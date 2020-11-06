High school football scoreboard: District semifinals
Division 1
Region 1
Rockford 42, Hudsonville 7
Grandville 35, Traverse City West 0
Saline 34, Ann Arbor Huron 27
Holt 43, Grand Ledge 36
Region 2
White Lake Lakeland 41, Howell 40 (OT)
Detroit Catholic Central 37, Novi 0
Grand Blanc 42, Clarkston 35
Davison 1, Rochester Adams 0 (Forfeit)
Region 3
Canton 35, Livonia Stevenson 28
Belleville 34, Northville 0
Dearborn Fordson (5-2) at Det. Cass Tech (7-0), Noon Sat.
Woodhaven 41, Dearborn 3
Region 4
Southfield A&T (3-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson, TBD
Troy (4-3) at West Bloomfield (6-1)
Chippewa Valley (3-3) at RH Stoney Creek (6-0), 7:30 Fri.
Romeo 15, Macomb Dakota 14
Division 2
Region 1
Musk. Mona Shores 28, GR Forest Hills Central 25
Caledonia 55, Lowell 38
East Lansing 49, Portage Central 6
Battle Creek Lakeview (5-2) at Portage Northern (6-1)
Region 2
Midland Dow (5-2) at Midland (7-0), 1 Saturday
Traverse City Central 70, Swartz Creek 14
North Farmington (4-3) at Fenton (7-0)
Walled Lake Western (5-2) at South Lyon (5-2)
Region 3
Dexter (5-2) at Livonia Churchill (4-2)
Livonia Franklin 45, Ypsilanti Community 8
Oak Park 27, U-D Jesuit 21
Wyandotte Roosevelt 38, Detroit Renaissance 13
Region 4
Birmingham Groves 30, Birmingham Seaholm 21
Berkley (5-2) at Warren Mott (6-1), TBD
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (5-2) at Port Huron (7-0)
Warren De La Salle 35, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 6
Division 3
Region 1
Cedar Springs (5-2) at Muskegon (6-1), 1 Saturday
Marquette (6-1) at Mount Pleasant (6-1), 2 Saturday
Midd. Thornapple Kellogg 1, Zeeland West 0 (forfeit)
East Grand Rapids 63, Holland 26
Region 2
St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Harper Creek 10
Coldwater (5-2) at Stevensville Lakeshore (5-2), 1 Sat.
DeWitt 52, Lansing Waverly 0
Mason 38, Fowlerville 13
Region 3
Bay City Western (4-3) at Linden (4-2)
Bay City Central (2-5) at Flint Kearsley (4-3)
Chelsea 49, South Lyon East 44
Birmingham Brother Rice 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 13
Region 4
River Rouge 38, Riverview 20
New Boston Huron 30, Allen Park 14
Warren Fitzgerald (5-2) at Eastpointe (7-0)
Marysville (6-1) at Detroit King (4-3), 6 Friday
Division 4
Region 1
Cadillac 1, Alma 0 (Forfeit)
Sault Ste. Marie 22, Ludington 16
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (4-3) at Spring Lake (5-2)
Whitehall 27, Coopersville 10
Region 2
Hamilton 1, Hudsonville Unity Christian 0 (Forfeit)
Grand Rapids Christian (4-3) at GR South Christian (6-1)
Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 7
Paw Paw 24, Hastings 22
Region 3
Williamston 35, Lake Fenton 21
Marshall (3-4) at Battle Creek Pennfield (4-3)
Livonia Clarenceville (5-2) at Redford Union (6-1), 1 Sat.
Milan 34, Carleton Airport 8
Region 4
MH Lamphere 25, HW Chandler Park 20
Detroit Country Day 21, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 14
North Branch 35, Croswell-Lexington 0
Goodrich (6-1) at Ortonville Brandon (6-1)
Division 5
Region 1
Kingsford (4-2) at Reed City (7-0), 1 Saturday
Gladwin (4-3) at Kingsley (7-0), 1 Saturday
Freeland 41, Midland Bullock Creek 28
Saginaw Swan Valley (4-3) at Essexville Garber (6-1)
Region 2
Howard City Tri County 40, Grant 21
Muskegon Oakridge 41, Big Rapids 20
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Belding 6
Portland 28, Grand Rapids West Catholic 21
Region 3
Lansing Catholic 49, South Haven 14
Olivet 28, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 14
DH Robichaud (3-4) at Rom. Summit Academy North (6-1)
Dundee (2-5) at Grosse Ile (4-3)
Region 4
Frankenmuth 28, Almont 0
Corunna 27, Richmond 10
Warren Lincoln (4-3) at Marine City (6-1),7 Saturday
Detroit Denby 32, SCS South Lake 22
Division 6
Region 1
Calumet 29, Menominee 14
Negaunee 42, Ishpeming Westwood 14
Grayling (4-3) at Manistee (5-2)
Boyne City (5-2) at Maple City Glen Lake (5-2)
Region 2
Muskegon Catholic Central 28, Harrison 0
Clare (7-0) at Montague (7-0), 1 Sat.
Montrose 42, Chesaning 0
Millington 36, Mt. Morris 28
Region 3
Buchanan 55, Niles Brandywine 15
Parchment (3-4) at Constantine (6-1), 1 Saturday
Stockbridge (3-4) at Jonesville (6-1)
Michigan Center 30, Adrian Madison 13
Region 4
Blissfield 21, Ida 14
Erie Mason (7-0) at Clinton (6-1)
Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Flint Hamady 0
Durand (5-2) at Detroit Edison (5-2), 2 Sat.
Division 7
Region 1
Charlevoix 52, Mancelona 0
Harbor Springs (4-3) at TC St. Francis (5-2), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School, Noon Saturday
Evart (5-2) at McBain (7-0)
Oscoda 33, Beaverton 27
Region 2
Ithaca 41, Ravenna 0
North Muskegon (4-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1), 1 Sat.
Bad Axe (5-2) at Hemlock (7-0), 1 Sat.
Cass City 14, Sandusky 12
Region 3
Burton Bendle (3-4) at New Lothrop (6-0)
Bath 44, Laingsburg 28
Clinton T’ship Clintondale (3-4) at Det.Loyola (6-1), 7 Sat.
Detroit Central (5-2) at MH Bishop Foley (6-1), 1 Saturday
Region 4
Schoolcraft 43, Delton Kellogg 14
Homer (5-2) at Lawton (6-1), 1 Saturday
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, River.Gabriel Richard 21
Grass Lake (5-2) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-2)
Division 8
Region 1
Iron Mountain 56, Gwinn 8
Bark River-Harris (4-2) at West Iron County (7-0), 1 Sat.
Johannesburg-Lewiston 1, Frankford 0 (forfeit)
Breckenridge (6-1) at Beal City (6-1)
Region 2
Holton (3-4) at Fowler (5-2)
Carson City-Crystal 52, Saranac 13
Harbor Beach (4-3) at Flint Beecher (6-1), 1 Sat.
Ubly 20, Unionville-Sebewaing 14 (OT)
Region 3
Centreville 16, White Pigeon 0
Reading 50, Mendon 8
Dansville (5-2) at Addison (6-0)
Sand Creek 60, Hudson 0
Region 4
Petersburg Summerfield 29, Det. Southeastern 20
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46, Det. Leader. Acad. 34
SH Parkway Christian (4-3) at Clark. Everest Coll. (7-0)
Royal Oak Shrine (5-2) at AH Oakland Christian (6-1)