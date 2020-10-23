Friday's high school football: Big plays lift Brother Rice to win over Country Day

Beverly Hills — The thunder and lightning subsided before the regular-season finale between Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice and Detroit Country Day on Friday night.

Rice’s defense, though, brought back the storm rather quickly.

It scored 16 points via Rocco Milia’s 100-yard pick-6, a sack in the end zone by Oscar McWood for a safety, and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Luke Zawaideh as Rice cruised past Country Day on the road, 23-13.

Nolan Ray had 15 carries for 44 yards, Mikkos Stewart had a team-high 53 rushing yards on five carries and Cole Lacanaria took a 24-yard touchdown run to the house for Rice (5-1).

Rice’s defense limited its opponent to 29 yards on the ground and 7 through the air, the lone completion coming on Country Day’s last play from scrimmage.

Graham Doman accounted for all of Country Day’s points, hitting two field goals before returning an interception 45 yards to the end zone for Country Day (3-2).

Rice got off to a rough start offensively, starting its first drive from the 8. A high snap on third down resulted in a fumble, giving Country Day the ball at Rice’s 4-yard-line on a recovery by Billy Abdallah.

The Rice defense stood tall, though, as Doman’s chip-shot field goal were the only 3 points Country Day could muster.

Rice’s second drive went as lousy as its first. Senior Danny MacLean intercepted a pass and took a 35-yard return to the Rice 15.

Again, the Rice defense came through. Milia picked off a throw to the end zone and took it 100 yards the other way to put Rice up 7-3 halfway through the first quarter.

Country Day got some hard running from Jacob Yarberry as it made its way back to the red zone. Doman’s second kick, this one from 33, was good, making it 7-6 Brother Rice with 11:47 to play in the second quarter.

A booming punt by Rice quarterback Jake Coulter rolled over 80 yards to inside the Country Day 1-yard-line. Country Day pushed ahead for 1 yard on the first play of the drive, but the second resulted in disaster, as a sack by McWood resulted in a safety and a 10-6 Rice lead.

Rice put together the longest drive of the game thus far on its next possession. It’d take a 16-6 lead with 4:50 to go in the first half on a 24-yard run by Cole Lacanaria.

Abdallah forced his second turnover with Rice threatening late in the second quarter, intercepting Coulter at the Country Day 26.

Country Day’s Yarberry intercepted a throw to the end zone with 4 seconds left in the half.

Coulter again made a difference with his leg in the third, booting another monster punt that landed at the 1.

Country Day botched the ensuing punt. Rice’s Alredeo Velazquez recovered in the end zone to make the lead 23-6.

Doman gave Country Day the swing it needed with 2:58 left in the third quarter. He picked off a batted pass and returned it 45 yards to the house to cut Rice’s lead to 23-13.

Country Day would get the ball back after a stop by its defense at the Rice 40.

That momentum didn’t last, as the junior Country Day quarterback was sacked twice on first and second down for a total of 16 yards lost. Then Aritsotle Taylor blocked the punt and gave Rice the ball back at Country Day’s 31.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

Friday scoreboard

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody at Detroit East English, 5

Detroit Collegiate Prep at Detroit Osborn, 4

Detroit Western 36, Detroit Henry Ford 12

Blue Water Area

Almont at Imlay City

Richmond at Algonac

Downriver

Allen Park 48, Southgate Anderson 6

Gibraltar Carlson at Wyandotte

Taylor 10, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6

Trenton 20, Lincoln Park 7

KLAA

Brighton 27, Hartland 17

Canton 41, Plymouth 6

Dearborn Fordson 28, Wayne Memorial 7

Howell at Northville

Livonia Churchill at Belleville

Livonia Franklin 28, Dearborn 10

Salem at Novi

Westland John Glenn at Livonia Stevenson

Lakes Valley

South Lyon 14, South Lyon East 7

Walled Lake Western 37, Walled Lake Central 10

White Lake Lakeland at Milford

MAC

Eastpointe at Center Line

Grosse Pointe South at Grosse Pointe North

Hazel Park at Madison Heights Lamphere

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North at Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse

Marysville at St. Clair

Port Huron 28, Roseville 27

Port Huron Northern at Warren Cousino

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Sterling Heights at Utica

Utica Eisenhower 24, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 0

Utica Ford at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Warren Fitzgerald at Warren Lincoln

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 37, Bloomfield Hills 9

Birmingham Seaholm at North Farmington

Clarkston 47, Oak Park 0

Ferndale at Pontiac

Lake Orion at West Bloomfield

Rochester 33, Berkley 7

Rochester Adams at Farmington

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Birmingham Groves 14

Southfield A&T 21, Oxford 0

Troy Athens at Troy

SEC

Ann Arbor Huron at Flat Rock

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Dexter

Chelsea at Monroe

Ypsilanti Lincoln 39, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

Others

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6

Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Country Day

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook at Redford Union

Carleton Airport 46, Melvindale 7

Dearborn Divine Child 39, Detroit Central 14

Detroit Denby at Warren Mott

Detroit Douglass at Allen Park Cabrini

Detroit King at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Detroit Renaissance at River Rouge

Ecorse at Harper Woods

Flint New Standard at Ypsilanti

Fraser at Royal Oak

Garden City at Clawson

Grosse Ile 36, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett at New Haven

Lutheran Westland at Mount Clemens

Madison Heights Madison at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Pontiac Notre Dame 1, Marine City 0 (Forfeit)

Marine City Cardinal Mooney at Capac

Melvindale ABT at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Monroe Jefferson 34, Detroit Pershing 0

New Boston Huron at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Riverview 1, Redford Thurston 0 (Forfeit)

Romeo at Walled Lake Northern

Tecumseh at Milan

Traverse City Central at Macomb Dakota

U-D Jesuit 28, Warren Woods Tower 14

Waterford Lakes at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

Woodhaven 21, Temperance Bedford 14

Saturday

Lakes Valley

Waterford Kettering 34, Waterford Mott 26

Others

Macomb Lutheran North at Detroit Mumford, noon

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Detroit Southeastern, noon

Warren De La Salle at Detroit Cass Tech, noon

Game recaps

Canton 41, Plymouth 6: Zach Badger had 195 yards rushing on 12 attempts for three touchdowns for Canton (6-0). Spencer Vos had a one yard touchdown run for Plymouth (1-5).

Chandler Park 14, Detroit Community 6: T.J. Brown ran for 145 and one touchdown, 56 yards receiving and a touchdown, and two interceptions for Chandler Park (3-3). Detroit Community is 2-4

Detroit Western International 36, Detroit Henry Ford 12: Lamonte Parks had 13 catches for 236 yards, one touchdown, and an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown, Donovan Cole threw for 236 yards and three total touchdowns, Mekhi Fortt had 15 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Marquis Hare had 10 tackles and three sacks for Western (5-1). Henry Ford is 3-3.

Livonia Stevenson 42, Westland John Glenn 21: Caden Woodall had 26 carries for 356 yards and six touchdowns, and Quincy Salter had six solo tackles and six assisted tackles for Stevenson (3-3). Nazeer Washington had six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Westland (3-3).

U-D Jesuit 28, Warren Woods Tower 14: Omari Embree ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns, David Chaney had 12 tackles, and Ryan Redvansky had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery for Warren Woods (2-4). U-D Jesuit is 2-4.