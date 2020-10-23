Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 6
Friday scoreboard
Detroit PSL
Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit Osborn, 4
Detroit East English 22, Detroit Cody 20
Detroit Western 36, Detroit Henry Ford 12
Blue Water Area
Imlay City 28, Almont 14
Richmond 49, Algonac 13
Downriver
Allen Park 48, Southgate Anderson 6
Taylor 10, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6
Trenton 20, Lincoln Park 7
Wyandotte 30, Gibraltar Carlson 29
KLAA
Brighton 27, Hartland 17
Canton 41, Plymouth 6
Dearborn Fordson 28, Wayne Memorial 7
Belleville 35, Livonia Churchill 14
Livonia Franklin 28, Dearborn 10
Livonia Stevenson 42, Westland John Glenn 21
Northville 41, Howell 26
Novi 46, Salem 0
Lakes Valley
South Lyon 14, South Lyon East 7
Walled Lake Western 37, Walled Lake Central 10
White Lake Lakeland 38, Milford 0
MAC
Eastpointe at Center Line
Grosse Pointe South 41, Grosse Pointe North 3
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 19, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7
Madison Heights Lamphere 36, Hazel Park 14
Marysville 30, St. Clair 14
Port Huron 28, Roseville 27
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 18
Sterling Heights Stevenson 28, Utica Ford 25
Utica Eisenhower 24, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 0
Warren Cousino 24, Port Huron Northern 6
OAA
Auburn Hills Avondale 37, Bloomfield Hills 9
Birmingham Seaholm 1, North Farmington 0 (Forfeit)
Clarkston 47, Oak Park 0
Ferndale 42, Pontiac 8
Rochester 33, Berkley 7
Rochester Adams 20, Farmington 6
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Birmingham Groves 14
Southfield A&T 21, Oxford 0
Troy Athens 31, Troy 0
West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 0
SEC
Ann Arbor Huron 56, Flat Rock 8
Chelsea 26, Monroe 17
Dexter 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14
Ypsilanti Lincoln 39, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
Others
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 49, Waterford Lakes 0
Birmingham Brother Rice 23, Detroit Country Day 13
Carleton Airport 46, Melvindale 7
Clawson 20, Garden City 12
Dearborn Divine Child 39, Detroit Central 14
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 19, Melvindale ABT 6
East Jackson 35, Allen Park Cabrini 21
Fraser 34, Royal Oak 24
Grosse Ile 36, Clinton Township Clintondale 8
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 38, New Haven 26
Harper Woods 45, Ecorse 24
Lutheran Westland 42, Mount Clemens 20
Macomb Dakota 42, Traverse City Central 16
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Madison Heights Madison 2
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13, Capac 0
Milan 50, Tecumseh 27
Monroe Jefferson 34, Detroit Pershing 0
New Boston Huron 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0
Pontiac Notre Dame 1, Marine City 0 (Forfeit)
River Rouge 46, Detroit Renaissance 0
Riverview 1, Redford Thurston 0 (Forfeit)
Romeo 33, Walled Lake Northern 9
U-D Jesuit 28, Warren Woods Tower 14
Warren Mott 36, Detroit Denby 32
Woodhaven 21, Temperance Bedford 14
Ypsilanti 64, Flint New Standard 0
Today
Lakes Valley
Waterford Kettering 34, Waterford Mott 26
Others
Macomb Lutheran North at Detroit Mumford, noon
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern, noon
Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech, noon