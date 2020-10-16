SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 5

The Detroit News
Wednesday's scores

Detroit PSL crossovers

Detroit Cody 52, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit East English 22, Detroit Osborn 2

Thursday's scores

Detroit PSL crossovers

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit Pershing, n

Detroit Denby 30, Detroit CMA 0

Detroit Renaissance 21, Detroit Henry Ford 20 (OT)

Detroit Western 26, Detroit Mumford 20 (OT)

MAC

Warren Fitzgerald 50, Clinton Township Clintondale 34

Others

Mount Clemens 56, Flint New Standard 6

Friday's scores

Detroit PSL

Detroit Southeastern 48, Detroit Central 34

Catholic League

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 17

Riv. Gabriel Richard 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Blue Water Area

Almont 28, Richmond 25

Charter

Detroit Leadership 24, Southfield Bradford 0

Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Detroit Voyageur 56

Romulus Summit North 34, Detroit Community 18

Warren Collegiate 34, Detroit Edison 6

Downriver

Gibraltar Carlson 14, Lincoln Park 6

Southgate Anderson 1, Wyandotte 0 (Forfeit)

Woodhaven 15, Trenton 8

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 6

Huron

Milan 35, Carleton Airport 30

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Monroe Jefferson 7

New Boston Huron 41, Flat Rock 16

Riverview 60, Grosse Ile 29

KLAA

Belleville 56, Livonia Franklin 0

Brighton 20, Howell 15

Canton 49, Hartland 28

Dearborn Fordson 18, Dearborn 0

Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Stevenson 20

Salem 19, Plymouth 3

Westland John Glenn 49, Wayne Memorial 3

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 31, Milford 7

South Lyon East 23, Waterford Kettering 6

White Lake Lakeland 35, Walled Lake Central 6

Walled Lake Northern 17, Walled Lake Western 7

MAC

Fraser 24, Port Huron Northern 21

Grosse Pointe North 17, Warren Woods Tower 0

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 36, SCS Lake Shore 0

Hazel Park 34, Madison Heights Madison 20

Macomb Dakota 34, Romeo 28

Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Clawson 0

Marine City 24, Marysville 21

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 21, Warren Mott 7

Port Huron 1, Sterling Heights 0 (Forfeit)

Roseville 60, St. Clair 22

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, Utica 21

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Grosse Pointe South 35

Utica Eisenhower 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20

Utica Ford 26, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 12

Warren Lincoln 82, New Haven 32

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 26, Royal Oak 10

Birmingham Groves 38, Oak Park 20

Bloomfield Hills 35, Berkley 34

Clarkston 35, Birmingham Seaholm 7

Lake Orion 35, Farmington 7

Rochester 40, Ferndale 16

North Farmington 14, Oxford 3

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36, Southfield A&T 7

Troy 49, Pontiac 0

West Bloomfield 37, Rochester Adams 0

SEC

Chelsea 53, Tecumseh 6

Monroe 28, Temperance Bedford 6

Pinckney 40, Ypsilanti Lincoln 13

Saline 63, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

Ypsilanti 14, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Garden City 12

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 18, DH Annapolis 6

Redford Union 34, Melvindale 13

Others

Addison 1, Melvindale ABT 0 (Forfeit)

Birmingham Brother Rice 42, Lapeer 7

Detroit Catholic Central 21, U-D Jesuit 3

Flint Hamady 20, Ecorse 12

Macomb Lutheran North 21, Adrian 6

River Rouge 34, Taylor 0

Warren De La Salle 29, Harper Woods 8

Saturday's games

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Detroit Loyola, 1

Clarkston Everest at Royal Oak Shrine, 1

Detroit PSL

Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech, noon, at Northwestern

MAC

Center Line at St. Clair Shores South Lake

Others

Carson City-Crystal at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, 2

Paw Paw at Detroit Country Day, 3

Pontiac Notre Dame at Flint Beecher, 1

SH Parkway at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 1

