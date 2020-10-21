Detroit News high school football picks: Week 6

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.

Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Coughlin: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Subscribers: Southfield A&T freshman Isaiah Marshall living up to hype of seventh-grade Michigan offer

Canton at Plymouth

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Livonia Churchill at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western (best bet)

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Birmingham Groves at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Lake Orion at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Skyline

Goricki: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Beard: Ann Arbor Skyline

Coughlin: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Yuhas: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Detroit King at Muskegon Mona Shores

Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores

Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores

Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores

Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores

More: COVID cancellations lead to impromptu Detroit King-Mona Shores rematch

Madison Heights Madison at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Goricki: Madison Heights Madison

Beard: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Coughlin: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Yuhas: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Woodhaven at Temperance Bedford

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Temperance Bedford

Waterford Kettering at Waterford Mott

Goricki: Waterford Mott

Beard: Waterford Mott

Coughlin: Waterford Kettering

Yuhas: Waterford Mott

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Southeastern

Coughlin: Detroit Southeastern

Yuhas: Detroit Southeastern

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Records

Goricki: 11-3 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets

Beard: 12-2 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets

Coughlin: 12-2 last week, 52-21 overall, 5-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-3 last week, 48-25 overall, 5-0 best bets