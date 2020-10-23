SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Week 6

The Detroit News
Friday scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit Osborn, 4

Detroit East English 22, Detroit Cody 20

Detroit Western 36, Detroit Henry Ford 12

Blue Water Area

Imlay City 28, Almont 14

Richmond 49, Algonac 13

Downriver

Allen Park 48, Southgate Anderson 6 

Taylor 10, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6

Trenton 20, Lincoln Park 7

Wyandotte 30, Gibraltar Carlson 29

KLAA

Brighton 27, Hartland 17

Canton 41, Plymouth 6

Dearborn Fordson 28, Wayne Memorial 7

Belleville 35, Livonia Churchill 14 

Livonia Franklin 28, Dearborn 10

Livonia Stevenson 42, Westland John Glenn 21 

Northville 41, Howell 26 

Novi 46, Salem 0 

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 14, South Lyon East 7

Walled Lake Western 37, Walled Lake Central 10

White Lake Lakeland 38, Milford 0

MAC

Eastpointe at Center Line

Grosse Pointe South 41, Grosse Pointe North 3

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 19, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7

Madison Heights Lamphere 36, Hazel Park 14  

Marysville 30, St. Clair 14

Port Huron 28, Roseville 27 

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 35, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 18

Sterling Heights Stevenson 28, Utica Ford 25 

Utica Eisenhower 24, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 0

Warren Cousino 24, Port Huron Northern 6 

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 37, Bloomfield Hills 9

Birmingham Seaholm 1, North Farmington 0 (Forfeit)

Clarkston 47, Oak Park 0

Ferndale 42, Pontiac 8

Rochester 33, Berkley 7

Rochester Adams 20, Farmington 6

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Birmingham Groves 14

Southfield A&T 21, Oxford 0

Troy Athens 31, Troy 0

West Bloomfield 28, Lake Orion 0 

SEC

Ann Arbor Huron 56, Flat Rock 8

Chelsea 26, Monroe 17

Dexter 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14 

Ypsilanti Lincoln 39, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 49, Waterford Lakes 0 

Birmingham Brother Rice 23, Detroit Country Day 13

Carleton Airport 46, Melvindale 7

Clawson 20, Garden City 12 

Dearborn Divine Child 39, Detroit Central 14

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 19, Melvindale ABT 6

East Jackson 35, Allen Park Cabrini 21

Fraser 34, Royal Oak 24

Grosse Ile 36, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 38, New Haven 26

Harper Woods 45, Ecorse 24

Lutheran Westland 42, Mount Clemens 20

Macomb Dakota 42, Traverse City Central 16 

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Madison Heights Madison 2

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13, Capac 0 

Milan 50, Tecumseh 27 

Monroe Jefferson 34, Detroit Pershing 0

New Boston Huron 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0

Pontiac Notre Dame 1, Marine City 0 (Forfeit)

River Rouge 46, Detroit Renaissance 0 

Riverview 1, Redford Thurston 0 (Forfeit)

Romeo 33, Walled Lake Northern 9 

U-D Jesuit 28, Warren Woods Tower 14

Warren Mott 36, Detroit Denby 32 

Woodhaven 21, Temperance Bedford 14

Ypsilanti 64, Flint New Standard 0 

Today

Lakes Valley

Waterford Kettering 34, Waterford Mott 26

Others

Macomb Lutheran North at Detroit Mumford, noon

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern, noon

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech, noon

