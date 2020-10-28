Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, first round

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Novi at Brighton

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

Detroit Western at Dearborn Fordson

Goricki: Dearborn Fordson

Beard: Detroit Western

Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson

Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson

Dearborn at Monroe

Goricki: Dearborn

Beard: Monroe

Coughlin: Monroe

Yuhas: Monroe

Troy Athens at Southfield A&T

Goricki: Southfield A&T

Beard: Southfield A&T

Coughlin: Southfield A&T

Yuhas: Southfield A&T

Utica Eisenhower at

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Romeo at New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Goricki: Romeo

Beard: Romeo

Coughlin: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Yuhas: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Ypsilanti at Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Goricki: Ypsilanti

Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Temperance Bedford at Livonia Franklin

Goricki: Livonia Franklin

Beard: Temperance Bedford

Coughlin: Livonia Franklin

Yuhas: Livonia Franklin

Oak Park at Grosse Pointe South

Goricki: Grosse Pointe South

Beard: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)

Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)

Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South

Birmingham Groves at Auburn Hills Avondale

Goricki: Birmingham Groves

Beard: Auburn Hills Avondale

Coughlin: Birmingham Groves

Yuhas: Birmingham Groves

Warren De La Salle at Roseville

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Dearborn Divine Child at

Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)

Gibraltar Carlson at River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Trenton at Allen Park

Goricki: Allen Park

Beard: Allen Park

Coughlin: Allen Park

Yuhas: Allen Park

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 62-26 overall, 6-0 best bets

Beard: 12-3 last week, 61-27 overall, 6-0 best bets

Coughlin: 13-2 last week, 65-23 overall, 6-0 best bets

Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 60-28 overall, 6-0 best bets