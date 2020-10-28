Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, first round
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the first round of the high school football playoffs.
Novi at Brighton
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Coughlin: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
Detroit Western at Dearborn Fordson
Goricki: Dearborn Fordson
Beard: Detroit Western
Coughlin: Dearborn Fordson
Yuhas: Dearborn Fordson
Dearborn at Monroe
Goricki: Dearborn
Beard: Monroe
Coughlin: Monroe
Yuhas: Monroe
Troy Athens at Southfield A&T
Goricki: Southfield A&T
Beard: Southfield A&T
Coughlin: Southfield A&T
Yuhas: Southfield A&T
Utica Eisenhower at
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Beard: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Coughlin: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
Romeo at New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Goricki: Romeo
Beard: Romeo
Coughlin: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Yuhas: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Waterford Mott at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Ypsilanti at Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Goricki: Ypsilanti
Beard: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Coughlin: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Crestwood
Temperance Bedford at Livonia Franklin
Goricki: Livonia Franklin
Beard: Temperance Bedford
Coughlin: Livonia Franklin
Yuhas: Livonia Franklin
Oak Park at Grosse Pointe South
Goricki: Grosse Pointe South
Beard: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)
Coughlin: Grosse Pointe South (best bet)
Yuhas: Grosse Pointe South
For subscribers: Livonia Stevenson's Woodall eyes 2,000-yard rushing mark amid COVID-curtailed year
For subscribers: Prep football playoff preview: Breaking down Divisions 5-8
More: Prep notebook: Teams look to keep COVID at bay with playoffs on the way
Birmingham Groves at Auburn Hills Avondale
Goricki: Birmingham Groves
Beard: Auburn Hills Avondale
Coughlin: Birmingham Groves
Yuhas: Birmingham Groves
Warren De La Salle at Roseville
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Dearborn Divine Child at
Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice (best bet)
Gibraltar Carlson at River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Trenton at Allen Park
Goricki: Allen Park
Beard: Allen Park
Coughlin: Allen Park
Yuhas: Allen Park
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 62-26 overall, 6-0 best bets
Beard: 12-3 last week, 61-27 overall, 6-0 best bets
Coughlin: 13-2 last week, 65-23 overall, 6-0 best bets
Yuhas: 12-3 last week, 60-28 overall, 6-0 best bets