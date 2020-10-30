Detroit News high school football scoreboard: Playoffs Week 1
Division 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Holland West Ottawa (0-5) at Rockford (4-0), Noon, Saturday
East Kentwood (2-3) at Hudsonville (4-2), 2 Saturday
Grandville 61, Grand Haven 26
Grand Rapids Union (1-5) at Traverse City West (5-1), 1 Saturday
DISTRICT 2
Saline 59, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7
Ann Arbor Huron 23, Kalamazoo Central 19
Grand Ledge 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Holt 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 19
REGION 2
DISTRICT 3
White Lake Lakeland (6-0) — BYE
Howell 21, Hartland 16
Detroit CC 41, Walled Lake Northern 3
Novi 41, Brighton 27
DISTRICT 4
Clarkston 21, Oxford 7
Grand Blanc 28, Lake Orion 14
Rochester Adams 39, Rochester 7
Davison 47, Lapeer 6
REGION 3
DISTRICT 5
Canton 42, Wayne Memorial 8
Livonia Stevenson 49, Westland John Glenn 13
Belleville 47, Plymouth 3
Northville 37, Salem 14
DISTRICT 6
Dearborn Edsel Ford (1-5) at Detroit Cass Tech (6-0), 2 Saturday
Detroit Western (5-1) at Dearborn Fordson (4-2), Noon Saturday
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Taylor 7
Dearborn 20, Monroe 15
REGION 4
DISTRICT 7
Sterling Heights Stevenson 41, Farmington 15
Southfield A&T 62, Troy Athens 6
West Bloomfield 42, Utica Ford 0
Troy 29, Bloomfield Hills 14
DISTRICT 8
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) — BYE
Chippewa Valley 21, Utica Eisenhower 14
Macomb Dakota 43, Mac. L'Anse Creuse North 6
Romeo 20, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 6
Division 2
REGION 5
DISTRICT 9
Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Wyoming 6
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 24, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 6
Caledonia 21, Jenison 14
Lowell 35, Byron Center 28
DISTRICT 10
East Lansing (6-0) — BYE
Portage Central 28, Jackson 12
Portage Northern 64, Battle Creek Central 24
Okemos (0-6) at Battle Creek Lakeview (4-2), 1 Saturday
REGION 6
DISTRICT 11
Midland 44, Alpena 0
Flushing (2-4) at Midland Dow (4-2), 1 Saturday
Traverse City Central 60, Saginaw Heritage 6
Swartz Creek 28, Flint Carmen-Ainsworth 6
DISTRICT 12
Fenton 36, Walled Lake Central 3
North Farmington 44, Waterford Kettering 13
Walled Lake Western 14, Waterford Mott 13
REGION 7
DISTRICT 13
Livonia Churchill (4-2) — BYE
Dexter 56, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Ypsilanti 21, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 7
Livonia Franklin 35, Bedford 14
DISTRICT 14
Oak Park 35, Grosse Pointe South 27
U-D Jesuit 28, Grosse Pointe North 0
Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Lincoln Park 7
Detroit Renaissance 20, Ferndale 14
REGION 8
DISTRICT 15
Birmingham Seaholm 42, Sterling Heights 6
Birmingham Groves 36, Auburn Hills Avondale 0
Warren Mott 47, Warren Cousino 0
Berkley 23, Royal Oak 14
DISTRICT 16
Port Huron 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 13
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 35, Fraser 9
SCS Lakeview 17, Port Huron Northern 0
Warren De La Salle 58, Roseville 14
Division 3
REGION 9
DISTRICT 17
Greenville (0-5) at Muskegon (5-1), 1 Saturday
Cedar Springs 52, Petoskey 8
Mount Pleasant 1, Gaylord 0 (Forfeit)
Musk. Reeths-Puffer (2-4) at Marquette (5-1), 2 Saturday
DISTRICT 18
Zeeland West 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12
M’ville Thornapple Kellogg 56, GR Kenowa Hills 14
Holland (0-6) at Zeeland East (4-2), 7 Saturday
East Grand Rapids 36, Grand Rapids Northview 7
REGION 10
DISTRICT 19
St. Joseph 41, Richland Gull Lake 14
Battle Creek Harper Creek 30, Parma Western 13
Stevensville Lakeshore 44, Niles 6
Coldwater 40, Sturgis 14
DISTRICT 20
DeWitt 55, Jackson Northwest 0
Lansing Waverly 39, St. Johns 7
Mason 41, Ionia 0
Fowlerville 10, Haslett 0
REGION 11
DISTRICT 21
Linden (4-2) — BYE
Bay City Western 35, Holly 7
Flint Kearsley 61, Clio 0
Bay City Central 64, Pontiac 0
DISTRICT 22
Chelsea 40, Redford Thurston 0
South Lyon East 41, Garden City 0
Birm. Brother Rice 29, Dearborn Divine Child 7
Orchard Lake St Mary's 38, Pinckney 14
REGION 12
DISTRICT 23
Riverview 59, Melvindale 6
River Rouge 21, Gibraltar Carlson 0
New Boston Huron 42, Southgate Anderson 14
Allen Park 18, Trenton 7
DISTRICT 24
Eastpointe 64, Detroit East English 0
Warren Fitzgerald (4-2) at Detroit Mumford (3-3), 6 Saturday
Detroit King 59, Warren Woods Tower 14
Marysville 27, Harper Woods 12
Division 4
REGION 13
DISTRICT 25
Cadillac (4-2) — BYE
Escanaba (1-2) at Alma (2-4), 11 a.m. Saturday
Bay City John Glenn (1-5) at Ludington (4-2), 6:30 Fri.
