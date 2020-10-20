COVID cancellations lead to impromptu Detroit King-Mona Shores rematch

This is the era of COVID-19 high-school football, where teams have to change on the fly in regard to opponents.

Case in point is Saturday afternoon’s impromptu showdown between Detroit King at Muskegon Mona Shores. Mona Shores — 5-0 and ranked No. 6 in The News Super 20 poll — defeated King, 35-26, in last year’s Division 2 state championship at Ford Field.

King was supposed to be playing at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Friday night in Fox Sports Detroit’s game of the week. Chippewa Valley has a COVID-19 positive case, which resulted in King needing a game. Mona Shores was supposed to play Zeeland West, which also is dealing with a COVID-19 issue.

“So we’re scrambling and last night I get a text from Davison’s coach (Jacob Weingartz) saying they might have a game open because Lapeer sounded like they might be out,” Mona Shores coach Matt Koziak said. “I started preparing for Davison and it winds up not happening because Lapeer sticks with the game.

“I look on the MHSAA website and it said King is looking for Week 9, but this is way back in the summer when they posted it. I called Coach (Ty) Spencer and said, 'Are you looking for a game,' and he said they were playing Chippewa Valley. Well, Coach Spencer calls me 40 minutes later and said, 'We’re in, Chip Valley has a COVID issue.'

“We want to play as many games as possible. Our seniors deserve it, King’s seniors deserve it and who knows if we ever play in the postseason with COVID in play.”

A lot of the same cast of characters from last year's championship game will be on the field at 3:30 Saturday, including Mona Shores quarterback Brady Rose, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 122 yards and a TD in last year’s title game, while rushing for 90 yards and three scores. King returns sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who has multiple Big Ten offers, including Michigan, and standout receiver Lynn Wyche-EL.

Moore completed 15 of 22 pass for 209 yards and a TD, also having two passes picked off in last year's title game.

King (3-2) will be coming off its one-sided, 41-19 PSL final loss to Cass Tech last Saturday. It also lost to Cass Tech in the season opener, 34-26.

FSD's new game of the week will be Livonia Churchill at Belleville on Friday night.

