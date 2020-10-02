SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school football scores and schedule

The Detroit News
Thursday's scores

MAC

Fraser 22, Sterling Heights 14

Marysville 34, Clinton Township Clintondale 18

Warren Fitzgerald 40, Madison Heights Madison 0

Friday's scores

Detroit PSL 

Detroit Central 58, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit Henry Ford 52, Detroit Collegiate 0

Detroit King 41, Detroit Denby 0

Detroit Mumford 36, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Pershing 40, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Western 28, Detroit East English 0

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at U-D Jesuit, 5

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at Macomb Lutheran North

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Allen Park Cabrini 14

Royal Oak Shrine 1, Waterford Lakes 0 (Forfeit)

Blue Water Area

Algonac at North Branch

Richmond 41, Yale 3

Charter

Detroit Edison at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Detroit Leadership at Romulus Summit

Downriver

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Lincoln Park

Gibraltar Carlson 39, Trenton 15

Woodhaven 35, Southgate Anderson 0

Wyandotte at Taylor

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon at Corunna

Huron

Carleton Airport at Riverview

Grosse Ile 40, Flat Rock 0

Milan 19, Monroe Jefferson 14

New Boston Huron at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

KLAA

Canton 21, Brighton 20

Hartland at Howell

Lake Orion at Southfield A&T

Livonia Churchill 47, Livonia Franklin 36

Livonia Stevenson at Dearborn

Northville 13, Salem 7

Novi at Plymouth

Wayne Memorial at Belleville

Westland John Glenn at Dearborn Fordson

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 20, Milford 6

Waterford Mott 39, South Lyon 20

Walled Lake Northern at Walled Lake Central

Walled Lake Western at Waterford Kettering

MAC

Center Line at Madison Heights Lamphere

Clawson at Warren Lincoln

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Eastpointe 50, Grosse Pointe North 0

Port Huron Northern 17, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 12

Hazel Park at Marine City

Macomb Dakota 21, Grosse Pointe South 7

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Warren Mott

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 25, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 12

St. Clair 14, Warren Cousino 7

St. Clair Shores South Lake at New Haven

Romeo 17, Utica Eisenhower 13

Utica Ford at Utica

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale at Troy Athens

Berkley 26, Troy 0

Birmingham Groves at North Farmington

Birmingham Seaholm 20, Rochester Adams 17 

Bloomfield Hills at Rochester

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 55, Farmington 0

Oxford 14, Oak Park 13

Pontiac at Royal Oak

West Bloomfield at Clarkston

SEC

Ann Arbor Huron at Ann Arbor Pioneer

Chelsea at Adrian

Dexter at Tecumseh

Saline at Monroe

Temperance Bedford at Ann Arbor Skyline

Ypsilanti at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Garden City 42, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0 

Redford Union 52, Redford Thurston 0

Romulus at Melvindale

Others

Dearborn Heights Star at Mount Clemens

Detroit Country Day at Pontiac Notre Dam

Ferndale at Allen Park

Harper Woods at Davison

White Lake Lakeland 24, Dearborn Divine Child 21 (OT)

Saturday’s games

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech at Detroit Renaissance, noon

Detroit CMA at Detroit Southeastern, 3

Catholic League

Clarkston Everest at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 1

Detroit Loyola at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, 1

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Catholic Central

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Birmingham Brother Rice, 7:30

Blue Water Area

Almont at Croswell-Lexington, noon

Charter

Detroit Community at Southfield Bradford, 1

Warren Collegiate at Detroit Voyageur, 1

MAC

Port Huron at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1

Roseville at Warren Woods Tower, 1

