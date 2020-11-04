Detroit News high school picks: Playoffs, district semifinals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the district semifinals of the high school football playoffs.

Grand Blanc at Clarkston

Goricki: Clarkston

Beard: Clarkston

Coughlin: Clarkston

Yuhas: Clarkston

Livonia Stevenson at Canton

Goricki: Livonia Stevenson

Beard: Canton

Coughlin: Canton

Yuhas: Livonia Stevenson

Northville at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville (best bet)

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville (best bet)

Yuhas: Belleville (best bet)

Dearborn Fordson at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Southfield A&T at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Coughlin: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Goricki: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Beard: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Coughlin: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Yuhas: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Walled Lake Western at South Lyon

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: South Lyon

Oak Park at U-D Jesuit

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: Oak Park

Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Birmingham Seaholm

Beard: Birmingham Seaholm

Coughlin: Birmingham Seaholm

Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm

Warren De La Salle at St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s at Birmingham Brother Rice

Goricki: Birmingham Brother Rice

Beard: Birmingham Brother Rice

Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

River Rouge at Riverview

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge (best bet)

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Livonia Clarenceville at Redford Union

Goricki: Livonia Clarenceville

Beard: Redford Union

Coughlin: Redford Union

Yuhas: Redford Union

Detroit Country Day at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

St. Clair Shores South Lake at Detroit Denby

Goricki: Detroit Denby

Beard: Detroit Denby

Coughlin: Detroit Denby

Yuhas: St. Clair Shores South Lake

Records

Goricki: 13-2 last week, 75-28 overall, 7-0 best bets

Beard: 8-7 last week, 69-34 overall, 6-1 best bets

Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 75-28 overall, 6-1 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 70-33 overall, 7-0 best bets