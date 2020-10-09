Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 4
Friday's results
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cass Tech 52, Detroit Cody 0
Detroit Central 49, Detroit Collegiate 0
Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit King 40, Detroit East English 0
Detroit Southeastern 43, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Western 28, Detroit Denby 12
Catholic League
Allen Park Cabrini 1, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 0 (forfeit)
Detroit Catholic Central 27, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 10
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 0 (forfeit)
Blue Water Area
North Branch 56, Richmond 7
Charter
Detroit Edison 18, Detroit Voyageur 16
Detroit Leadership 14, Detroit Community 12
Romulus Summit North 36, Southfield Bradford 0
Warren Collegiate 54, Harper Woods Chandler Park 6
Downriver
Lincoln Park 3, Taylor 0
Trenton 35, Southgate Anderson 0
Woodhaven 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Flint Metro
Ortonville Brandon 50, Lake Fenton 23
Huron
Carleton Airport 45, Flat Rock 16
Milan 24, New Boston Huron 7
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 47, Grosse Ile 40
Riverview 47, Monroe Jefferson 12
KLAA
Belleville 68, Westland John Glenn 0
Brighton 28, Plymouth 3
Canton 43, Salem 6
Dearborn 35, Wayne Memorial 22
Hartland 43, Northville 26
Howell 42, Novi 33
Livonia Franklin 44, Livonia Stevenson 43 (OT)
Lakes Valley
South Lyon East 22, Walled Lake Northern 21
Walled Lake Western 35, South Lyon 24
Waterford Mott 32, Walled Lake Central 23
White Lake Lakeland 16, Waterford Kettering 7
MAC
Clawson 31, New Haven 6
Clinton Township Clintondale 18, Hazel Park 14
Eastpointe 28, Roseville 12
Grosse Pointe North at Warren Cousino
Grosse Pointe South 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 7, Fraser 6
Macomb Dakota 24, Utica Eisenhower 10
Madison Heights Lamphere 29, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24
Marysville 42, Warren Fitzgerald 36 (2OT)
Port Huron 20, Port Huron Northern 7
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Utica Ford 28
Sterling Heights at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
Sterling Heights Stevenson 14, Romeo 7
Warren Mott 23, Utica 21
Warren Woods Tower 25, St. Clair 6
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 66, Pontiac 2
Berkley 22, Troy Athens 20
Birmingham Seaholm 35, Birmingham Groves 28
Clarkston 31, Lake Orion 7
Ferndale 28, Troy 7
North Farmington 38, Farmington 14
Rochester 54, Royal Oak
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 23, Rochester Adams 10
Southfield A&T 33, Oak Park 6
West Bloomfield 45, Oxford 0
SEC
Ann Arbor Huron at Ypsilanti
Dexter 49, Ypsilanti Lincoln 19
Saline 56, Temperance Bedford 14
Tecumseh 22, Ann Arbor Skyline 21
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39, Redford Thurston 0
Melvindale 19, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Redford Union 35, Garden City 15
Romulus 26, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 16
Others
Armada 1, Detroit Country Day 0 (forfeit)
Birmingham Brother Rice 43, Bloomfield Hills 7
Ecorse 1, Allen Park 0 (forfeit)
Harper Woods 57, Gibraltar Carlson 33
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 28, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Pontiac Notre Dame 21, Milford 6
River Rouge 41, Benton Harbor 0
Riverview Gabriel Richard 46, Manchester 21
Royal Oak Shrine 12, Leslie 7
Whitmore Lake 41, Melvindale ABT 0
Saturday's games
Detroit PSL
Detroit Pershing at Detroit CMA, noon
Detroit Renaissance at Detroit Mumford, 3
Catholic League
U-D Jesuit at Detroit Loyola
Waterford Lakes at Clarkston Everest, 1
Blue Water Area
Croswell-Lexington at Algonac
MAC
Marine City at Madison Heights Madison, 1
Warren Lincoln at Center Line, noon
Others
DeWitt at Warren De La Salle, 3