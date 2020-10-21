Detroit News high school football picks: Week 6
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.
Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte
Goricki: Wyandotte
Beard: Wyandotte
Coughlin: Wyandotte
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Subscribers: Southfield A&T freshman Isaiah Marshall living up to hype of seventh-grade Michigan offer
Canton at Plymouth
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Coughlin: Canton
Yuhas: Canton
Livonia Churchill at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western (best bet)
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)
Beard: Grosse Pointe South
Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
Birmingham Groves at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Lake Orion at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Skyline
Goricki: Ypsilanti Lincoln
Beard: Ann Arbor Skyline
Coughlin: Ypsilanti Lincoln
Yuhas: Ypsilanti Lincoln
Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
Detroit King at Muskegon Mona Shores
Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores
Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores
Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores
Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores
More: COVID cancellations lead to impromptu Detroit King-Mona Shores rematch
Madison Heights Madison at Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Goricki: Madison Heights Madison
Beard: Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Coughlin: Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Yuhas: Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Woodhaven at Temperance Bedford
Goricki: Woodhaven
Beard: Woodhaven
Coughlin: Woodhaven
Yuhas: Temperance Bedford
Waterford Kettering at Waterford Mott
Goricki: Waterford Mott
Beard: Waterford Mott
Coughlin: Waterford Kettering
Yuhas: Waterford Mott
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Detroit Southeastern
Coughlin: Detroit Southeastern
Yuhas: Detroit Southeastern
Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Records
Goricki: 11-3 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets
Beard: 12-2 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets
Coughlin: 12-2 last week, 52-21 overall, 5-0 best bets
Yuhas: 11-3 last week, 48-25 overall, 5-0 best bets