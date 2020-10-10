Oak Park's Rayshaun Benny 'committing soon,' has Michigan, Michigan State in top 4

The Detroit News

And then there were four for Rayshaun Benny.

The four-star lineman from Oak Park narrowed his choice of colleges to four Saturday, unveiling a quartet of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Kentucky while also announcing on Twitter that he'll be "committing soon."

According to the crystal ball predictions by 247Sports, the Wolverines appear to be the favorite to land Benny, a two-way lineman who told The Detroit News in August he prefers to play defense.

He is the 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, No. 188 overall nationally, and No. 6 overall in Michigan.

He is ranked No. 5 in The Detroit News' top 50 high school football players for the 2020 season.

Benny in July released a top eight that included the final four, plus Arkansas, Arizona State, LSU and Tennessee. He had high praise for both Michigan and Michigan State when he spoke to The Detroit News in August, saying he loves the "winning tradition" at Michigan, and that he's been impressed with Michigan State first-year head coach Mel Tucker and his staff.

"I love their new coaching staff," he said, "Just for me to be able to see the change from what it had been shows a lot."

Penn State has established a pipeline in the state, most recently receiving verbal commitments from three players in The Detroit News' top 10, while Kentucky also has success in the state, most notably landing Oak Park lineman Justin Rogers, last year's top-ranked player in the state.