: Canton
Yuhas: Brighton
Livonia Churchill at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Coughlin: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
Subscription: Detroit News high school picks: It's Rivalry Week, headlined by West Bloomfield-Clarkston
Walled Lake Western at Waterford Kettering
Goricki: Walled Lake Western (best bet)
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Macomb Dakota at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Coughlin: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
Utica Ford at Utica
Goricki: Utica
Beard: Utica (best bet)
Coughlin: Utica (best bet)
Yuhas: Utica
Oak Park at Oxford
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Oxford
Yuhas: Oxford
West Bloomfield at Clarkston
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Clarkston
Ypsilanti at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Goricki: Ypsilanti Lincoln
Beard: Ypsilanti
Coughlin: Ypsilanti Lincoln
Yuhas: Ypsilanti
Subscription: Three-sport athlete Brett Stanley does it all for Warren De La Salle
Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Goricki: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Renaissance
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Warren De La Salle at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Records
Goricki: 9-6 last week, 20-9 overall, 2-0 best bets
Beard: 9-6 last week, 19-10 overall, 2-0 best bets
Coughlin: 9-6 last week, 17-12 overall, 2-0 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 17-12 overall, 2-0 best bets