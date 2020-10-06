Farmington Hills Mercy's Chloe Vig makes first ace — then makes her second, 4 days later

Back in 1999, Jenny Borowiec made a hole-in-one for Farmington Hills Mercy. Two years later, her sister, Erin, also accomplished the feat.

Those were the last aces in program history.

That is, until Sept. 24 and Sept. 28, when Chloe Vig did it. Yes, both days.

Vig, a sophomore at Mercy who has been playing competitive golf for less than two years, made two holes-in-one in a five-day span — doing twice in less than a week what many far more accomplished golfers wait their whole lives to do just once. Vig's own golf coach, Vicky Kowalski, who has coached the Mercy program since it launched under the urging of future World Golf Hall of Famer Meg Mallon, in 1980, has never had one. Bryson DeChambeau, ranked No. 6 in the world, has one, and that came just last year.

"A lot of people are just saying, 'Congratulations,' and telling me they've been golfing for years and never gotten one. That's insane," Vig said before a match this week. "I know we were trying to look it up (the odds). It just doesn't happen.

"It's been fun."

No kidding.

Ace No. 1 came Thursday, Sept. 24, during a match against Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at Detroit Golf Club. It was at the fifth hole at Detroit Golf Club's South Course, and she used an 8-iron on the 128-yard shot. The hole is a bit blind up by the green, so she never saw it go in, but the girls in the group ahead did and started screaming.

That came on Vig's 16th birthday; her dad had brought cider and doughnuts for the team.

Then, the following Monday, Sept. 28, also at Detroit Golf Club for the Catholic League championships, Vig stepped up to the 17th hole on the South and hit a pitching wedge from 92 yards. This one, she could've actually seen, but never bothered to look. She knew she hit it well, and simply reached down to pick up the tee.

Oops.

This one, at least Kowalski got to see. She was stacked out behind the green looking on with a bunch of other coaches as well as some of the players, because there was a backup on the 18th tee.

"I'm like, that's gonna be pretty close," Kowalski said. "Then, all of a sudden, the ball disappears. I can't believe that.

"Just craziness."

It's tough to find the exact odds on making two aces in less than a week. By many accounts, making an ace is a 12,500-to-1 shot, give or take given a player's skill level. Making two aces in the same round, approximately 67 million to 1. Making two in consecutive days, about 5.7 million to 1.

Anyway, you get the idea.

Vig is a pretty good golfer — she first picked up a club as a young child, but only really played for fun, and only occasionally, until she entered high school — for a program that boasts two state championships and two runner-up finishes. She shot 37 in the match against Cranbrook, and 83 in the 18-hole Catholic League championships, won by Birmingham Marian.

She's intense on the course, but isn't overly emotional. She acknowledged her reaction to both aces was limited, to say the least.

"I think it took a while for it to sink in," Kowalski said. "She didn't realize what a big deal it was, like, 'Oh, it's just another golf shot.'

"She's realizing, I guess this is a pretty big deal."

Vig's dad, Joe, recognized just how big a deal it was.

He took both the golf balls, yellow Titleist Pro Vs, both No. 4s, and had them mounted on a pair of wooden and glass plaques.

Vig will get to see those mementos forever — even if she never saw the aces go in.

Oh, and about that ...

"Yeah," she said, with a laugh, "every par 3 since them, I've watched."

