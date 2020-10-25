Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: First round

The Detroit News

Here are matchups for the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with playoff points (x-won tiebreaker). First-round district games are Oct. 29-31; dates and times for all games will be announced later.

Division 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Holland West Ottawa (0-5) 16.500 at Rockford (4-0) 69.500

East Kentwood (2-3) 34.667 at Hudsonville (4-2) 51.567

Grand Haven (0-6) 19.700 at Grandville (5-1) 62.067

Grand Rapids Union (1-5) 25.333 at Traverse City West (5-1) 53.167

DISTRICT 2

Ann Arbor Pioneer (0-5) 9.500 at Saline (5-1) 66.533

Ann Arbor Huron (2-2) 31.000 at Kalamazoo Central (2-4) 33.567

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (0-6) 10.167 at Grand Ledge (4-2) 51.100

Ann Arbor Skyline (1-4) 20.000 at Holt (2-3) 38.167

REGION 2

DISTRICT 3

White Lake Lakeland (6-0) 64.167 — BYE

Howell (3-3) 42.000 at Hartland (3-3) 46.000

Walled Lake Northern (2-4) 33.833 at Detroit Catholic Central (6-0) 61.917

Novi (2-4) 35.000 at Brighton (4-2) 57.000

DISTRICT 4

Oxford (2-4) 31.367 at Clarkston (6-0) 75.333

Lake Orion (3-2) 45.000 at Grand Blanc (5-1) 60.667

Rochester Adams (2-4) 36.167 at Rochester (6-0) 70.000

Lapeer (3-3) 40.000 at Davison (6-0) 64.667

REGION 3

DISTRICT 5

Wayne Memorial (0-6) 15.000 at Canton (6-0) 75.000

Westland John Glenn (2-4) 33.167 at Livonia Stevenson (3-3) 44.000

Plymouth (1-5) 24.000 at Belleville (6-0) 74.333

x-Salem (1-5) 24.000 at Northville (4-2) 57.000

DISTRICT 6

Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) 20.000 at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0) 62.167

Detroit Western (5-1) 48.500 at Dearborn Fordson (4-2) 54.167

Taylor (1-5) 21.767 at Brownstown Woodhaven (5-1) 59.267

Dearborn (2-4) 32.000 at x-Monroe (4-2) 54.167

REGION 4

DISTRICT 7

Farmington (0-6) 15.400 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1) 64.367

Troy Athens (2-3) 37.000 at Southfield Arts & Technology (2-3) 39.000

Utica Ford (1-5) 25.500 at West Bloomfield (5-1) 64.167

Troy (3-3) 34.867 at Bloomfield Hills (3-3) 46.067

DISTRICT 8

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) 71.900 — BYE

Utica Eisenhower (2-4) 38.400 at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (2-3) 39.000

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North (0-4) 7.000 at Macomb Dakota (5-1) 67.733

Romeo (2-4) 36.200 at New Baltimore Anchor Bay (4-2) 50.833

Division 2

REGION 5

DISTRICT 9

Wyoming (1-3) 18.000 at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-0) 62.667

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (4-2) 47.667 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1) 59.333

Caledonia (2-4) 37.167 at Jenison (5-1) 62.067

Lowell (3-3) 39.333 at Byron Center (5-1) 59.500

DISTRICT 10

East Lansing (6-0) 69.900 — BYE

Jackson (3-3) 32.833 at Portage Central (2-4) 34.033

Battle Creek Central (1-4) 17.500 at Portage Northern (5-1) 54.733

Okemos (0-6) 18.000 at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2) 49.733

REGION 6

DISTRICT 11

Alpena (0-6) 12.167 at Midland (6-0) 62.500

Flushing (2-4) 29.667 at Midland Dow (4-2) 45.000

Saginaw Heritage (0-5) 19.667 at Traverse City Central (5-1) 58.167

Flint Carman-Ainsworth (1-5) 21.833 at Swartz Creek (4-2) 47.833

DISTRICT 12

Walled Lake Central (0-6) 14.700 at Fenton (6-0) 67.667

Waterford Kettering (2-4) 35.233 at North Farmington (3-3) 44.000

Milford (1-5) 26.400 at South Lyon (4-2) 49.200

Waterford Mott (2-3) 30.000 at Walled Lake Western (4-2) 46.067

REGION 7

DISTRICT 13

Livonia Churchill (4-2) 55.167 — BYE

Ypsilanti Lincoln (3-3) 40.533 at Dexter (4-2) 47.333

Ypsilanti Community (3-3) 35.167 at Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-1) 53.167

