Friday's high school football roundup: Egan Sullivan’s two touchdowns seal victory for Grosse Pointe South

Clinton Township — Nothing went right for Grosse Pointe South in the first half of its Friday night matchup at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley.

Everything went right in the second half, though, as South got Chippewa Valley to fumble on the first three kickoffs of the third quarter, using the momentum to tie things up at 14 before Egan Sullivan eventually scored the winning touchdown with 2:25 to go for a 21-17 victory.

“It was a great win,” Sullivan said. "A lot of people doubted us to come in here and win this game, but we shocked ‘em.”

Sullivan ran the ball 18 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Johnson had a rushing touchdown for South (3-1, 3-1 MAC Red). South’s last drive was its best, as Sullivan pounded the rock the length of the field to give his team its first multi-first-down drive of the game.

“(Sullivan is) a workhorse,” South head coach Tim Brandon said. “He’s a great athlete, he’s a great kid, and he’s just a workhorse on offense. When we have those long drives, especially in a situation like that, where we want to chew clock and get the score, he’s the guy that we’re going to give the ball to.”

Junior quarterback Ryan Schuster finished 19-for-34 through the air with 343 yards and a 64-yard touchdown to Jaillen Howze, and Cephus Harris picked up 112 all-purpose yards, plus a rushing touchdown for Chippewa Valley (2-2, 2-2).

All of South’s wins this season have been come-from-behind victories.

“They have that never-give-up attitude,” Brandon said. “We were behind to Ike in the fourth and we were behind to Romeo 14-0 at half, too. We just come back. That’s what these kids do.”

Chippewa Valley traveled 86 yards on the final drive to give itself two final plays from South’s 9-yard-line. Both passes were knocked away in the end zone.

Despite allowing Schuster to put up nearly 350 yards passing, South’s defense showed up when it mattered. Chippewa Valley on three straight occasions came up empty in the red zone during the second half.

“Our defense is phenomenal,” Brandon said. “That’s one of the best offenses in the state of Michigan, and our defense held them in the second half even the goal-line stand at the end.”

Schuster’s arm made up for a slow start by Chippewa Valley’s rushing game. He opened the first drive with a 19-yard completion to Harris, then tossed it to Darrel Hawkins on fourth-and-3 for a 21-yard pickup that set Harris up for a 3-yard rushing touchdown to go up 7-0.

After forcing another three-and-out, Schuster and Co. were on the move again. Harris opened the drive with a 14-yard run, and Schuster found Donte Lanier on the next play for a 24-yard connection.

South caught a break once Chippewa Valley got inside the red zone; Schuster was hit as he threw on third-and-6 and was intercepted by Luke Srebernak, who returned it to the 31.

Chippewa Valley missed a field goal on its next drive, making it three straight trips to the red zone without any points. Its defense, however, rang up a fourth consecutive three-and-out to keep the lead.

Schuster and Jaillen Howze hit pay dirt on the next drive, though, as Schuster found his senior back over the middle, with no safeties in sight, for a 64-yard touchdown that put Chippewa Valley up 14-0 with 2:40 to go in the half.

South got the first momentum swing to start the second half, and it didn’t take long. It ran a pooch kick on the kickoff and got the Chippewa Valley returner to mishandle the ball. South’s Nick Vandenbrink recovered at the 20.

“We were against the wind, we knew we weren’t going to kick it into the end zone, and we didn’t want to give it to their athletes,” Brandon said. “So we just pooched it to the corner and hoped they would mishandle it, and they did.”

Junior Will Johnson came in at quarterback for South, and two plays later, he cut through the middle for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

“You really get the momentum when those plays happen, especially if you can score two plays later like we did,” Brandon added.

That would have been enough to give South the confidence it needed going forward, but it didn’t stop there. Another pooch kick followed, as did another fumble, as did another South recovery, this time by Joe Labadie at the 33.

Chippewa Valley bounced back from this one, as freshman lineman Anthony Wright exploded through the line to force a loss of 6 yards on the ensuing third-down play by South.

But its luck didn’t last long. A high snap went over the head of punter Jack Donovan at the end of the drive, and while he was able to recover, South took over after the turnover on downs at the Chippewa Valley 13.

Sullivan picked up all 13 yards necessary over the next two carries to tie things up at 14 with just under 4:30 to go in the third quarter.

Quillen Howze dropped the next kickoff, but recovered and took it all the way to South’s 39. Eric Lusha hit a 28-yard field goal to regain the lead for Chippewa Valley, 17-14.

