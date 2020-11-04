Detroit News high school picks: Playoffs, district semifinals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the district semifinals of the high school football playoffs.
Grand Blanc at Clarkston
Goricki: Clarkston
Beard: Clarkston
Coughlin: Clarkston
Yuhas: Clarkston
Livonia Stevenson at Canton
Goricki: Livonia Stevenson
Beard: Canton
Coughlin: Canton
Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson
Northville at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville (best bet)
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville (best bet)
Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)
Dearborn Fordson at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Southfield A&T at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Walled Lake Western at South Lyon
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: South Lyon
Oak Park at U-D Jesuit
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: Oak Park
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Birmingham Seaholm
Beard: Birmingham Seaholm
Coughlin: Birmingham Seaholm
Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm
Warren De La Salle at St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice
Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice
Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice
Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
River Rouge at Riverview
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge (best bet)
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Livonia Clarenceville at Redford Union
Goricki: Livonia Clarenceville
Beard: Redford Union
Coughlin: Redford Union
Yuhas: Redford Union
Detroit Country Day at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
St. Clair Shores South Lake at Detroit Denby
Goricki: Detroit Denby
Beard: Detroit Denby
Coughlin: Detroit Denby
Yuhas: St. Clair Shores South Lake
Records
Goricki: 13-2 last week, 75-28 overall, 7-0 best bets
Beard: 8-7 last week, 69-34 overall, 6-1 best bets
Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 75-28 overall, 6-1 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 70-33 overall, 7-0 best bets