Churchill wins wild offensive shootout with rival Franklin

By Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Livonia — Livonia Churchill came into Friday night with a 2-0 record, but faced its biggest test so far with a rivalry game on the road at Franklin.

With about 7 minutes to play, Franklin held a 36-26 lead. Churchill’s offense made quick work and erased the deficit to end up on top, 47-36.

Both teams ignited their offenses in the second quarter, after neither could amount points in the first.

Churchill running back Boston Clegg Jr. was being fed the ball early on the ground and through the air. He caught the first touchdown of the game from quarterback Gavin Brooks with 9:55 remaining in the half.

Zac Olesuk and Franklin’s offense were slow before that point. Two plays following Churchill’s score, the quarterback Olesuk ran it 60 yards to the end zone for the tying touchdown.

Brooks and Churchill came out again with good field position at their own 40-yard line. Receiver Jordan Garcia caught a first-down pass to keep the drive alive on third down. Moments later, Brooks carried on the run-option play for a 41-yard touchdown. Franklin blocked the extra point attempt and the score was 13-7.

Franklin’s offense only needed a couple plays again to answer on the scoreboard. Olesuk connected with Evan Pittenger for a 41-yard pass. Trever Perczak finished the drive with a run for 19 yards for the lead, 14-13.

Clegg continued his dominance between the tackles, making a 32-yard run into Franklin territory on the next drive. Brooks found his younger brother Bailey an open 20-yard touchdown pass. A failed two-point conversion made it 19-14 for Churchill just before halftime.

“With Gavin and me in the backfield, you never know which one is going to get big yards. Teams don’t really who they need to stop,” Clegg said.

It was back-and-forth in the first two quarters, as both defenses were giving up big plays.

“We felt really good offensively going into the second half, and if we just made the adjustments defensively and not allow the big plays we would be fine,” Churchill coach Bill DeFillippo said.

Olesuk remained a dual threat in the beginning of the second half for Franklin. He ran a touchdown from midfield to the end zone on a quarterback keeper following a turnover on downs by the Franklin defense. Olesuk converted on the two-point conversion and made the score 22-19.

“That's what they were giving us, ability for the big plays, so that's what we had to take,” Franklin coach Chris Kelbert said.

Churchill didn’t break its trend of scoring. Brooks threw another touchdown pass to his brother, Bailey, this time on a slant that went 55 yards to put Churchill ahead 26-22.

“Our strategy on offense is to be balanced with passing and running the ball. We were comfortable in those situations where we needed to make a play through the air,” DeFillippo said.

Nothing was new for Franklin, either, as just minutes later in the third Olesuk scampered for a 50-yard touchdown, his third score of the game.

Franklin’s Cordel Mabins emerged from a scrum of linemen on fourth down and reached the end zone on a 21-yard run, and Churchill was down 36-26.

Churchill got Just what it needed, a quick score from Brooks to Garcia over the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown, cutting Franklin’s lead to 36-33.

After Franklin was stopped on third down, one play was all that was needed for Brooks to find wide open Jordan Garcia on the left sideline for a touchdown. Churchill was up again, 40-36.

With 2 minutes left, Churchill capped the victory with a fourth-down stop and a Clegg touchdown run with a minute left.

“Our offensive linemen were making holes and kept getting great blocks for us to bust through and score,” Clegg said.

Coach DeFillippo said the team’s performance was a mold that was formed from last year’s team, which had 10 sophomores starting in the state quarterfinal.

“It’s nice to see that our guys never quit and that's what we preach, that kind of attitude,” DeFillippo said. “This game is going to give us a lot of confidence.”

Kelbert said, “We need to just keep getting better, and be at our best by the end of October. There was more fight that we were getting out of our kids, which I was proud of.”

Churchill is 3-0; Franklin is 1-2.

Zach Sturgill is a freelance writer.