Saginaw Arthur Hill (1-5) at Sault Ste Marie (4-2), 2 Saturday
DISTRICT 26
Spring Lake 48, Fremont 0
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 42, Allendale 0
Whitehall 46, Fruitport 8
Coopersville 26, Sparta 14
REGION 14
DISTRICT 27
H’ville Unity Christian 57, Holland Christian 7
Hamilton 10, Wyoming Godwin Heights 7
GR South Christian 56, Wyoming Kelloggsville 0
Wayland (1-5) at Grand Rapids Christian (3-3)
DISTRICT 28
Edwardsburg (6-0) — BYE
Vicksburg 17, Plainwell 12
Hastings 58, Three Rivers 0
Paw Paw 40, Otsego 7
REGION 15
DISTRICT 29
Williamston 1, Owosso 0 (Forfeit)
Lake Fenton 36, Charlotte 34
Eaton Rapids (1-5) at Battle Creek Pennfield (3-3)
Marshall 35, Flint Powers Catholic 32
DISTRICT 30
DH Annapolis (1-5) at Redford Union (5-1), 1 Saturday
Tecumseh (1-4) at Livonia Clarenceville (4-2)
Milan 1, Adrian 0 (Forfeit)
Romulus (2-3) at Carleton Airport (3-3)
REGION 16
DISTRICT 31
BH Cranbrook Kingswood (0-4) at MH Lamphere (6-0)
Center Line (2-4) at Harper Woods Chandler Park (3-3)
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 59, Hazel Park 0
Detroit Country Day 41, Detroit Henry Ford 12
DISTRICT 32
Yale (0-6) at North Branch (6-0)
Imlay City (4-2) at Croswell-Lexington (5-1)
Ortonville Brandon 57, St. Clair 0
Goodrich 27, Armada 14
Division 5
REGION 17
DISTRICT 33
Reed City 44, Cheboygan 6
Ogemaw Heights (3-3) at Kingsford (3-2), 1 Saturday
Kingsley 38, Standish-Sterling 13
Hancock (2-3) at Gladwin (3-3), 1 Saturday
DISTRICT 34
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (1-4) at Freeland (5-1)
Carrollton (2-4) at Midland Bullock Creek (3-3)
Essexville Garber 49, Saginaw 0
Shepherd (2-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (3-3)
REGION 18
DISTRICT 35
Howard City Tri County (2-4) at Central Montcalm (4-2)
Grant (2-3) at Muskegon Orchard View (2-4)
Muskegon Oakridge 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 6
Newaygo (2-4) at Big Rapids (3-3), 1 Saturday
DISTRICT 36
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) — BYE
Belding (5-1) at Hopkins (5-1), 1 Saturday
Comstock Park (1-5) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-1)
Portland 51, Lake Odessa Lakewood 7
REGION 19
DISTRICT 37
Lansing Catholic 42, Berrien Springs 6
South Haven 34, Dowagiac 7
Benton Harbor (2-4) at x-Kala. Hackett Cath. Prep (5-1)
Olivet 20, Hillsdale 17
DISTRICT 38
Flat Rock (0-6) at Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
Whitmore Lake (3-3) at Dear. Heights Robichaud (2-4)
Dundee 14, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3
Monroe Jefferson (1-5) at Grosse Ile (3-3)
REGION 20
DISTRICT 39
Frankenmuth 55, Bridgeport 12
Almont 34, Ovid-Elsie 0
Corunna 57, Birch Run 6
Richmond 38, Macomb Lutheran North 7
DISTRICT 40
Marine City 44, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit CMA (3-3) at Warren Lincoln (3-3)
Detroit Denby 34, Detroit Cody 0
Clawson (2-4) at St. Clair Shores South Lake (4-2)
Division 6
REGION 21
DISTRICT 41
Menominee (4-2) — BYE
Houghton (2-2) at Calumet (2-3), 1 Saturday
Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) — BYE
Negaunee 28, Gladstone 14
DISTRICT 42
Kalkaska (0-5) at Manistee (4-2)
Benzie Central (2-4) at Grayling (3-3)
Maple City Glen Lake 50, Elk Rapids 8
Mason County Central (2-4) at Boyne City (4-2)
REGION 22
DISTRICT 43
Shelby (0-6) at Muskegon Catholic Central (6-0)
Harrison (4-2) at Sanford Meridian (4-2)
Montague 75, Hart 0
Clare 41, Kent City 6
DISTRICT 44
Tawas (0-6) at Montrose (5-1)
Chesaning (2-4) at Caro (3-3)
Millington 48, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 0
Pinconning (0-6) at Mt. Morris (2-4)
