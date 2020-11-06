SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school football scoreboard: District semifinals

Detroit News staff
Division 1

Region 1

Rockford 42, Hudsonville 7

Grandville 35, Traverse City West 0

Saline  34, Ann Arbor Huron 27

Holt 43, Grand Ledge 36

The Canton football team celebrates its 35-28 win over Livonia Stevenson.

Region 2

White Lake Lakeland 41, Howell 40 (OT)

Detroit Catholic Central 37, Novi 0

Grand Blanc 42, Clarkston 35

Davison 1, Rochester Adams 0 (Forfeit) 

Region 3

Canton 35, Livonia Stevenson 28

Belleville 34, Northville 0

Dearborn Fordson (5-2) at Det. Cass Tech (7-0), Noon Sat.

Woodhaven 41, Dearborn 3

Region 4

Southfield A&T (3-3) at Sterling Heights Stevenson, TBD

Troy (4-3) at West Bloomfield (6-1)

Chippewa Valley (3-3) at RH Stoney Creek (6-0), 7:30 Fri.

Romeo 15, Macomb Dakota 14

Division 2

Region 1

Musk. Mona Shores 28, GR Forest Hills Central 25

Caledonia 55, Lowell 38

East Lansing 49, Portage Central 6 

Battle Creek Lakeview (5-2) at Portage Northern (6-1)

Region 2

Midland Dow (5-2) at Midland (7-0), 1 Saturday

Traverse City Central 70, Swartz Creek 14

North Farmington (4-3) at Fenton (7-0)

Walled Lake Western (5-2) at South Lyon (5-2)

Region 3

Dexter (5-2) at Livonia Churchill (4-2)

Livonia Franklin 45, Ypsilanti Community 8

Oak Park 27, U-D Jesuit 21

Wyandotte Roosevelt 38, Detroit Renaissance 13

Region 4

Birmingham Groves 30, Birmingham Seaholm 21

Berkley (5-2) at Warren Mott (6-1), TBD

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (5-2) at Port Huron (7-0)

Warren De La Salle 35, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 6

Division 3

Region 1

Cedar Springs (5-2) at Muskegon (6-1), 1 Saturday

Marquette (6-1) at Mount Pleasant (6-1), 2 Saturday

Midd. Thornapple Kellogg 1, Zeeland West 0 (forfeit)

East Grand Rapids 63, Holland 26 

Region 2

St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Harper Creek 10

Coldwater (5-2) at Stevensville Lakeshore (5-2), 1 Sat.

DeWitt 52, Lansing Waverly 0

Mason 38, Fowlerville 13

Region 3

Bay City Western (4-3) at Linden (4-2)

Bay City Central (2-5) at Flint Kearsley (4-3)

Chelsea 49, South Lyon East 44 

Birmingham Brother Rice 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 13

Region 4

River Rouge 38, Riverview 20

New Boston Huron 30, Allen Park 14

Warren Fitzgerald (5-2) at Eastpointe (7-0)

Marysville (6-1) at Detroit King (4-3), 6 Friday

Division 4

Region 1

Cadillac 1, Alma 0 (Forfeit)

Sault Ste. Marie 22,  Ludington 16

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (4-3) at Spring Lake (5-2)

Whitehall 27, Coopersville 10

Region 2

Hamilton 1, Hudsonville Unity Christian 0 (Forfeit)

Grand Rapids Christian (4-3) at GR South Christian (6-1)

Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 7

Paw Paw 24, Hastings 22

Region 3

Williamston 35, Lake Fenton 21

Marshall (3-4) at Battle Creek Pennfield (4-3)

Livonia Clarenceville (5-2) at Redford Union (6-1), 1 Sat.

Milan 34, Carleton Airport 8

Region 4

MH Lamphere 25, HW Chandler Park 20

Detroit Country Day 21, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 14

North Branch 35, Croswell-Lexington 0

Goodrich (6-1) at Ortonville Brandon (6-1)

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsford (4-2) at Reed City (7-0), 1 Saturday

Gladwin (4-3) at Kingsley (7-0), 1 Saturday

Freeland 41, Midland Bullock Creek 28

Saginaw Swan Valley (4-3) at Essexville Garber (6-1)

Region 2

Howard City Tri County 40, Grant  21

Muskegon Oakridge 41, Big Rapids 20

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Belding 6 

Portland 28, Grand Rapids West Catholic 21

Region 3

Lansing Catholic 49, South Haven 14

Olivet 28, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 14

DH Robichaud (3-4) at Rom. Summit Academy North (6-1)

Dundee (2-5) at Grosse Ile (4-3)

Region 4

Frankenmuth 28, Almont 0 

Corunna 27, Richmond 10 

Warren Lincoln (4-3) at Marine City (6-1),7 Saturday

Detroit Denby 32, SCS South Lake 22 

Division 6

Region 1

Calumet 29, Menominee 14

Negaunee 42, Ishpeming Westwood 14

Grayling (4-3) at Manistee (5-2)

Boyne City (5-2) at Maple City Glen Lake (5-2)

Region 2

Muskegon Catholic Central 28, Harrison 0

Clare (7-0) at Montague (7-0), 1 Sat.

Montrose  42, Chesaning 0

Millington 36, Mt. Morris 28

Region 3

Buchanan 55, Niles Brandywine 15

Parchment (3-4) at Constantine (6-1), 1 Saturday

Stockbridge (3-4) at Jonesville (6-1)

Michigan Center 30, Adrian Madison 13

Region 4

Blissfield 21, Ida 14

Erie Mason (7-0) at Clinton (6-1)

Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Flint Hamady 0

Durand (5-2) at Detroit Edison (5-2), 2 Sat.

Division 7

Region 1

Charlevoix 52, Mancelona 0

Harbor Springs (4-3) at TC St. Francis (5-2), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School, Noon Saturday

Evart (5-2) at McBain (7-0)

Oscoda 33, Beaverton 27

Region 2

Ithaca 41, Ravenna 0

North Muskegon (4-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1), 1 Sat.

Bad Axe (5-2) at Hemlock (7-0), 1 Sat.

Cass City 14, Sandusky 12 

Region 3

Burton Bendle (3-4) at New Lothrop (6-0)

Bath 44, Laingsburg 28

Clinton T’ship Clintondale (3-4) at Det.Loyola (6-1), 7 Sat.

Detroit Central (5-2) at MH Bishop Foley (6-1), 1 Saturday

Region 4

Schoolcraft 43, Delton Kellogg 14

Homer (5-2) at Lawton (6-1), 1 Saturday

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, River.Gabriel Richard 21

Grass Lake (5-2) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-2)

Division 8

Region 1

Iron Mountain 56, Gwinn 8

Bark River-Harris (4-2) at West Iron County (7-0), 1 Sat.

Johannesburg-Lewiston 1, Frankford 0 (forfeit)

Breckenridge (6-1) at Beal City (6-1)

Region 2

Holton (3-4) at Fowler (5-2)

Carson City-Crystal 52, Saranac 13 

Harbor Beach (4-3) at Flint Beecher (6-1), 1 Sat.

Ubly 20, Unionville-Sebewaing 14 (OT)

Region 3

Centreville 16, White Pigeon 0

Reading 50, Mendon 8

Dansville (5-2) at Addison (6-0)

Sand Creek 60, Hudson 0

Region 4

Petersburg Summerfield 29, Det. Southeastern 20

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 46, Det. Leader. Acad. 34

SH Parkway Christian (4-3) at Clark. Everest Coll. (7-0)

Royal Oak Shrine (5-2) at AH Oakland Christian (6-1)

