Detroit Catholic Central, U-D Jesuit fill schedule holes; game will be broadcast by FSD

Detroit Catholic Central and U-D Jesuit will play each other in football at 7:30 p.m. Friday, after each school's Week 5 opponents had to forfeit games because of COVID-19 concerns.

Detroit Catholic Central was set to play River Rouge, which backed out Thursday. U-D Jesuit was to play Orchard Lake St. Mary's, which had a player test positive this week and went into quarantine Wednesday.

Catholic Central-River Rouge was to be Fox Sports Detroit's game of the week; FSD now will broadcast Catholic Central's home game against U-D Jesuit in Novi.

“UDJ really stepped up here,” Catholic Central athletic director Aaron Babicz said. “We are grateful that they are willing to join us in our decision to choose Faith over Fear by letting our young men safely compete.”

In a statement released by Catholic Central on Thursday, Babicz said River Rouge pulled out of the game because of concerns about Catholic Central's game against Orchard Lake St. Mary's last week. After the positive test this week, St. Mary's transitioned to remote learning, with more than 50 students and six teachers being part of the football program.

Catholic Central offered to have all players and coaches rapid-tested before Friday's game, but River Rouge still declined to play the game.

In agreeing to play Catholic Central, U-D Jesuit avoided having a second consecutive week without a game. It didn't play last week, after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

More than three dozen Michigan high-school football games have been canceled this season, mostly because of COVID-19 issues, with at least 17 teams forfeiting games last week.

Michigan high schools are playing a six-game season, with every team eligible for the postseason so long as they play at least four games. This will be each team's fifth game. Catholic Central is 4-0 and ranked 18th in The Detroit News' latest Super 20; U-D Jesuit is 1-3.