REGION 23
DISTRICT 45
Buchanan 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)
Comstock (3-3) at Niles Brandywine (3-3)
Watervliet (2-4) at Constantine (5-1), 1 Saturday
Parchment (2-4) at Coloma (4-2)
DISTRICT 46
Jonesville 48, Onsted 41
Stockbridge 36, Brooklyn Columbia Central 28
Michigan Center 54, Napoleon 16
Adrian Madison 34, Quincy 30
REGION 24
DISTRICT 47
Blissfield 63, Lutheran Westland 0
Ida 56, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 12
Clinton 59, Detroit Voyageur Prep 20
Erie Mason 56, Ecorse 0
DISTRICT 48
War. Mic. Colle. 42, South. Bradford Academy 0
Flint Hamady (3-3) at Detroit Pershing (3-3), 2 Saturday
Algonac (1-5) at Detroit Edison (4-2), 2 Saturday
Durand 50, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0
Division 7
REGION 25
DISTRICT 49
Roscommon (1-4) at Charlevoix (6-0)
Mancelona 36, Manistique 12
L'Anse (1-5) at Traverse City St. Francis (4-2), 6 Saturday
Lake City (2-4) at Harbor Springs (3-3), 1 Saturday
DISTRICT 50
McBain 1, Farwell 0 (Forfeit)
Evart 23, Houghton Lake 18
Beaverton 35, LeRoy Pine River 0
Oscoda 54, St. Louis 0
REGION 26
DISTRICT 51
Ithaca 1, Lakeview 0 (Forfeit)
Ravenna 31, Morley Stanwood 0
Hesperia (4-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-1)
x-GR NorthPointe Christian (2-4) at x-N. Muskegon (3-3)
DISTRICT 52
Vassar (0-6) at Hemlock (6-0)
Bad Axe 19, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 12
Reese (2-4) at Cass City (6-0)
Sandusky 54, St. Charles 0
REGION 27
DISTRICT 53
New Lothrop (6-0) — BYE
Burton Bendle 38, Byron 23
Laingsburg (3-3) — BYE
Bath 42, Perry 24
DISTRICT 54
New Haven (0-6) at Detroit Loyola (5-1), 7 Saturday
Clinton Township Clintondale 46, GP Liggett 14
MH Madison (0-6) at M. Heights Bishop Foley (5-1), 1 Saturday
Detroit Central 26, Detroit Community 22
REGION 28
DISTRICT 55
Galesburg-Augusta (0-5) at Schoolcraft (5-1)
Delton Kellogg (3-3) at Bronson (3-2)
Lawton 48, Hartford 7
Homer 40, Union City 6
DISTRICT 56
Springport (1-3) at Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-1)
Jackson Lumen Christi (2-4) at Hanover-Horton (4-2)
Leslie (2-4) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-2)
Manchester (2-4) at Grass Lake (4-2)
Division 8
REGION 29
DISTRICT 57
Rogers City (2-4) at Iron Mountain (5-1), Noon Saturday
Gwinn 24, East Jordan 20
Norway (1-4) at West Iron County (6-0), 6 Fri.
Bark River-Harris 54, St. Ignace 20
DISTRICT 58
Johannesburg-Lewiston 49, Alcona 16
Frankfort 1, at Saginaw Nouvel 0 (Forfeit)
Beal City 56, Coleman 0
Manton (1-5) at Breckenridge (5-1)
REGION 30
DISTRICT 59
Fowler 19, Fulton 0
Holton 23, White Cloud 17
Carson City-Crystal 42, Blanchard Montabella 0
Saranac 14, Potterville 0
DISTRICT 60
Flint Beecher 41, Flint New Standard Academy 0
Sag. Mich. Lut. Semin. (2-4) at Har. Beach (3-3), 1:30 Saturday
Ubly 42, Brown City 8
Unionville-Sebewaing 57, Marlette 14
REGION 31
DISTRICT 61
Centreville (6-0) — BYE
White Pigeon 24, Saugatuck 0
Reading 54, Decatur 6
Mendon 28, Cassopolis 6
DISTRICT 62
Addison (6-0) — BYE
Dansville 35, Morenci 14
Sand Creek 54, Pittsford 0
Hudson 42, East Jackson 13
REGION 32
DISTRICT 63
Detroit Southeastern 61, Detroit Douglass 0
Petersburg Summerfield 41, AP Cabrini 0
Melv. ABT (1-5) at Detroit Leadership Acad. (3-3), 1 Saturday
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 58, Britton Deerfield 26
DISTRICT 64
RH Lutheran NW (0-6) at Clark. Everest Colle. (6-0), 1 Saturday
MC Cardinal Mooney (2-3) at SH Parkway (3-3), 1 Saturday
Mount Clemens (1-3) at AH Oakland Christian (5-1), 2 Saturday
Waterford Lakes (0-6) at Royal Oak Shrine (4-2), 6:30 Saturday