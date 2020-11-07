Boys soccer: Detroit Catholic Central wins from penalty spot in Division 1 championship

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Jack Leuker scored twice from the penalty spot — the second coming in overtime — to lift Detroit Catholic Central over Traverse City West, 2-1, in the state boys Division 1 soccer final Saturday at Comstock Park High School.

The state title is the school’s second in four years under coach Gene Pulice. Catholic Central defeated Walled Lake Central 1-0 in the 2017 Division 1 final.

After a scoreless first half, Catholic Central junior Vincent Stockton was fouled inside the 18-yard box, leading to Leuker’s first PK goal 6:35 into the second half.

Traverse City West was awarded a penalty kick with 6:24 left in regulation, which junior Colin Blackport put away to tie the match at 1-all.

The match remained a defensive struggle in overtime until Catholic Central was awarded a second PK with 19 seconds left, which Leuker converted.

Catholic Central outshot Traverse City West 10-7. Traverse City West goalkeeper Blade Kalbfleisch made two saves.

Division 2

Richland Gull Lake 1, DeWitt 0: Eron Sylejmani scored 8 minutes into the first overtime as Richland Gull Lake bombarded the DeWitt net with 27 shots, forcing goalkeeper Patrick Woodbury to make 11 saves. DeWitt Renwick assisted on Sylejmani’s goal.

Division 3

Grosse Ile 1, Grand Rapids South Christian 0: Bosh Tanyi supplied the lone goal off a pass from Ali Khaled as Grosse Ile lifted its second consecutive title under coach Jon Evans. Grosse Ile netminder Hayden Watson made seven saves to earn the shutout.

Division 4

Adrian Lenawee Christian 2, Grandville Calvin Christian 1: Senior forward Gabe Henley scored twice, his second goal coming with less than a minute to go as Lenawee Christian won its first Division 4 title. Abraham VandenHoek had Calvin Christian’s lone goal.