South’s best drive came in the latter half of the fourth quarter. It bled the clock, slowly working its way down the field by way of Sullivan’s legs. He eventually punched it in from 5 yards out to put South up 21-17 with 2:25 to go.

Max Gavagan intercepted Chippewa Valley quarterback Ryan Schuster with 1:50 remaining, but Chippewa Valley stopped South on fourth-and-2 inside of its own 5-yard-line with 1:26 on the clock.

Chippewa Valley would travel the length of the field with no timeouts to give itself two plays from the 9-yard-line, but failed to convert on either pass to the end zone.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

Warren Michigan Collegiate wins fourth straight

Warren Michigan Collegiate defeated Chandler Park Academy 54-6 at home on Friday night to improve its record to 4-0.

Quarterback Dione Black was 8-for-11 passing for 150 yards and two touchdown passes.

He also ran for 54 yards and a touchdown. DeMarco Black ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense was led by Omar Hanne, who had eight tackles and two sacks. Ryan Nuse also had two sacks and recovered a fumble for Warren Collegiate.

“It was a team effort and we played well on all sides of the ball — offense, defense and special teams,” coach John Guth said.

“Our kids took tonight very seriously.”

Chandler Park is 2-2.

More Friday games

Clinton Township Clintondale 18, Hazel Park 14: Markail Owens had 16 carries for 89 yards, a rushing touchdown and seven tackles, Chris Robinson had nine carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and Phillip Brown had five tackles for Clintondale (2-2). Hazel Park is 0-4.

Dearborn High 35, Wayne Memorial 23: Ahmad Makled ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Noah Dolbert had 130 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Ali Murray threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns for Dearborn (2-2). Wayne is 0-4.

Detroit Central 49, Detroit Northwestern 0: Elijah Grainger threw for 277 yards, ran for 80, and had five total touchdowns, Jus’tyz Tuggle had four receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns, Kenyatta McKeever had three receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown for Central (4-0). Northwestern is 1-3.

Detroit Henry Ford 62, Detroit Douglass 0: Cardier Pollnietz had a 60-yard touchdown reception, Corion Pollnietz had a 30-yard touchdown reception, Steven Grimes threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Darrius Gaines had 12 tackles and two sacks for Henry Ford (3-1). Douglass is 0-4.

Detroit Southeastern 43, Detroit Osborn 0: De’Sean Matthews had 15 carries for 241 yards and two touchdowns, Leron Roseboro threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns and Dominic Harris had seven tackles and five sacks for Southeastern (4-0). Osborn is 0-4.

Detroit Western 28, Detroit Denby 12: Donovan Cole was 6-for-13 passing with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and one interception on defense, Lamont Parks had eight catches for 93 yards with a 36-yard touchdown, Mekhi Fortt had 14 carries for 126 yards and a 91-yard kickoff return, and Marquise Hare had seven tackles for loss and two sacks for Western (3-1). Denby is 2-2.

Livonia Franklin 44, Livonia Stevenson 43 (OT): Franklin is 2-2. Caden Woodall had 25 carries for 296 yards and five touchdowns with four solo tackles and one sack on defense, and Landen Macek had eight solo tackles and three assisted tackles with one forced fumble and one sack for Stevenson (2-2).

Ortonville Brandon 50, Lake Fenton 23: Micah Miller was 8-for-15 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Jawon Slater had 138 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, and Brayton MacQueen had seven tackles and one sack for Ortonville Brandon (4-0). Lake Fenton is 2-2.

Royal Oak Shrine 12, Leslie 7: Conor Benson was 23-for-37 passing for 150 yards and had nine carries for 25 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Alex Armenio had seven catches for 144 yards for Shrine (4-0). Leslie is 2-2.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Utica Ford 28: Lakeview is 2-2. Gary Nilson had 120 yards rushing with a 63-yard touchdown, Christopher Williams had 108 yards rushing with one touchdown, Josh Byers ran for 42 yards and had one touchdown, and Luke Kameg had one touchdown throw to Ryan Morgan for Utica Ford (0-4).

Warren Mott 23, Utica 21: James Chaney ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns, K.J. Allen ran for 100 yards, and Kevin Wierbicki had a 38-yard game-winning field goal for Warren Mott (4-0). Utica is 2-1.

Warren Woods Tower 25, St. Clair 6: Mickus Simmons had eight receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns, Deric Astrauckas threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown, Makhi Brand had seven tackles for Warren Woods (2-2). St. Clair is 1-3.