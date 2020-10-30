SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Playoffs Week 1

Detroit News staff
Division 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Holland West Ottawa (0-5) at Rockford (4-0), Noon, Saturday

East Kentwood (2-3) at Hudsonville (4-2), 2 Saturday

Grandville 61, Grand Haven 26

Grand Rapids Union (1-5) at Traverse City West (5-1), 1 Saturday

DISTRICT 2

Saline 59, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7

Ann Arbor Huron 23, Kalamazoo Central 19

Grand Ledge 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Holt 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 19

REGION 2

DISTRICT 3

White Lake Lakeland (6-0) — BYE

Howell 21, Hartland 16

Detroit CC 41, Walled Lake Northern 3

Novi 41, Brighton 27

DISTRICT 4

Clarkston 21, Oxford 7

Grand Blanc 28, Lake Orion 14

Rochester Adams 39, Rochester 7

Davison 47, Lapeer 6

REGION 3

DISTRICT 5

Canton 42, Wayne Memorial 8

Livonia Stevenson 49, Westland John Glenn 13

Belleville 47, Plymouth 3

Northville 37, Salem 14

DISTRICT 6

Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0), 2 Saturday

Detroit Western (5-1) at Dearborn Fordson (4-2), Noon Saturday

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Taylor 7

Dearborn 20, Monroe 15

REGION 4

DISTRICT 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 41, Farmington 15

Southfield A&T 62, Troy Athens 6

West Bloomfield 42, Utica Ford 0

Troy 29, Bloomfield Hills 14

DISTRICT 8

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) — BYE

Chippewa Valley 21, Utica Eisenhower 14

Macomb Dakota 43, Mac. L'Anse Creuse North 6

Romeo 20, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 6

Division 2

REGION 5

DISTRICT 9

Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Wyoming 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 24, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 6

Caledonia 21, Jenison 14

Lowell 35, Byron Center 28

DISTRICT 10

East Lansing (6-0) — BYE

Portage Central 28, Jackson 12

Portage Northern 64, Battle Creek Central 24

Okemos (0-6) at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2), 1 Saturday

REGION 6

DISTRICT 11

Midland 44, Alpena 0

Flushing (2-4) at Midland Dow (4-2), 1 Saturday

Traverse City Central 60, Saginaw Heritage 6

Swartz Creek 28, Flint Carmen-Ainsworth 6

DISTRICT 12

Fenton 36, Walled Lake Central 3

North Farmington 44, Waterford Kettering 13

Walled Lake Western 14, Waterford Mott 13

REGION 7

DISTRICT 13

Livonia Churchill (4-2) — BYE

Dexter 56, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Ypsilanti 21, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 7

Livonia Franklin 35, Bedford 14

DISTRICT 14

Oak Park 35, Grosse Pointe South 27

U-D Jesuit 28, Grosse Pointe North 0

Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Lincoln Park 7

Detroit Renaissance 20, Ferndale 14

REGION 8

DISTRICT 15

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Sterling Heights 6 

Birmingham Groves 36, Auburn Hills Avondale 0

Warren Mott 47, Warren Cousino 0

Berkley 23, Royal Oak 14

DISTRICT 16

Port Huron 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 35, Fraser 9

SCS Lakeview 17, Port Huron Northern 0

Warren De La Salle 58, Roseville 14

Division 3

REGION 9

DISTRICT 17

Greenville (0-5) at Muskegon (5-1), 1 Saturday

Cedar Springs 52, Petoskey 8

Mount Pleasant 1, Gaylord 0 (Forfeit)

Musk. Reeths-Puffer (2-4) at Marquette (5-1), 2 Saturday

DISTRICT 18

Zeeland West 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

M’ville Thornapple Kellogg 56, GR Kenowa Hills 14

Holland (0-6) at Zeeland East (4-2), 7 Saturday

East Grand Rapids 36, Grand Rapids Northview 7

REGION 10

DISTRICT 19

St. Joseph 41, Richland Gull Lake 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek 30, Parma Western 13

Stevensville Lakeshore 44, Niles 6

Coldwater 40, Sturgis 14

DISTRICT 20

DeWitt 55, Jackson Northwest 0

Lansing Waverly 39, St. Johns 7

Mason 41, Ionia 0

Fowlerville 10, Haslett 0

REGION 11

DISTRICT 21

Linden (4-2) — BYE

Bay City Western 35, Holly 7

Flint Kearsley 61, Clio 0

Bay City Central 64, Pontiac 0

DISTRICT 22

Chelsea 40, Redford Thurston 0

South Lyon East 41, Garden City 0

Birm. Brother Rice 29, Dearborn Divine Child 7

Orchard Lake St Mary's 38, Pinckney 14

REGION 12

DISTRICT 23

Riverview 59, Melvindale 6

River Rouge 21, Gibraltar Carlson 0

New Boston Huron 42, Southgate Anderson 14

Allen Park 18, Trenton 7

DISTRICT 24

Eastpointe 64, Detroit East English 0

Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) at Detroit Mumford (3-3), 6 Saturday

Detroit King 59, Warren Woods Tower 14

Marysville 27, Harper Woods 12

Division 4

REGION 13

DISTRICT 25

Cadillac (4-2) — BYE

Escanaba (1-2) at Alma (2-4), 11 a.m. Saturday

Bay City John Glenn (1-5) at Ludington (4-2), 6:30 Fri.

Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) at Sault Ste Marie (4-2), 2 Saturday

DISTRICT 26

Spring Lake 48, Fremont 0

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 42, Allendale 0

Whitehall 46, Fruitport 8

Coopersville 26, Sparta 14

REGION 14

DISTRICT 27

H’ville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 7

Hamilton 10, Wyoming Godwin Heights 7

GR South Christian 56, Wyoming Kelloggsville 0

Wayland (1-5) at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3)

DISTRICT 28

Edwardsburg (6-0) — BYE

Vicksburg 17, Plainwell 12

Hastings 58, Three Rivers 0

Paw Paw 40, Otsego 7

REGION 15

DISTRICT 29

Williamston 1, Owosso 0 (Forfeit)

Lake Fenton 36, Charlotte 34

Eaton Rapids (1-5) at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3)

Marshall 35, Flint Powers Catholic 32

DISTRICT 30

DH Annapolis (1-5) at Redford Union (5-1), 1 Saturday

Tecumseh (1-4) at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2)

Milan 1, Adrian 0 (Forfeit)

Romulus (2-3) at Carleton Airport (3-3)

REGION 16

DISTRICT 31

BH Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) at MH Lamphere (6-0)

Center Line (2-4) at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3)

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 59, Hazel Park 0

Detroit Country Day 41, Detroit Henry Ford 12

DISTRICT 32

Yale (0-6) at North Branch (6-0)

Imlay City (4-2) at Croswell-Lexington (5-1)

Ortonville Brandon 57, St. Clair 0

Goodrich 27, Armada 14

Division 5

REGION 17

DISTRICT 33

Reed City 44, Cheboygan 6

Ogemaw Heights (3-3) at Kingsford (3-2), 1 Saturday

Kingsley 38, Standish-Sterling 13

Hancock (2-3) at Gladwin (3-3), 1 Saturday

DISTRICT 34

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) at Freeland (5-1)

Carrollton (2-4) at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3)

Essexville Garber 49, Saginaw 0 

Shepherd (2-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3)

REGION 18

DISTRICT 35

Howard City Tri County (2-4) at Central Montcalm (4-2)

Grant (2-3) at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4)

Muskegon Oakridge 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 6

Newaygo (2-4) at Big Rapids (3-3), 1 Saturday

DISTRICT 36

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) — BYE

Belding (5-1) at Hopkins (5-1), 1 Saturday

Comstock Park (1-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1)

Portland 51, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7

REGION 19

DISTRICT 37

Lansing Catholic 42, Berrien Springs 6

South Haven 34, Dowagiac 7

Benton Harbor (2-4) at x-Kala. Hackett Cath. Prep (5-1)

Olivet 20, Hillsdale 17

DISTRICT 38

Flat Rock (0-6) at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)

Whitmore Lake (3-3) at Dear. Heights Robichaud (2-4)

Dundee 14, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3

Monroe Jefferson (1-5) at Grosse Ile (3-3)

REGION 20

DISTRICT 39

Frankenmuth 55, Bridgeport 12

Almont 34, Ovid-Elsie 0

Corunna 57, Birch Run 6

Richmond 38, Macomb Lutheran North 7

DISTRICT 40

Marine City 44, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit CMA (3-3) at Warren Lincoln (3-3)

Detroit Denby 34, Detroit Cody 0

Clawson (2-4) at St. Clair Shores South Lake (4-2)

Division 6

REGION 21

DISTRICT 41

Menominee (4-2) — BYE

Houghton (2-2) at Calumet (2-3), 1 Saturday

Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) — BYE

Negaunee 28, Gladstone 14

DISTRICT 42

Kalkaska (0-5) at Manistee (4-2)

Benzie Central (2-4) at Grayling (3-3)

Maple City Glen Lake 50, Elk Rapids 8

Mason County Central (2-4) at Boyne City (4-2)

REGION 22

DISTRICT 43

Shelby (0-6) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-0)

Harrison (4-2) at Sanford Meridian (4-2)

Montague 75, Hart 0

Clare 41, Kent City 6

DISTRICT 44

Tawas (0-6) at Montrose (5-1)

Chesaning (2-4) at Caro (3-3)

Millington 48, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 0

Pinconning (0-6) at Mt. Morris (2-4)

