Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District semifinals

The Detroit News

Here is a schedule of games for the district semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with their playoff points. Dates and times will be added as they become available.

Division 1

Region 1

Hudsonville (5-2) 51.567 at Rockford (5-0) 69.500

Traverse City West (6-1) 53.167 at Grandville (6-1) 62.067

Ann Arbor Huron (3-2) 31.000 at Saline (6-1)

Holt (3-3) 38.167 at Grand Ledge (5-2) 51.100

Region 2

Howell (4-3) 42.000 at White Lake Lakeland (6-0) 64.167

Novi (3-4) 35.000 at Detroit Catholic Central (7-0) 61.917

Grand Blanc (6-1) 60.667 at Clarkston (7-0) 75.333

Rochester Adams (3-4) 36.167 at Davison (7-0)

Region 3

Livonia Stevenson (4-3) 44.000 at Canton (7-0)

Northville (5-2) 57.000 at Belleville (7-0)

Dearborn Fordson (5-2) 54.167 at Detroit Cass Tech (7-0)

Dearborn (3-4) 32.000 at Brownstown Woodhaven (6-1) 59.267

Region 4

Southfield A&T (3-3) 39.000 at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Troy (4-3) 34.867 at West Bloomfield (6-1) 64.167

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-3) 39.000 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (6-0) 71.900

Romeo (3-4) 36.200 at Macomb Dakota (6-1) 67.733

Division 2

Region 1

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) 59.333 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-0) 62.667

Caledonia (3-4) 37.167 at Lowell (4-3) 39.333

Portage Central (3-4) 34.033 at East Lansing (6-0) 69.900

Battle Creek Lakeview (5-2) 49.733 at Portage Northern (6-1) 54.733

Region 2

Midland Dow (5-2) 45.000 at Midland (7-0) 62.500

Swartz Creek (5-2) 47.833 at Traverse City Central (6-1) 58.167

North Farmington (4-3) 44.000 at Fenton (7-0) 67.667

Walled Lake Western (5-2) 46.067 at South Lyon (5-2) 49.200

Region 3

Dexter (5-2) 47.333 at Livonia Churchill (4-2) 55.167

Ypsilanti Community (4-3) 35.167 at Livonia Franklin (4-3) 48.000

Oak Park (1-6) 15.600 at U-D Jesuit (3-4) 31.400

Detroit Renaissance (3-4) 28.333 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (5-1) 56.167

Region 4

Birmingham Groves (4-3) 40.333 at Birmingham Seaholm (5-2) 56.333

Berkley (5-2) 50.900 at Warren Mott (6-1) 56.000

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-2) 48.700 at Port Huron (7-0) 70.400

Warren De La Salle (3-4) 37.083 at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (5-2) 51.167

Division 3

Region 1

Cedar Springs (5-2) 44.167 at Muskegon (6-1) 58.333

Marquette (6-1) 45.167 at Mount Pleasant (6-1) 57.333

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (4-3) 35.833 at Zeeland West (5-1) 52.167

Holland (1-6) 14.667 at East Grand Rapids (4-3) 39.333

Region 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek (5-2) 41.833 at St. Joseph (6-1) 56.333

Coldwater (5-2) 43.333 at Stevensville Lakeshore (5-2) 56.200

Lansing Waverly (4-3) 37.867 at DeWitt (7-0) 66.833

Fowlerville (4-3) 42.400 at Mason (7-0) 60.167

Region 3

Bay City Western (4-3) 28.833 at Linden (4-2) 47.833

Bay City Central (2-5) 38.167 at Flint Kearsley (4-3) 44.333

South Lyon East (5-2) 50.500 at Chelsea (7-0) 67.000

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-3) 27.083 at Birmingham Hills Brother Rice (6-1) 62.250, at Lawrence Tech University (Southfield)

Region 4

River Rouge (5-1) 48.667 at Riverview (7-0) 54.000

Allen Park (5-2) 49.667 at New Boston Huron (6-1) 49.833

Warren Fitzgerald (5-2) 34.000 at Eastpointe (7-0) 63.000

Marysville (6-1) 42.000 at Detroit King (4-3) 48.667

Division 4

Region 1

Alma (3-4) 24.333 at Cadillac (4-2) 45.500

Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) 37.467 at Ludington (5-2) 37.667

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (4-3) 35.000 at Spring Lake (5-2) 42.667

Coopersville (3-4) 26.833 at Whitehall (6-1) 38.667

Region 2

Hamilton (3-4) 26.000 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 58.333

Grand Rapids Christian (4-3) 41.833 at Grand Rapids South Christian (6-1) 54.167

Vicksburg (5-2) 41.167 at Edwardsburg (6-0) 59.667

Paw Paw (5-2) 45.667 at Hastings (6-1) 47.667

Region 3

Lake Fenton (3-4) 27.667 at Williamston (6-1) 54.167

Marshall (3-4) 26.333 at Battle Creek Pennfield (4-3) 34.500

Livonia Clarenceville (5-2) 31.333 at Redford Union (6-1) 49.667

Carleton Airport (4-3) 34.833 at Milan (6-1) 49.167

Region 4

Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-3) 26.500 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-0) 48.500

Detroit Country Day (4-2) 43.500 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 48.000

Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 47.000 at North Branch (7-0) 56.667

Goodrich (6-1) 48.667 at Ortonville Brandon (6-1) 51.167

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsford (4-2) 28.133 at Reed City (7-0) 51.433

Gladwin (4-3) 31.333 at Kingsley (7-0) 48.167

Midland Bullock Creek (4-3) 32.167 at Freeland (6-1) 44.167

Saginaw Swan Valley (4-3) 33.500 at Essexville Garber (6-1) 43.000

Region 2

Howard City Tri County (3-4) 21.967 at Grant (3-3) 25.333

Big Rapids (4-3) 30.433 at Muskegon Oakridge (5-2) 33.333

Belding (6-1) 41.833 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) 62.500

Portland (6-1) 50.167 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) 50.833

Region 3

South Haven (5-2) 35.333 at Lansing Catholic (5-2) 41.000 Stadium

Olivet (6-1) 39.333 at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-1) 39.333

Dearborn Heights Robichaud (3-4) 28.000 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-1) 38.833

Dundee (2-5) 15.500 at Grosse Ile (4-3) 29.000

Region 4

Almont (3-2) 27.417 at Frankenmuth (7-0) 52.500

Richmond (3-4) 24.167 at Corunna (4-3) 35.000

Warren Lincoln (4-3) 30.833 at Marine City (6-1) 46.833

St. Clair Shores South Lake (5-2) 36.333 at Detroit Denby (4-3) 39.500

Division 6

Region 1

Calumet (3-3) 23.033 at Menominee (4-2) 39.000

Negaunee (4-3) 22.000 at Ishpeming Westwood (5-1) 35.633

Grayling (4-3) 26.667 at Manistee (5-2) 36.167

Boyne City (5-2) 29.333 at Maple City Glen Lake (5-2) 33.167

Region 2

Harrison (5-2) 31.933 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-0) 51.333

Clare (7-0) 44.767 at Montague (7-0) 46.333

Chesaning (3-4) 20.500 at Montrose (6-1) 40.500

Mt. Morris (3-4) 23.833 at Millington (6-1) 39.500

Region 3

Niles Brandywine (4-3) 31.667 at Buchanan (7-0) 52.833

Parchment (3-4) 21.333 at Constantine (6-1) 40.667

Stockbridge (3-4) 20.000 at Jonesville (6-1) 38.967

Adrian Madison (6-1) 28.167 at Michigan Center (4-1) 28.917

Region 4

Ida (4-3) 26.667 at Blissfield (7-0) 45.167

Erie Mason (7-0) 34.500 at Clinton (6-1) 40.833

Flint Hamady (4-3) 23.500 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (7-0) 46.833

Durand (5-2) 31.500 at Detroit Edison (5-2) 34.667

Division 7

Region 1

Mancelona (3-4) 21.333 at Charlevoix (7-0) 41.000

Harbor Springs (4-3) 22.500 at Traverse City St. Francis (5-2) 35.000, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School

Evart (5-2) 28.600 at McBain (7-0) 38.333

Oscoda (7-0) 31.100 at Beaverton (6-1) 38.267

Region 2

Ravenna (4-3) 28.167 at Ithaca (7-0) 41.667

North Muskegon (4-3) 28.167 at Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 31.167

Bad Axe (5-2) 29.833 at Hemlock (7-0) 45.667

Sandusky (7-0) 35.000 at Cass City (7-0) 36.333

Region 3

Burton Bendle (3-4) 15.533 at New Lothrop (6-0) 46.167

Bath (4-3) 18.833 at Laingsburg (3-3) 21.333

Clinton Township Clintondale (3-4) 23.167 at Detroit Loyola (6-1) 53.333

Detroit Central (5-2) 32.000 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) 36.167

Region 4

Delton Kellogg (4-3) 22.667 at Schoolcraft (6-1) 39.667

Homer (5-2) 28.800 at Lawton (6-1) 32.833

Jackson Lumen Christi (3-4) 29.833 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-1) 37.833

Grass Lake (5-2) 33.500 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-2) 36.833

Division 8

Region 1

Gwinn (4-3) 18.867 at Iron Mountain (6-1) 36.933

Bark River-Harris (4-2) 22.300 at West Iron County (7-0) 32.600

Frankfort (4-3) 22.167 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-0) 34.333

Breckenridge (6-1) 32.183 at Beal City (6-1) 32.267

Region 2

Holton (3-4) 19.167 at Fowler (5-2) 26.500

Saranac (2-5) 11.167 at Carson City-Crystal (4-1) 25.500

Harbor Beach (4-3) 23.500 at Flint Beecher (6-1) 37.533

Unionville-Sebewaing (5-2) 25.833 at Ubly (5-2) 28.500

Region 3

White Pigeon (4-2) 23.500 at Centreville (6-0) 34.733

Mendon (6-1) 28.400 at Reading (6-1) 32.250

Dansville (5-2) 25.333 at Addison (6-0) 36.500

Hudson (4-3) 27.000 at Sand Creek (6-1) 28.167

Region 4

Petersburg Summerfield (2-5) 14.167 at Detroit Southeastern (6-1) 35.833

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-2) 23.333 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-3) 26.500

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-3) 21.700 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (7-0) 38.833

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (5-2) 24.533 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (6-1) 36.667