Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District semifinals
Here is a schedule of games for the district semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with their playoff points. Dates and times will be added as they become available.
Division 1
Region 1
Hudsonville (5-2) 51.567 at Rockford (5-0) 69.500
Traverse City West (6-1) 53.167 at Grandville (6-1) 62.067
Ann Arbor Huron (3-2) 31.000 at Saline (6-1)
Holt (3-3) 38.167 at Grand Ledge (5-2) 51.100
Region 2
Howell (4-3) 42.000 at White Lake Lakeland (6-0) 64.167
Novi (3-4) 35.000 at Detroit Catholic Central (7-0) 61.917
Grand Blanc (6-1) 60.667 at Clarkston (7-0) 75.333
Rochester Adams (3-4) 36.167 at Davison (7-0)
Region 3
Livonia Stevenson (4-3) 44.000 at Canton (7-0)
Northville (5-2) 57.000 at Belleville (7-0)
Dearborn Fordson (5-2) 54.167 at Detroit Cass Tech (7-0)
Dearborn (3-4) 32.000 at Brownstown Woodhaven (6-1) 59.267
Region 4
Southfield A&T (3-3) 39.000 at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Troy (4-3) 34.867 at West Bloomfield (6-1) 64.167
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-3) 39.000 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) 71.900
Romeo (3-4) 36.200 at Macomb Dakota (6-1) 67.733
Division 2
Region 1
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 59.333 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-0) 62.667
Caledonia (3-4) 37.167 at Lowell (4-3) 39.333
Portage Central (3-4) 34.033 at East Lansing (6-0) 69.900
Battle Creek Lakeview (5-2) 49.733 at Portage Northern (6-1) 54.733
Region 2
Midland Dow (5-2) 45.000 at Midland (7-0) 62.500
Swartz Creek (5-2) 47.833 at Traverse City Central (6-1) 58.167
North Farmington (4-3) 44.000 at Fenton (7-0) 67.667
Walled Lake Western (5-2) 46.067 at South Lyon (5-2) 49.200
Region 3
Dexter (5-2) 47.333 at Livonia Churchill (4-2) 55.167
Ypsilanti Community (4-3) 35.167 at Livonia Franklin (4-3) 48.000
Oak Park (1-6) 15.600 at U-D Jesuit (3-4) 31.400
Detroit Renaissance (3-4) 28.333 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (5-1) 56.167
Region 4
Birmingham Groves (4-3) 40.333 at Birmingham Seaholm (5-2) 56.333
Berkley (5-2) 50.900 at Warren Mott (6-1) 56.000
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-2) 48.700 at Port Huron (7-0) 70.400
Warren De La Salle (3-4) 37.083 at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-2) 51.167
Division 3
Region 1
Cedar Springs (5-2) 44.167 at Muskegon (6-1) 58.333
Marquette (6-1) 45.167 at Mount Pleasant (6-1) 57.333
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (4-3) 35.833 at Zeeland West (5-1) 52.167
Holland (1-6) 14.667 at East Grand Rapids (4-3) 39.333
Region 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek (5-2) 41.833 at St. Joseph (6-1) 56.333
Coldwater (5-2) 43.333 at Stevensville Lakeshore (5-2) 56.200
Lansing Waverly (4-3) 37.867 at DeWitt (7-0) 66.833
Fowlerville (4-3) 42.400 at Mason (7-0) 60.167
Region 3
Bay City Western (4-3) 28.833 at Linden (4-2) 47.833
Bay City Central (2-5) 38.167 at Flint Kearsley (4-3) 44.333
South Lyon East (5-2) 50.500 at Chelsea (7-0) 67.000
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-3) 27.083 at Birmingham Hills Brother Rice (6-1) 62.250, at Lawrence Tech University (Southfield)
Region 4
River Rouge (5-1) 48.667 at Riverview (7-0) 54.000
Allen Park (5-2) 49.667 at New Boston Huron (6-1) 49.833
Warren Fitzgerald (5-2) 34.000 at Eastpointe (7-0) 63.000
Marysville (6-1) 42.000 at Detroit King (4-3) 48.667
Division 4
Region 1
Alma (3-4) 24.333 at Cadillac (4-2) 45.500
Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) 37.467 at Ludington (5-2) 37.667
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (4-3) 35.000 at Spring Lake (5-2) 42.667
Coopersville (3-4) 26.833 at Whitehall (6-1) 38.667
Region 2
Hamilton (3-4) 26.000 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 58.333
Grand Rapids Christian (4-3) 41.833 at Grand Rapids South Christian (6-1) 54.167
Vicksburg (5-2) 41.167 at Edwardsburg (6-0) 59.667
Paw Paw (5-2) 45.667 at Hastings (6-1) 47.667
Region 3
Lake Fenton (3-4) 27.667 at Williamston (6-1) 54.167
Marshall (3-4) 26.333 at Battle Creek Pennfield (4-3) 34.500
Livonia Clarenceville (5-2) 31.333 at Redford Union (6-1) 49.667
Carleton Airport (4-3) 34.833 at Milan (6-1) 49.167
Region 4
Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-3) 26.500 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-0) 48.500
Detroit Country Day (4-2) 43.500 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 48.000
Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 47.000 at North Branch (7-0) 56.667
Goodrich (6-1) 48.667 at Ortonville Brandon (6-1) 51.167
Division 5
Region 1
Kingsford (4-2) 28.133 at Reed City (7-0) 51.433
Gladwin (4-3) 31.333 at Kingsley (7-0) 48.167
Midland Bullock Creek (4-3) 32.167 at Freeland (6-1) 44.167
Saginaw Swan Valley (4-3) 33.500 at Essexville Garber (6-1) 43.000
Region 2
Howard City Tri County (3-4) 21.967 at Grant (3-3) 25.333
Big Rapids (4-3) 30.433 at Muskegon Oakridge (5-2) 33.333
Belding (6-1) 41.833 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) 62.500
Portland (6-1) 50.167 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) 50.833
Region 3
South Haven (5-2) 35.333 at Lansing Catholic (5-2) 41.000 Stadium
Olivet (6-1) 39.333 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-1) 39.333
Dearborn Heights Robichaud (3-4) 28.000 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-1) 38.833
Dundee (2-5) 15.500 at Grosse Ile (4-3) 29.000
Region 4
Almont (3-2) 27.417 at Frankenmuth (7-0) 52.500
Richmond (3-4) 24.167 at Corunna (4-3) 35.000
Warren Lincoln (4-3) 30.833 at Marine City (6-1) 46.833
St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-2) 36.333 at Detroit Denby (4-3) 39.500
Division 6
Region 1
Calumet (3-3) 23.033 at Menominee (4-2) 39.000
Negaunee (4-3) 22.000 at Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) 35.633
Grayling (4-3) 26.667 at Manistee (5-2) 36.167
Boyne City (5-2) 29.333 at Maple City Glen Lake (5-2) 33.167
Region 2
Harrison (5-2) 31.933 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-0) 51.333
Clare (7-0) 44.767 at Montague (7-0) 46.333
Chesaning (3-4) 20.500 at Montrose (6-1) 40.500
Mt. Morris (3-4) 23.833 at Millington (6-1) 39.500
Region 3
Niles Brandywine (4-3) 31.667 at Buchanan (7-0) 52.833
Parchment (3-4) 21.333 at Constantine (6-1) 40.667
Stockbridge (3-4) 20.000 at Jonesville (6-1) 38.967
Adrian Madison (6-1) 28.167 at Michigan Center (4-1) 28.917
Region 4
Ida (4-3) 26.667 at Blissfield (7-0) 45.167
Erie Mason (7-0) 34.500 at Clinton (6-1) 40.833
Flint Hamady (4-3) 23.500 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-0) 46.833
Durand (5-2) 31.500 at Detroit Edison (5-2) 34.667
Division 7
Region 1
Mancelona (3-4) 21.333 at Charlevoix (7-0) 41.000
Harbor Springs (4-3) 22.500 at Traverse City St. Francis (5-2) 35.000, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School
Evart (5-2) 28.600 at McBain (7-0) 38.333
Oscoda (7-0) 31.100 at Beaverton (6-1) 38.267
Region 2
Ravenna (4-3) 28.167 at Ithaca (7-0) 41.667
North Muskegon (4-3) 28.167 at Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 31.167
Bad Axe (5-2) 29.833 at Hemlock (7-0) 45.667
Sandusky (7-0) 35.000 at Cass City (7-0) 36.333
Region 3
Burton Bendle (3-4) 15.533 at New Lothrop (6-0) 46.167
Bath (4-3) 18.833 at Laingsburg (3-3) 21.333
Clinton Township Clintondale (3-4) 23.167 at Detroit Loyola (6-1) 53.333
Detroit Central (5-2) 32.000 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) 36.167
Region 4
Delton Kellogg (4-3) 22.667 at Schoolcraft (6-1) 39.667
Homer (5-2) 28.800 at Lawton (6-1) 32.833
Jackson Lumen Christi (3-4) 29.833 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-1) 37.833
Grass Lake (5-2) 33.500 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-2) 36.833
Division 8
Region 1
Gwinn (4-3) 18.867 at Iron Mountain (6-1) 36.933
Bark River-Harris (4-2) 22.300 at West Iron County (7-0) 32.600
Frankfort (4-3) 22.167 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-0) 34.333
Breckenridge (6-1) 32.183 at Beal City (6-1) 32.267
Region 2
Holton (3-4) 19.167 at Fowler (5-2) 26.500
Saranac (2-5) 11.167 at Carson City-Crystal (4-1) 25.500
Harbor Beach (4-3) 23.500 at Flint Beecher (6-1) 37.533
Unionville-Sebewaing (5-2) 25.833 at Ubly (5-2) 28.500
Region 3
White Pigeon (4-2) 23.500 at Centreville (6-0) 34.733
Mendon (6-1) 28.400 at Reading (6-1) 32.250
Dansville (5-2) 25.333 at Addison (6-0) 36.500
Hudson (4-3) 27.000 at Sand Creek (6-1) 28.167
Region 4
Petersburg Summerfield (2-5) 14.167 at Detroit Southeastern (6-1) 35.833
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-2) 23.333 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-3) 26.500
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-3) 21.700 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-0) 38.833
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (5-2) 24.533 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-1) 36.667