Temperance Bedford (3-3) 39.033 at Livonia Franklin (3-3) 48.000

DISTRICT 14

Oak Park (0-6) 15.600 at Grosse Pointe South (4-2) 56.567

Detroit U-D Jesuit (2-4) 31.400 at Grosse Pointe North (3-3) 38.667

Lincoln Park (1-5) 21.767 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (4-1) 56.167

Detroit Renaissance (2-4) 28.333 at Ferndale (4-2) 53.400

REGION 8

DISTRICT 15

Sterling Heights (0-5) 12.200 at Birmingham Seaholm (4-2) 56.333

Birmingham Groves (3-3) 40.333 at Auburn Hills Avondale (3-3) 40.700

Warren Cousino (1-5) 21.567 at Warren Mott (5-1) 56.000

Royal Oak (1-5) 22.333 at Berkley (4-2) 50.900

DISTRICT 16

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (1-5) 25.167 at Port Huron (6-0) 70.400

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (4-2) 48.700 at Fraser (4-2) 49.067

Port Huron Northern (2-3) 34.000 at St Clair Shores Lakeview (4-2) 51.167

Warren De La Salle (2-4) 37.083 at Roseville (4-2) 49.833

Division 3

REGION 9

DISTRICT 17

Greenville (0-5) 10.667 at Muskegon (5-1) 58.333

Petoskey (2-4) 32.833 at Cedar Springs (4-2) 44.167

Gaylord (1-5) 23.000 at Mount Pleasant (5-1) 57.333

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-4) 31.367 at Marquette (5-1) 45.167

DISTRICT 18

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (0-6) 10.000 at Zeeland West (4-1) 52.167

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (2-4) 27.500 at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-3) 35.833

Holland (0-6) 14.667 at Zeeland East (4-2) 46.333

Grand Rapids Northview (1-5) 20.667 at East Grand Rapids (3-3) 39.333

REGION 10

DISTRICT 19

Richland Gull Lake (0-6) 10.000 at St. Joseph (5-1) 56.333

Parma Western (4-2) 37.833 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-2) 41.833

Niles (1-5) 18.667 at Stevensville Lakeshore (4-2) 56.200

Sturgis (3-3) 31.833 at Coldwater (4-2) 43.333

DISTRICT 20

Jackson Northwest (0-5) 10.333 at DeWitt (6-0) 66.833

St. Johns (2-4) 31.333 at Lansing Waverly (3-3) 37.867

Ionia (1-5) 17.500 at Mason (6-0) 60.167

Haslett (2-4) 28.333 at Fowlerville (3-3) 42.400

REGION 11

DISTRICT 21

Linden (4-2) 47.833 — BYE

Holly (1-5) 21.500 at Bay City Western (2-4) 28.833

Clio (0-6) 8.833 at Flint Kearsley (3-3) 44.333

Pontiac (0-6) 15.000 at Bay City Central (3-3) 38.167

DISTRICT 22

Redford Thurston (1-4) 22.000 at Chelsea (6-0) 67.000

Garden City (3-3) 35.833 at South Lyon East (4-2) 50.500

Dearborn Divine Child (2-4) 25.500 at Birmingham Brother Rice (5-1) 62.250

Orchard Lake St Mary's (1-3) 27.083 at Pinckney (4-2) 50.833

REGION 12

DISTRICT 23

Melvindale (2-4) 28.500 at Riverview (6-0) 54.000

Gibraltar Carlson (4-2) 47.433 at River Rouge (4-1) 48.667

Southgate Anderson (2-4) 33.967 at New Boston Huron (5-1) 49.833

Trenton (3-3) 40.167 at Allen Park (4-2) 49.667

DISTRICT 24

Detroit East English (2-4) 22.667 at Eastpointe (6-0) 63.000

Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) 34.000 at Detroit Mumford (3-3) 39.167

Warren Woods Tower (2-4) 28.667 at Detroit King (3-3) 48.667

Harper Woods (2-4) 33.167 at Marysville (5-1) 42.000

Division 4

REGION 13

DISTRICT 25

Cadillac (4-2) 45.500 — BYE

Escanaba (1-2) 18.600 at Alma (2-4) 24.333

Bay City John Glenn (1-5) 14.833 at Ludington (4-2) 37.667

Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) 18.500 at Sault Ste Marie (4-2) 37.467

