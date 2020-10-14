Detroit News high school football picks: Week 5
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 5 of the high school football season.
Detroit Edison at Warren Collegiate
Goricki: Warren Collegiate
Beard: Warren Collegiate
Coughlin: Warren Collegiate
Yuhas: Warren Collegiate
Trenton at Woodhaven
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Woodhaven
Monroe Jefferson at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Brighton at Howell
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Coughlin: Howell
Yuhas: Brighton
Dearborn at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Dearborn Fordson
Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson (best bet)
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
Livonia Stevenson at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Coughlin: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson
Milford at South Lyon
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: South Lyon
Coughlin: Milford
Yuhas: South Lyon
Grosse Pointe South at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Goricki: Macomb Dakota
Beard: Macomb Dakota
Coughlin: Macomb Dakota
Yuhas: Macomb Dakota
Birmingham Seaholm at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston (best bet)
Coughlin: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston (best bet)
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Garden City at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Goricki: Garden City
Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
River Rouge at Detroit Catholic Central
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Warren De La Salle at Harper Woods
Goricki: Warren De La Salle (best bet)
Beard: Harper Woods
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Harper Woods
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit King
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 38-21 overall, 4-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 37-22 overall, 4-0 best bets
Coughlin: 11-4 last week, 40-19 overall, 4-0 best bets
Yuhas: 11-4 last week, 37-22 overall, 4-0 best bets