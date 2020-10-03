Mo Jaffer's 76-yard gallop lifts Detroit Catholic Central to Boys Bowl win over Warren De La Salle

Eric Coughlin

Special to The Detroit News

Novi — Detroit Catholic Central junior running back Mo Jaffer finally found a seam in Warren De La Salle’s defense in the fourth quarter, ripping off a 76-yard touchdown run with three minutes left and giving Catholic Central a 14-10 win in the Boys Bowl on Saturday night.

Up until Jaffer’s scamper, the game had been a defensive slog, but the narrow victory keeps Catholic Central (3-0, 2-0 Catholic League Central) unbeaten.

De La Salle (1-2, 1-2) struggled to move the ball all night, racking up 13 incomplete or intercepted passes and finding little room to run.

De La Salle struck first after blocking a punt, resulting in a short field. Senior running back Brett Stanley sprinted out to his left and got around the Catholic Central defense for an eight-yard touchdown, the only score of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, De La Salle junior Brady Lowe made it 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal, but toward the end of the first half, Catholic Central started to find its offense. Junior Catholic Central quarterback Declan Byle hit senior tight end Michael Ramirez on a swing pass and Ramirez showed impressive speed, beating the De La Salle defense to the pylon, ending Catholic Central’s offensive drought and drawing Catholic Central to within three, 10-7, the score at halftime.

The teams traded punts in a scoreless third quarter.