DISTRICT 26

Fremont (2-4) 23.833 at Spring Lake (4-2) 42.667

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-3) 35.000 at Allendale (3-3) 35.167

Fruitport (2-4) 25.833 at Whitehall (5-1) 38.667

Coopersville (2-4) 26.833 at Sparta (4-2) 36.833

REGION 14

DISTRICT 27

Holland Christian (0-6) 9.333 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0) 58.333

Hamilton (2-4) 26.000 at x-Wyoming Godwin Heights (2-4) 26.000

Wyoming Kelloggsville (1-5) 16.500 at Grand Rapids South Christian (5-1) 54.167

Wayland (1-5) 18.333 at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3) 41.833

DISTRICT 28

Edwardsburg (6-0) 59.667 — BYE

Plainwell (3-2) 38.500 at Vicksburg (4-2) 41.167

Three Rivers (1-5) 21.667 at Hastings (5-1) 47.667

Otsego (2-4) 27.500 at Paw Paw (4-2) 45.667

REGION 15

DISTRICT 29

Owosso (1-5) 18.167 at Williamston (5-1) 54.167

Lake Fenton (2-4) 27.667 at Charlotte (2-4) 28.167

Eaton Rapids (1-5) 21.500 at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3) 34.500

Marshall (2-4) 26.333 at Flint Powers Catholic (2-4) 32.833

DISTRICT 30

Dearborn Heights Annapolis (1-5) 8.833 at Redford Union (5-1) 49.667

Tecumseh (1-4) 25.200 at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2) 31.333

Adrian (0-5) 11.000 at Milan (5-1) 49.167

Romulus (2-3) 23.667 at Carleton Airport (3-3) 34.833

REGION 16

DISTRICT 31

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) 8.167 at Madison Heights Lamphere (6-0) 48.500

Center Line (2-4) 24.667 at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3) 26.500

Hazel Park (1-5) 18.167 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) 48.000

Detroit Henry Ford (3-3) 24.500 at Detroit Country Day (3-2) 43.500

DISTRICT 32

Yale (0-6) 12.333 at North Branch (6-0) 56.667

Imlay City (4-2) 40.167 at Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 47.000

St. Clair (1-5) 23.500 at Ortonville Brandon (5-1) 51.167

Armada (3-3) 36.000 at Goodrich (5-1) 48.667

Division 5

REGION 17

DISTRICT 33

Cheboygan (0-6) 10.667 at Reed City (6-0) 51.433

Ogemaw Heights (3-3) 25.833 at Kingsford (3-2) 28.133

Standish-Sterling (1-5) 17.133 at Kingsley (6-0) 48.167

Hancock (2-3) 20.967 at Gladwin (3-3) 31.333

DISTRICT 34

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) 8.100 at Freeland (5-1) 44.167

Carrollton (2-4) 22.667 at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3) 32.167

Saginaw (0-6) 12.500 at Essexville Garber (5-1) 43.000

Shepherd (2-3) 20.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3) 33.500

REGION 18

DISTRICT 35

Howard City Tri County (2-4) 21.967 at Central Montcalm (4-2) 36.800

Grant (2-3) 25.333 at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4) 27.000

Remus Chippewa Hills (2-4) 23.500 at Muskegon Oakridge (4-2) 33.333

Newaygo (2-4) 24.100 at Big Rapids (3-3) 30.433

DISTRICT 36

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) 62.500 — BYE

Belding (5-1) 41.833 at Hopkins (5-1) 44.000

Comstock Park (1-5) 17.333 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1) 50.833

Lake Odessa Lakewood (3-3) 22.833 at Portland (5-1) 50.167

REGION 19

DISTRICT 37

Berrien Springs (3-3) 28.833 at Lansing Catholic (4-2) 41.000

South Haven (4-2) 35.333 at Dowagiac (3-3) 36.167

Benton Harbor (2-4) 30.667 at x-Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-1) 39.333

Hillsdale (4-2) 34.000 at Olivet (5-1) 39.333

DISTRICT 38

Flat Rock (0-6) 12.667 at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1) 38.833

Whitmore Lake (3-3) 20.333 at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (2-4) 28.000

Dundee (1-5) 15.500 at x-Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (2-1) 29.000

