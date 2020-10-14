Orchard Lake St. Mary's cancels this week's game, recommends entire team quarantine

The Orchard Lake St. Mary's football team is the latest program in Metro Detroit to cancel a game because of COVID-19.

St. Mary's will not play this week's game against U-D Jesuit after one player tested positive for the coronavirus, a school official confirmed to The News on Wednesday.

St. Mary's considered contract tracing to try and salvage the game, but ultimately decided the safest measure was to recommend quarantining the entire team. The decision has sent the entire school into remote learning starting this week, with 56 students and six teachers part of the football team.

St. Mary's is 1-3 and has played the minimum number of games required to make the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The MHSAA is playing a six-game fall football season, with every school that plays at least four games automatically advancing to the playoffs.

More: Detroit News high school football picks: Week 5

Last week, at least 17 games were canceled across the state, most because of COVID-19 concerns. There had been more than 20 games canceled in the first three weeks of the season. Those games go into the record books as 1-0 forfeits.

U-D Jesuit has played three games and is 1-2. It canceled last week's game against Detroit Loyola because an assistant tested positive for COVID-19. U-D Jesuit will try to find a replacement game this week.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984