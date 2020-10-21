SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 6

The Detroit News
Belleville junior wide receiver Jeremiah Caldwell (2) celebrates a touchdown with junior defensive back Myles Rowser (8) during the high school football game between Dearborn Fordson and Belleville at Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2020.

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for top games in Week 6 of the high school football season.

Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte

Goricki: Wyandotte

Beard: Wyandotte

Coughlin: Wyandotte

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Southfield A&T freshman Isaiah Marshall living up to hype of seventh-grade Michigan offer

Canton at Plymouth

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Canton

Yuhas: Canton

Livonia Churchill at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Walled Lake Central at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western (best bet)

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)

Beard: Grosse Pointe South

Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Birmingham Groves at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Lake Orion at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Ann Arbor Skyline

Goricki: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Beard: Ann Arbor Skyline

Coughlin: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Yuhas: Ypsilanti Lincoln

Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

Detroit King at Muskegon Mona Shores

Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores

Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores

Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores

Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores

COVID cancellations lead to impromptu Detroit King-Mona Shores rematch

Madison Heights Madison at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Goricki: Madison Heights Madison

Beard: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Coughlin: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Yuhas: Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Woodhaven at Temperance Bedford

Goricki: Woodhaven

Beard: Woodhaven

Coughlin: Woodhaven

Yuhas: Temperance Bedford

Waterford Kettering at Waterford Mott

Goricki: Waterford Mott

Beard: Waterford Mott

Coughlin: Waterford Kettering

Yuhas: Waterford Mott

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Southeastern

Coughlin: Detroit Southeastern

Yuhas: Detroit Southeastern

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Records

Goricki: 11-3 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets

Beard: 12-2 last week, 49-24 overall, 5-0 best bets

Coughlin: 12-2 last week, 52-21 overall, 5-0 best bets

Yuhas: 11-3 last week, 48-25 overall, 5-0 best bets

