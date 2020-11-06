Friday's high school football roundup: Brett Stanley, Warren De La Salle power past St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 35-6

St. Clair Shores — It appears that St. Clair Shores Lakeview didn’t get the memo: Don’t let Brett Stanley touch the ball.

The Warren De La Salle senior accounted for 208 all-purpose yards — including a 90-yard kickoff return — plus three rushing touchdowns and an interception on defense in Friday night’s district semifinal, as De La Salle cruised to a 35-6 victory.

Stanley rushed for 91 yards on six carries, JC Ford had three carries for 53 yards and sophomore quarterback Brady Drogosh threw touchdown passes to Alton McCullum and Gavin Grzywacz for De La Salle (4-4).

Senior running back William Bell had 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and Josh Woolworth rushed for 52 yards on four carries for Lakeview (5-3).

“Brett Stanley has been a special player in this program for a long time,” De La Salle head coach Dan Rohn said. “I’m happy that he’s having the kind of success that he has, and he’s a senior leader. We expect Brett to be making those plays at this point.

And he just seems to get better and better as the playoffs go on.”

De La Salle scored 35 unanswered points after Lakeview took a 6-0 lead on a 21-play, 82-yard drive to open the game that lasted 13:38.

“They kept us off the field the entire first quarter,” Rohn said. “We could have made a bunch of changes, start jumping in and out of things. We didn’t do it, stuck with our kids, and the athletes took over and made some plays.”

Stanley said that he was expecting Lakeview to run its patented Wing-T offense, where three running backs line up in a row behind the quarterback under center, but didn’t expect for it to work so well.

“I’ve never even seen that before. I’ve never seen a drive that was a whole quarter,” Stanley said. “We knew they were going to run in that T, but they couldn’t hang with us if we had the ball more.”

De La Salle gambled on fourth-and-1 at its own 29 on the following possession. JC Ford converted on a 46-yard run to the Lakeview 25, where Drogosh connected with McCullum in the end zone for a touchdown pass that tied the game at 6 after a blocked extra point.

Stanley gave De La Salle its first lead of the game with 5:58 left in the half. He ran it 66 yards on the first play of De La Salle’s next drive to go up 14-6 with a two-point conversion.

Stanley then made an impact on defense, intercepting a throw from Witt at midfield and returning it to the Lakeview 38 just moments later.

“I’m never satisfied,” Stanley said. “I do kick returns, punt returns, defense and offense, and I’m just doing whatever I can do to help the team. I’m having fun.”

And on the very next play from scrimmage, De La Salle was back in the end zone, as Grzywacz drug multiple defenders in for a 38-yard touchdown reception to go up 21-6 with 4:32 to go in the second quarter.

The low-tempo ways of Lakeview came back to bite it late in the first half. It continued to run the ball with time running out in the first half, letting the drive die at the De La Salle’ 39 when time expired.

Rohn called the moment “a big turning point.”

Stanley then opened the second half with a 90-yard kick return before walking into the end zone on a pitch from 3 yards out to put De La Salle up 28-6.

Stanley scored again just 6:31 later on another quick pitch near the goal line to give De La Salle a 35-6 lead with 4:59 to go in the third quarter.

“It was important to that our defense posted a shutout in the second half,” Rohn said. “We didn’t give up on what we were doing, and that’s a credit to our coaching staff and our players.”

More Friday results

Detroit King 42, Marysville 17: Dante Moore threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns andhad 87 yards rushing and a touchdown and Justin Whyte had 149 rushing yards and one touchdown for King.

Warren Mott 49, Berkley 14: KJ Allen had five catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns, N’Christian Gilbert had six carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Caleb Liggins and Cameron Itoney each had seven tackles for Warren Mott.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.