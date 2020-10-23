Michigan winter sports seasons will start on time, MHSAA says

The Detroit News

All winter sports seasons in Michigan will start on time, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

Winter sports seasons begin practices during the first three weeks of November, with competition starting from mid-November to early December.

“The (MHSAA) believes it is safer to begin winter practices on time, and keep athletes in school programs where safety precautions are always in effect,” MHSAA director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “With the vastly different circumstances faced by schools in different regions all over the state, an on-time start still allows schools to decide when they feel most comfortable beginning activity — and allows all of them to slowly ramp up their frequency of activity and numbers of spectators attending competitions.”

Girls basketball practice will start on Nov. 9 with first games on Nov. 30. Boys basketball practice begins on Nov. 16 with first games on Dec. 7.

Winter sports scrimmages will not be permitted, and regular-season competitions will be limited to four teams for competitive cheer, gymnastics, swimming and wrestling. Bowling and skiing will be restricted to a maximum of 72 competitors at one event. There are no team limits for basketball and ice hockey, as only two teams are able to play each other at one time.

Face coverings must be worn by athletes in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. They are not required for bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming.

Attendance is limited to two people per participating athlete.