Monroe Jefferson (1-5) 19.833 at Grosse Ile (3-3) 29.000

REGION 20

DISTRICT 39

Bridgeport (1-5) 16.833 at Frankenmuth (6-0) 52.500

Ovid-Elsie (3-3) 25.000 at Almont (2-2) 27.417

Birch Run (1-5) 18.333 at Corunna (3-3) 35.000

Richmond (2-4) 24.167 at Macomb Lutheran North (4-2) 33.000

DISTRICT 40

Detroit Osborn (0-6) 7.833 at Marine City (5-1) 46.833

Detroit Communication Media Arts (3-3) 24.667 at Warren Lincoln (3-3) 30.833

Detroit Cody (1-5) 16.667 at Detroit Denby (3-3) 39.500

Clawson (2-4) 24.167 at St. Clair Shores South Lake (4-2) 36.333

Division 6

REGION 21

DISTRICT 41

Menominee (4-2) 39.000 — BYE

Houghton (2-2) 22.100 at Calumet (2-3) 23.033

Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) 33.967 — BYE

Negaunee (3-3) 22.000 at Gladstone (2-3) 24.933

DISTRICT 42

Kalkaska (0-5) 6.333 at Manistee (4-2) 36.167

Benzie Central (2-4) 23.667 at Grayling (3-3) 26.667

Elk Rapids (1-5) 13.833 at Maple City Glen Lake (4-2) 33.167

Mason County Central (2-4) 19.667 at Boyne City (4-2) 29.333

REGION 22

DISTRICT 43

Shelby (0-6) 9.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-0) 51.333

Harrison (4-2) 31.933 at Sanford Meridian (4-2) 33.333

Hart (1-5) 13.833 at Montague (6-0) 46.333

Kent City (5-1) 30.000 at Clare (6-0) 44.767

DISTRICT 44

Tawas (0-6) 10.333 at Montrose (5-1) 40.500

Chesaning (2-4) 20.500 at Caro (3-3) 22.167

Otisville LakeVille Memorial (1-5) 10.833 at Millington (5-1) 39.500

Pinconning (0-6) 11.467 at Mt. Morris (2-4) 23.833

REGION 23

DISTRICT 45

Fennville (0-6) 10.667 at Buchanan (6-0) 52.833

Comstock (3-3) 26.767 at Niles Brandywine (3-3) 31.667

Watervliet (2-4) 18.833 at Constantine (5-1) 40.667

Parchment (2-4) 21.333 at Coloma (4-2) 32.000

DISTRICT 46

Onsted (0-6) 9.000 at Jonesville (5-1) 38.967

Stockbridge (2-4) 20.000 at Brooklyn Columbia Central (2-4) 20.167

Napoleon (1-5) 12.167 at Michigan Center (3-1) 28.917

Quincy (2-4) 18.033 at Adrian Madison (5-1) 28.167

REGION 24

DISTRICT 47

Lutheran Westland (2-2) 18.083 at Blissfield (6-0) 45.167

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy (3-3) 26.167 at Ida (3-3) 26.667

Detroit Voyageur Prep (2-4) 19.333 at Clinton (5-1) 40.833

Ecorse (2-4) 25.500 at Erie Mason (6-0) 34.500

DISTRICT 48

Southfield Bradford Academy (0-6) 8.000 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-0) 46.833

Flint Hamady (3-3) 23.500 at Detroit Pershing (3-3) 26.000

Algonac (1-5) 16.000 at Detroit Edison (4-2) 34.667

Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) 16.667 at Durand (4-2) 31.500

Division 7

REGION 25

DISTRICT 49

Roscommon (1-4) 11.000 at Charlevoix (6-0) 41.000

Manistique (2-3) 19.700 at Mancelona (2-4) 21.333

L'Anse (1-5) 15.533 at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2) 35.000

Lake City (2-4) 19.100 at Harbor Springs (3-3) 22.500

DISTRICT 50

Farwell (0-6) 11.467 at McBain (6-0) 38.333

Houghton Lake (4-2) 25.767 at Evart (4-2) 28.600

LeRoy Pine River (1-5) 12.667 at Beaverton (5-1) 38.267

St. Louis (2-4) 21.133 at Oscoda (6-0) 31.100

REGION 26

DISTRICT 51

Lakeview (0-6) 6.667 at Ithaca (6-0) 41.667

Morley Stanwood (4-2) 27.000 at Ravenna (3-3) 28.167

Hesperia (4-2) 24.500 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1) 31.167

x-Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (2-4) 24.500 at x-North Muskegon (3-3) 28.167

