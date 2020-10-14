Detroit News high school football picks: Week 5

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.

Detroit Edison at Warren Collegiate

Goricki: Warren Collegiate

Beard: Warren Collegiate

Coughlin: Warren Collegiate

Yuhas: Warren Collegiate

Trenton at Woodhaven

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Woodhaven

Monroe Jefferson at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

More: 'We were in their shoes': Seeing is believing as Cass Tech alumni stoke NFL hopes

Brighton at Howell

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Howell

Yuhas: Brighton

Dearborn at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Dearborn Fordson

Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Coughlin: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson

Milford at South Lyon

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: South Lyon

Coughlin: Milford

Yuhas: South Lyon

Grosse Pointe South at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Goricki: Macomb Dakota

Beard: Macomb Dakota

Coughlin: Macomb Dakota

Yuhas: Macomb Dakota

Birmingham Seaholm at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston (best bet)

Coughlin: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston (best bet)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Garden City at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Goricki: Garden City

Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

River Rouge at Detroit Catholic Central

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Warren De La Salle at Harper Woods

Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)

Beard: Harper Woods

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Harper Woods

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit King

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 38-21 overall, 4-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 37-22 overall, 4-0 best bets

Coughlin: 11-4 last week, 40-19 overall, 4-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 37-22 overall, 4-0 best bets