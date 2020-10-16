Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 5
Wednesday's scores
Detroit PSL crossovers
Detroit Cody 52, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit East English 22, Detroit Osborn 2
Thursday's scores
Detroit PSL crossovers
Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit Pershing, n
Detroit Denby 30, Detroit CMA 0
Detroit Renaissance 21, Detroit Henry Ford 20 (OT)
Detroit Western 26, Detroit Mumford 20 (OT)
MAC
Warren Fitzgerald 50, Clinton Township Clintondale 34
Others
Mount Clemens 56, Flint New Standard 6
Friday's scores
Detroit PSL
Detroit Southeastern 48, Detroit Central 34
Catholic League
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 17
Riv. Gabriel Richard 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14
Blue Water Area
Almont 28, Richmond 25
Charter
Detroit Leadership 24, Southfield Bradford 0
Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Detroit Voyageur 56
Romulus Summit North 34, Detroit Community 18
Warren Collegiate 34, Detroit Edison 6
Downriver
Gibraltar Carlson 14, Lincoln Park 6
Southgate Anderson 1, Wyandotte 0 (Forfeit)
Woodhaven 15, Trenton 8
Flint Metro
Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 6
Huron
Milan 35, Carleton Airport 30
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40, Monroe Jefferson 7
New Boston Huron 41, Flat Rock 16
Riverview 60, Grosse Ile 29
KLAA
Belleville 56, Livonia Franklin 0
Brighton 20, Howell 15
Canton 49, Hartland 28
Dearborn Fordson 18, Dearborn 0
Livonia Churchill 24, Livonia Stevenson 20
Salem 19, Plymouth 3
Westland John Glenn 49, Wayne Memorial 3
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 31, Milford 7
South Lyon East 23, Waterford Kettering 6
White Lake Lakeland 35, Walled Lake Central 6
Walled Lake Northern 17, Walled Lake Western 7
MAC
Fraser 24, Port Huron Northern 21
Grosse Pointe North 17, Warren Woods Tower 0
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 36, SCS Lake Shore 0
Hazel Park 34, Madison Heights Madison 20
Macomb Dakota 34, Romeo 28
Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Clawson 0
Marine City 24, Marysville 21
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 21, Warren Mott 7
Port Huron 1, Sterling Heights 0 (Forfeit)
Roseville 60, St. Clair 22
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, Utica 21
Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Grosse Pointe South 35
Utica Eisenhower 21, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20
Utica Ford 26, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 12
Warren Lincoln 82, New Haven 32
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 26, Royal Oak 10
Birmingham Groves 38, Oak Park 20
Bloomfield Hills 35, Berkley 34
Clarkston 35, Birmingham Seaholm 7
Lake Orion 35, Farmington 7
Rochester 40, Ferndale 16
North Farmington 14, Oxford 3
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36, Southfield A&T 7
Troy 49, Pontiac 0
West Bloomfield 37, Rochester Adams 0
SEC
Chelsea 53, Tecumseh 6
Monroe 28, Temperance Bedford 6
Pinckney 40, Ypsilanti Lincoln 13
Saline 63, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
Ypsilanti 14, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7
Western Wayne
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Garden City 12
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 18, DH Annapolis 6
Redford Union 34, Melvindale 13
Others
Addison 1, Melvindale ABT 0 (Forfeit)
Birmingham Brother Rice 42, Lapeer 7
Detroit Catholic Central 21, U-D Jesuit 3
Flint Hamady 20, Ecorse 12
Macomb Lutheran North 21, Adrian 6
River Rouge 34, Taylor 0
Warren De La Salle 29, Harper Woods 8
Saturday's games
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard at Detroit Loyola, 1
Clarkston Everest at Royal Oak Shrine, 1
Detroit PSL
Detroit King vs. Detroit Cass Tech, noon, at Northwestern
MAC
Center Line at St. Clair Shores South Lake
Others
Carson City-Crystal at Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett, 2
Paw Paw at Detroit Country Day, 3
Pontiac Notre Dame at Flint Beecher, 1
SH Parkway at Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 1