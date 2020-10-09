SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 4

Detroit News staff
View Comments

Friday's results

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cass Tech 52, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Central 49, Detroit Collegiate 0

Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit King 40, Detroit East English 0

Detroit Southeastern 43, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Western 28, Detroit Denby 12

Saline players celebrate their 56-14 victory over Temperance Bedford.

Catholic League

Allen Park Cabrini 1, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 0 (forfeit)

Detroit Catholic Central 27, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 10

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 0 (forfeit)

Blue Water Area

North Branch 56, Richmond 7

Charter

Detroit Edison 18, Detroit Voyageur 16

Detroit Leadership 14, Detroit Community 12

Romulus Summit North 36, Southfield Bradford 0

Warren Collegiate 54, Harper Woods Chandler Park 6

Downriver

Lincoln Park 3, Taylor 0

Trenton 35, Southgate Anderson 0

Woodhaven 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon 50, Lake Fenton 23

Huron

Carleton Airport 45, Flat Rock 16

Milan 24, New Boston Huron 7

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 47, Grosse Ile 40

Riverview 47, Monroe Jefferson 12

KLAA

Belleville 68, Westland John Glenn 0

Brighton 28, Plymouth 3

Canton 43, Salem 6

Dearborn 35, Wayne Memorial 22

Hartland 43, Northville 26

Howell 42, Novi 33

Livonia Franklin 44, Livonia Stevenson 43 (OT)

Lakes Valley

South Lyon East 22, Walled Lake Northern 21

Walled Lake Western 35, South Lyon 24

Waterford Mott 32, Walled Lake Central 23

White Lake Lakeland 16, Waterford Kettering 7

MAC

Clawson 31, New Haven 6

Clinton Township Clintondale 18, Hazel Park 14

Eastpointe 28, Roseville 12

Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino

Grosse Pointe South 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 7, Fraser 6

Macomb Dakota  24, Utica Eisenhower 10

Madison Heights Lamphere 29, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24

Marysville 42, Warren Fitzgerald 36 (2OT)

Port Huron 20, Port Huron Northern 7

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Utica Ford 28

Sterling Heights at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Sterling Heights Stevenson 14, Romeo 7

Warren Mott 23, Utica 21

Warren Woods Tower 25, St. Clair 6

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 66, Pontiac 2

Berkley 22, Troy Athens 20

Birmingham Seaholm 35, Birmingham Groves 28

Clarkston 31, Lake Orion 7

Ferndale 28, Troy 7

North Farmington 38, Farmington 14

Rochester 54, Royal Oak

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 23, Rochester Adams 10

Southfield A&T 33, Oak Park 6 

West Bloomfield 45, Oxford 0

SEC

Ann Arbor Huron at Ypsilanti

Dexter 49, Ypsilanti Lincoln 19

Saline 56, Temperance Bedford 14

Tecumseh 22, Ann Arbor Skyline 21 

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39, Redford Thurston 0

Melvindale 19, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Redford Union 35, Garden City 15

Romulus 26, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 16 

Others

Armada 1, Detroit Country Day 0 (forfeit)

Birmingham Brother Rice 43, Bloomfield Hills 7

Ecorse 1, Allen Park 0 (forfeit)

Harper Woods 57, Gibraltar Carlson 33

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Pontiac Notre Dame 21, Milford 6

River Rouge 41, Benton Harbor 0

Riverview Gabriel Richard 46, Manchester 21

Royal Oak Shrine 12, Leslie 7

Whitmore Lake 41, Melvindale ABT 0

Saturday's games

Detroit PSL

Detroit Pershing at Detroit CMA, noon

Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Mumford, 3

Catholic League

U-D Jesuit at Detroit Loyola

Waterford Lakes at Clarkston Everest, 1

Blue Water Area

Croswell-Lexington at Algonac

MAC

Marine City at Madison Heights Madison, 1

Warren Lincoln at Center Line, noon

Others

DeWitt at Warren De La Salle, 3

View Comments