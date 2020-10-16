S.H. Stevenson staves off G.P. South rally, earns share of MAC Red title

Sterling Heights — Sterling Heights Stevenson withstood 21 unanswered points from Grosse Pointe South in the fourth quarter as Tony Shumate took a 49-yard touchdown run up the sideline with 2:17 remaining to give Stevenson the 42-35 win and a share of the MAC Red title on Friday night.

Jordan Kwiatkowski had 211 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, Biagio Madonna was 10-for-17 with 254 yards and Shumate had 90 rushing yards, plus the winning touchdown for Stevenson (4-1, 4-1 MAC Red).

Egan Sullivan ran the ball 21 times for 125 yards and two scores and Will Johnson had 11 carries for 66 yards and three rushing TDs.

Stevenson marched down the field with ease on its opening drive, traveling 78 yards in six plays before Kwiatkowski exploded up the gut for a 19-yard touchdown run.

Cam Braithwaite returned the ensuing kickoff to his team’s 43. Three plays later, Egan Sullivan broke loose and shook off a tackler on his way to a 50-yard touchdown run that tied the score up at 7.

Madonna wasted no time getting the ball back to his top playmaker. He connected with Kwiatkowski for a 24-yard pickup on the second play of the drive before getting it back to the junior back on his next pass attempt for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Stevenson’s Justin Smith intercepted a pass on third-and-18 to get the ball back at midfield with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

Two plays later, Madonna and Kwiatkowski were at it again. Madonna rolled to his right and tossed it across the field to Kwiatkowski, who threw a defender off of him on his way to the 49-yard touchdown score that put Stevenson up 21-7 with 0:51 to go in the opening

frame.

Will Johnson stepped in at quarterback after a 28-yard completion for South on its next drive. Johnson led a wildcat formation that resulted in two runs of 9 yards before Johnson punched it in from 4 yards out to make it 21-14, early in the second quarter.

South couldn’t stop Stevenson's offensive clinic. Stevenson regained its 14-point lead with 8:21 to go in the half on a 27-yard passing touchdown to Dylan Kleinedler.

Madonna’s first mistake came with 6:21 to go in the second quarter. Luke Srebernak intercepted an overthrown ball over the middle and returned it to the Stevenson 25.

But before long, it was Stevenson’s Smith fixing the error with his second interception of the game and taking it all the way back to South’s 23.

Stevenson’s Shumate and South’s Justin Maccagnone would each add an interception before the half was over.

After nearly recovering a pooch kick on the second-half kickoff, South quickly forced another turnover; Kwiatkowski got popped near the sideline, forcing a fumble, and Jackson Lambert recovered at the South 45.

Stevenson then forced a three-and-out and blocked the punt, which was recovered by Jordan Tate at the 12. Kwiatkowski punched it in from 1 yard out to give Stevenson a 35-14 lead with 7:34 to go in the third quarter.

Sullivan scored his second touchdown for South just a few minutes later, a 1-yard rush that cut Stevenson’s lead to 35-21.

South caught a huge break heading into the fourth quarter. Stevenson moved the ball well, Maddona took off, and looked like he might have another huge gain in his pocket before getting stripped at the 25 to give South the ball back.

Sullivan helped march South into enemy territory before a 30-yard completion to Charlie Brandon set up first-and-goal. Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut Stevenson’s deficit to 35-28 with 8:21 to go in the game.

Sullivan then swiped the ball from Stevenson’s return man on the ensuing kickoff to give South the ball back at the Stevenson 20-yard-line.

Johnson punched it in for South on fourth-and-goal at the 4-yard line, his third touchdown of the night, to tie things up at 35 with 5:09 to go.

Madonna threw a 23-yard completion to Smith down the sideline on third-and-17, opening the door for a 49-yard touchdown run by Shumate that put Stevenson back up by 7 with 2:17 remaining.