DISTRICT 52

Vassar (0-6) 8.833 at Hemlock (6-0) 45.667

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (4-2) 26.833 at Bad Axe (4-2) 29.833

Reese (2-4) 20.000 at Cass City (6-0) 36.333

St. Charles (4-2) 21.567 at Sandusky (6-0) 35.000

REGION 27

DISTRICT 53

New Lothrop (6-0) 46.167 — BYE

Byron (1-5) 13.667 at Burton Bendle (2-4) 15.533

Laingsburg (3-3) 21.333 — BYE

Perry (0-6) 7.667 at Bath (3-3) 18.833

DISTRICT 54

New Haven (0-6) 9.500 at Detroit Loyola (5-1) 53.333

Grosse Pointe Liggett (2-4) 17.417 at Clinton Township Clintondale (2-4) 23.167

Madison Heights Madison (0-6) 11.000 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1) 36.167

Detroit Community (1-5) 15.167 at Detroit Central (4-2) 32.000

REGION 28

DISTRICT 55

Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) 6.667 at Schoolcraft (5-1) 39.667

Delton Kellogg (3-3) 22.667 at Bronson (3-2) 26.250

Hartford (0-6) 8.200 at Lawton (5-1) 32.833

Union City (2-4) 15.283 at Homer (4-2) 28.800

DISTRICT 56

Springport (1-3) 9.950 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1) 37.833

Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) 29.833 at Hanover-Horton (4-2) 30.000

Leslie (2-4) 18.867 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-2) 36.833

Manchester (2-4) 19.167 at Grass Lake (4-2) 33.500

Division 8

REGION 29

DISTRICT 57

Rogers City (2-4) 11.833 at Iron Mountain (5-1) 36.933

Gwinn (3-3) 18.867 at East Jordan (3-3) 19.833

Norway (1-4) 11.900 at West Iron County (6-0) 32.600

St. Ignace (1-5) 13.167 at Bark River-Harris (3-2) 22.300

DISTRICT 58

Alcona (0-5) 5.500 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0) 34.333

Frankfort (3-3) 22.167 at Saginaw Nouvel (4-2) 27.967

Coleman (1-4) 10.100 at Beal City (5-1) 32.267

Manton (1-5) 11.167 at Breckenridge (5-1) 32.183

REGION 30

DISTRICT 59

Fulton (0-6) 6.000 at Fowler (4-2) 26.500

White Cloud (2-4) 16.083 at Holton (2-4) 19.167

Blanchard Montabella (1-4) 10.500 at Carson City-Crystal (3-1) 25.500

Saranac (1-5) 11.167 at Potterville (3-3) 20.667

DISTRICT 60

Flint New Standard Academy (0-6) 6.433 at Flint Beecher (5-1) 37.533

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-4) 21.633 at Harbor Beach (3-3) 23.500

Brown City (2-4) 16.267 at Ubly (4-2) 28.500

Marlette (3-3) 20.667 at Unionville-Sebewaing (4-2) 25.833

REGION 31

DISTRICT 61

Centreville (6-0) 34-733 — BYE

Saugatuck (3-3) 21.933 at White Pigeon (3-2) 23.500

Decatur (1-4) 12.333 at Reading (5-1) 32.250

Cassopolis (2-4) 16.800 at Mendon (5-1) 28.400

DISTRICT 62

Addison (6-0) 36.500 — BYE

Morenci (2-4) 18.833 at Dansville (4-2) 25.333

Pittsford (0-6) 9.500 at Sand Creek (5-1) 28.167

East Jackson (1-5) 11.167 at Hudson (3-3) 27.000

REGION 32

DISTRICT 63

Detroit Douglass (0-5) 5.833 at Detroit Southeastern (5-1) 35.833

x-Petersburg Summerfield (1-5) 14.167 at Allen Park Cabrini (2-4) 15.533

Melvindale ABT (1-5) 11.417 at Detroit Leadership Academy (3-3) 26.500

Britton Deerfield (1-5) 14.167 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-2) 23.333

DISTRICT 64

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (0-6) 7.667 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-0) 38.833

Marine City Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 14.000 at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (3-3) 21.700

Mount Clemens (1-3) 7.750 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (5-1) 36.667

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (0-6) 9.600 at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (4-2) 24.533

Missing from action

Schools that have opted out of the playoffs: Allegan, Bessemer, Burton Bentley, Concord, Mattawan, Memphis, Three Oaks River Valley, Utica, Wyoming Lee.