Detroit News high school football picks: Week 4
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 4 of the high school football season.
Detroit Southeastern at Detroit Osborn
Goricki: Detroit Southeastern
Beard: Detroit Southeastern
Coughlin: Detroit Southeastern
Yuhas: Detroit Southeastern (best bet)
Detroit Catholic Central at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Harper Woods Chandler Park at Warren Collegiate
Goricki: Warren Collegiate
Beard: Warren Collegiate
Coughlin: Warren Collegiate
Yuhas: Harper Woods Chandler Park
Woodhaven at Dearborn Edsel Ford
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Monroe Jefferson at Riverview
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview (best bet)
Coughlin: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Livonia Stevenson
Beard: Livonia Stevenson
Coughlin: Livonia Stevenson
Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Grosse Pointe South at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Macomb Dakota at Utica Eisenhower
Goricki: Macomb Dakota
Beard: Macomb Dakota
Coughlin: Macomb Dakota (best bet)
Yuhas: Macomb Dakota
Birmingham Seaholm at Birmingham Groves
Goricki: Birmingham Groves
Beard: Birmingham Groves
Coughlin: Birmingham Groves
Yuhas: Birmingham Groves
Clarkston at Lake Orion
Goricki: Clarkston (best bet)
Beard: Clarkston
Coughlin: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Southfield A&T at Oak Park
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Coughlin: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Temperance Bedford at Saline
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Coughlin: Saline
Yuhas: Saline
Garden City at Redford Union
Goricki: Garden City
Beard: Garden City
Coughlin: Redford Union
Yuhas: Redford Union
Harper Woods at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Harper Woods
Beard: Gibraltar Carlson
Coughlin: Gibraltar Carlson
Yuhas: Harper Woods
Records
Goricki: 8-7 last week, 28-16 overall, 3-0 best bets
Beard: 8-7 last week, 27-17 overall, 3-0 best bets
Coughlin: 12-3 last week, 29-15 overall, 3-0 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 26-18 overall, 3-0 best bets