REGION 23

DISTRICT 45

Buchanan 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)

Comstock (3-3) at Niles Brandywine (3-3)

Watervliet (2-4) at Constantine (5-1), 1 Saturday

Parchment (2-4) at Coloma (4-2)

DISTRICT 46

Jonesville 48, Onsted 41

Stockbridge 36, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28

Michigan Center 54, Napoleon 16

Adrian Madison 34, Quincy 30

REGION 24

DISTRICT 47

Blissfield 63, Lutheran Westland 0

Ida 56, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 12

Clinton 59, Detroit Voyageur Prep 20

Erie Mason 56, Ecorse 0

DISTRICT 48

War. Mic. Colle. 42, South. Bradford Academy 0

Flint Hamady (3-3) at Detroit Pershing (3-3), 2 Saturday

Algonac (1-5) at Detroit Edison (4-2), 2 Saturday

Durand 50, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Division 7

REGION 25

DISTRICT 49

Roscommon (1-4) at Charlevoix (6-0)

Mancelona 36, Manistique 12

L'Anse (1-5) at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2), 6 Saturday

Lake City (2-4) at Harbor Springs (3-3), 1 Saturday

DISTRICT 50

McBain 1, Farwell 0 (Forfeit)

Evart 23, Houghton Lake 18

Beaverton 35, LeRoy Pine River 0

Oscoda 54, St. Louis 0

REGION 26

DISTRICT 51

Ithaca 1, Lakeview 0 (Forfeit)

Ravenna  31, Morley Stanwood 0

Hesperia (4-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1)

x-GR NorthPointe Christian (2-4) at x-N. Muskegon (3-3)

DISTRICT 52

Vassar (0-6) at Hemlock (6-0)

Bad Axe 19, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 12

Reese (2-4) at Cass City (6-0)

Sandusky 54, St. Charles 0

REGION 27

DISTRICT 53

New Lothrop (6-0) — BYE

Burton Bendle 38, Byron 23

Laingsburg (3-3) — BYE

Bath 42, Perry 24

DISTRICT 54

New Haven (0-6) at Detroit Loyola (5-1), 7 Saturday

Clinton Township Clintondale 46, GP Liggett 14

MH Madison (0-6) at M. Heights Bishop Foley (5-1), 1 Saturday

Detroit Central 26, Detroit Community 22

REGION 28

DISTRICT 55

Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) at Schoolcraft (5-1)

Delton Kellogg (3-3) at Bronson (3-2)

Lawton 48, Hartford 7

Homer 40, Union City 6

DISTRICT 56

Springport (1-3) at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1)

Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) at Hanover-Horton (4-2)

Leslie (2-4) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-2)

Manchester (2-4) at Grass Lake (4-2)

Division 8

REGION 29

DISTRICT 57

Rogers City (2-4) at Iron Mountain (5-1), Noon Saturday

Gwinn 24, East Jordan 20

Norway (1-4) at West Iron County (6-0), 6 Fri.

Bark River-Harris 54, St. Ignace 20

DISTRICT 58

Johannesburg-Lewiston 49, Alcona 16

Frankfort 1, at Saginaw Nouvel 0 (Forfeit)

Beal City 56, Coleman 0

Manton (1-5) at Breckenridge (5-1)

REGION 30

DISTRICT 59

Fowler 19, Fulton 0

Holton 23, White Cloud 17

Carson City-Crystal 42, Blanchard Montabella 0

Saranac 14, Potterville 0

DISTRICT 60

Flint Beecher 41, Flint New Standard Academy 0

Sag. Mich. Lut. Semin. (2-4) at Har. Beach (3-3), 1:30 Saturday

Ubly 42, Brown City 8

Unionville-Sebewaing 57, Marlette 14

REGION 31

DISTRICT 61

Centreville (6-0) — BYE

White Pigeon 24, Saugatuck 0

Reading 54, Decatur 6

Mendon 28, Cassopolis 6

DISTRICT 62

Addison (6-0) — BYE

Dansville 35, Morenci 14

Sand Creek 54, Pittsford 0

Hudson 42, East Jackson 13

REGION 32

DISTRICT 63

Detroit Southeastern 61, Detroit Douglass 0

Petersburg Summerfield 41, AP Cabrini 0

Melv. ABT (1-5) at Detroit Leadership Acad. (3-3), 1 Saturday

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 58, Britton Deerfield 26

DISTRICT 64

RH Lutheran NW (0-6) at Clark. Everest Colle. (6-0), 1 Saturday

MC Cardinal Mooney (2-3) at SH Parkway (3-3), 1 Saturday

Mount Clemens (1-3) at AH Oakland Christian (5-1), 2 Saturday

Waterford Lakes (0-6) at Royal Oak Shrine (4-2), 6:30 Saturday

