Detroit News high school football picks: Week 4

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 4 of the high school football season.

Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Osborn

Goricki: Detroit Southeastern

Beard: Detroit Southeastern

Coughlin: Detroit Southeastern

Yuhas: Detroit Southeastern (best bet)

Detroit Catholic Central at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Harper Woods Chandler Park at Warren Collegiate

Goricki: Warren Collegiate

Beard: Warren Collegiate

Coughlin: Warren Collegiate

Yuhas: Harper Woods Chandler Park

Woodhaven at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Monroe Jefferson at Riverview

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview (best bet)

Coughlin: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Livonia Stevenson

Beard: Livonia Stevenson

Coughlin: Livonia Stevenson

Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Grosse Pointe South at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower

Goricki: Macomb Dakota

Beard: Macomb Dakota

Coughlin: Macomb Dakota (best bet)

Yuhas: Macomb Dakota

Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves

Goricki: Birmingham Groves

Beard: Birmingham Groves

Coughlin: Birmingham Groves

Yuhas: Birmingham Groves

Clarkston at Lake Orion

Goricki: Clarkston (best bet)

Beard: Clarkston

Coughlin: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Southfield A&T at Oak Park

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Coughlin: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Temperance Bedford at Saline

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Coughlin: Saline

Yuhas: Saline

Garden City at Redford Union

Goricki: Garden City

Beard: Garden City

Coughlin: Redford Union

Yuhas: Redford Union

Harper Woods at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Harper Woods

Beard: Gibraltar Carlson

Coughlin: Gibraltar Carlson

Yuhas: Harper Woods

Records

Goricki: 8-7 last week, 28-16 overall, 3-0 best bets

Beard: 8-7 last week, 27-17 overall, 3-0 best bets

Coughlin: 12-3 last week, 29-15 overall, 3-0 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 26-18 overall, 3-0 best bets